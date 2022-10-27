ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Santa Clauses official trailer: Tim Allen reprises his role as the jolly old man as he returns to the North Pole to save Christmas

By Sam Joseph Semon For Dailymail.com
 5 days ago

The official trailer for The Santa Clauses premiered on Disney Plus' official YouTube channel on Thursday morning.

In the clip, Tim Allen reprised his role as Santa Claus as the jolly gift-giver attempted to retire and adjust to the modern world before a sudden threat to Christmas forced him to put his red outfit back on and save the holiday season.

The upcoming miniseries serves as the fourth entry in the fan-favorite film series that originally debuted in 1994.

A new look: The official trailer for The Santa Clauses premiered on Disney Plus' official YouTube channel on Thursday morning

The trailer begins with Simon Choksi, played by Kal Penn, reading 'Twas The Night Before Christmas, to his daughter, while Claus rides through the sky on his reindeer-drawn sleigh.

The jolly old man then makes his way into a house before the homeowner, who does not seem to recognize him, throws a wine bottle at his head.

As Claus flies towards New York City, he bemoans that 'it was different out there. All those kids turned into adults. They stopped believing.'

After the gift-giver's magic meter suddenly depletes, he falls from a roof, and subsequently tells his family that he will be retiring.

Back in action: In the clip, Tim Allen reprised his role as Santa Claus as the jolly gift-giver attempted to retire and adjust to the modern world before a sudden threat to Christmas forced him to put his red outfit back on and save the holiday season
Unsuccessful run: As Claus flies towards New York City, he bemoans that 'it was different out there. All those kids turned into adults. They stopped believing'

Allen's character then brings up the idea of seeing 'what the rest of the world's like as normal people,' much to the satisfaction of Mrs Claus, played by Elizabeth Mitchell.

Claus' children are then surprised when they see his shaven face.

The Clauses visit a café, and when Santa places an extraordinarily elaborate order, the barista complains that her 'job is hard enough.'

The excursion does not bother him, and he expresses excitement at the prospect of spending Christmas with his family.

Good idea: Allen's character then brings up the idea of seeing 'what the rest of the world's like as normal people,' much to the satisfaction of Mrs. Claus, played by Elizabeth Mitchell
Trying it out: Claus' children are subsequently surprised when they see his shaven appearance
Enjoying it: The excursion does not bother the jolly old man, and he expresses excitement at the prospect of spending Christmas with his family 

However, the elves at Santa's headquarters share that his replacement is 'destroying Christmas spirit,' and an elf vanishes into thin air.

Another remarks that 'when the last of the light goes out, it could be the end of Christmas.'

Claus is later notified of the situation and remarks that 'I retired too soon, I hired the wrong guy, I've got to go back to the North Pole,' and his family surprisingly supports him in his decision.

A montage of scenes from the movie is then shown, and the trailer ends with an appearance from Claus' former assistant, Bernard, played by David Krumholtz.

In trouble: However, the elves at Santa's headquarters express that his replacement is 'destroying Christmas spirit,' and an elf vanishes into thin air
Fixing the problem: Claus is later notified of the situation and remarks that 'I retired too soon, I hired the wrong guy, I've got to go back to the North Pole,' and his family surprisingly supports him in his decision

Allen, 69, spoke about working on the miniseries during an interview with People, where he stated that 'to be on set again with so many of the original cast...was like seeing family again.'

The Home Improvement star then remarked that getting back into costume as the jolly old man brought him back to his earlier days.

'It's almost as if time had stood still other than my age. I look younger now in the Santa makeup than I do out of it,' he said.

Good times: Allen spoke about working on the miniseries during an interview with People, where he stated that 'to be on set again with so many of the original cast...was like seeing family again'

Allen went on to express that he greatly enjoyed working on the upcoming project.

'Walking on set the first day it was wonderful to watch the faces of kids and adults wide-eyed and smiling. It reminds me how this movie magic works.'

The Santa Clauses' first two episodes are set to make their debut on November 16.

Coming soon: The Santa Clauses' first two episodes are set to make their debut on November 16

Comments / 13

Becky Blakley
3d ago

I will never stop believing in Santa Claus. Somewhere a man with a good heart believed that every child deserved a gift, however small it was, and to feel good on Christmas Day. It's how big the gift is? it's the heart in which it was given in.

Reply
9
Craig Alan Nicholson
4d ago

Awesome, I hope he kept it politically UNCORRECTED! Yet it is Disney, bummer to watch anything Disney

Reply
7
Al Morey
2d ago

That’s what’s up!!!!!! Thank god it’s still being Tim Allen and not the rock!!!!!! What a sad sick joke that would be if they played the rock as santa.

Reply
2
