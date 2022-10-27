ROYAL NEWS Crown Prince supports mother’s decision to change royal family members’ titles: Find out what he said The future King revealed that he is in “continuous contact” with his brother Prince Joachim

Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark is supportive of his mother Queen Margrethe II’s decision to change the titles of his younger brother Prince Joachim’s children. The Crown Prince, who is the heir to the Danish throne, said on Thursday that he sees it “as the right thing to do.”

“My mother has made this decision alone, because it is what she can do and it is what she wants, and she thought now was the time to make a decision that I also support and see as the right thing to do,” Frederik, 54, said, according to B.T. (translated to English).

“I myself am interested in the Danish monarchy staying lean over time, so I therefore support my mother’s decision, which she has chosen to make,” Crown Princess Mary’s husband added.

In late September, the Danish Royal House announced that Queen Margrethe had decided to change the titles of Joachim’s children. Starting next year, Prince Nikolai, 23, Prince Felix, 20, Prince Henrik, 13, and ten-year-old Princess Athena’s titles of Prince and Princess will be “discontinued” and they can only use their Count and Countess of Monpezat titles.

Following the announcement, Joachim’s wife, Princess Marie, said that their relationship with the Crown Prince Couple was “complicated.” At the time, Marie and Joachim told B.T. that they had not spoken with the Crown Prince Couple.

On Thursday, Frederik revealed that he is “continuous contact” with his brother. The Crown Prince said (via B.T.), “I am in continuous contact with my brother, I always have been, funnily enough, so there is nothing new in whether I have been in contact with him, I am in continuous contact with him.”

The Queen’s decision in September prompted reactions from Joachim, Princess Marie, and the Danish Prince’s ex-wife Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg, whom he shares sons Prince Nikolai and Prince Felix with.

In a statement earlier this month, the monarch said that she “made my decision as Queen, mother and grandmother, but, as a mother and grandmother, I have underestimated the extent to which much my younger son and his family feel affected. That makes a big impression, and for that I am sorry. No one should be in doubt that my children, daughters-in-law and grandchildren are my great joy and pride. I now hope that we as a family can find the peace to find our way through this situation.”