Company Announces it is Rebranding as Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc., Effective Following Separation of Cabinets Business

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS, the “Company”, or “Fortune Brands”), an industry-leading home and security products company, announced it intends to change its name to Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc., to better reflect its evolution as a business focused on driving accelerated growth in its categories through brand and innovation. As part of this new identity and direction, the Company intends that the new name, logo and corresponding new ticker symbol, FBIN, will go into effect shortly after the completion of the separation of the Cabinets business.

“The upcoming separation marks a new beginning for our company, enabling an increased focus on brands, innovation and channel leadership, and accelerated growth and productivity. Within the Fortune Brands Innovations portfolio, brands and innovation are core to everything we do, and our new brand identity highlights these unifying and distinguishing characteristics,” said Fortune Brands Chief Executive Officer Nicholas Fink.

To support this refined focus on brand and innovation, the Company recently reorganized its operating structure to better align with its growth and productivity priorities, allowing it to further build and leverage its best-in-class capabilities across the new Fortune Brands Innovations enterprise.

Added Fink, “More than ever before, we will be uniquely positioned to capture and create opportunities in exciting super-charged categories, such as water management, connected products, outdoor living, and material conversion and science. Our new name, Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc., is a reflection of where we are heading and why we will continue to outperform.”

The Company’s leadership will speak to Fortune Brands Innovations’ strategy, as well as to MasterBrand, Inc.’s strategy, at its upcoming Investor Day on December 6, 2022. Learn more about the Company’s plan to separate by visiting www.fbhs.com/separation-updates.

About Fortune Brands

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), headquartered in Deerfield, IL., is a Fortune 500 company, part of the S&P 500 Index and a leader in the home products industry. With trusted brands and market leadership positions in each of its three operating segments, Water Innovations, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets, Fortune Brands’ 28,000 associates work with a purpose to fulfill the dreams of home.

The Company’s growing portfolio of complementary businesses and innovative brands includes Moen and the House of Rohl within Water Innovations; outdoor living and security products from Therma-Tru, LARSON, Fiberon, Master Lock and SentrySafe; and MasterBrand Cabinets’ wide-ranging offerings from MANTRA, Diamond, Omega and many more. Visit www.FBHS.com to learn more about FBHS, its brands and how the Company is accelerating its environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments.

