Celebrity moms Khloé Kardashian shares her thoughts on having a third baby The 38-year-old star said she welcomed her second child in “a different way” because she wasn’t the one giving birth

Khloé Kardashian is a mom of two, and that is the lucky number for her. The reality tv personality and businesswoman said she is “good” with her daughter True Thomson and newborn son; therefore, the “shop is closed.”

During a recent “The Kelly Clarkson Show” appearance, she said that expanding her family is not part of her plans. “I have one of both, and I think I’m good,” she continued. “One of each. It’s exciting.”

The 38-year-old “The Kardashians” star said she welcomed her and Tristan Thompson’s second child in “a different way” because she wasn’t the one carrying or giving birth.

“I didn’t even really know about [surrogacy] or know what it was in my circle,” Kelly Clarkson replied. “But it’s brilliant.”

Kardashian said carriers are “such a blessing” and that her sister Kim Kardashian helped her in the process. “If it wasn’t for Kimberly, I definitely wouldn’t have been as comfortable,” the Good American co-founder said. “I watched her go through her journey, and I’m so grateful about how open she’s always been.”

Khloé also revealed she was “such a control freak” with her surrogate. “She was amazing, but I [was like], ‘I need you sitting next to me all the time.”

Khloé welcomed a baby boy with Tristan in 2022. Sources close to Kardashian revealed that she wants her ex to be “as involved as possible.”

“Just like they do with True, Khloé will co-parent the baby with Tristan,” the source says. “Tristan is the dad, and Khloé wants him involved as much as possible. He is great with True.” The insider said Khloé “doesn’t see herself as a single mom” because “she has a great support system with a lot of help. She feels very lucky.”