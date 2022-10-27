ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khloé Kardashian wears Yeezy sneakers after Adidas drops Kanye West

By Melissa Minton
 3 days ago
Khloé Kardashian was spotted on Wednesday wearing a pair of Yeezy sneakers, days after Adidas cut ties with Kanye West amid his anti-Semitic comments. LAGOSSIPTV/BUZZIPPER / BACKGRID

Khloé Kardashian isn’t burning her sneakers – or perhaps her bridges.

The reality star stepped out on Wednesday, taking daughter True Thompson to an art class wearing a gray sweatsuit and a pair of Kanye West’s Yeezy 350 sneakers.

The choice is an odd one, as Yeezy distributor Adidas dropped West — who’s Khloé’s ex-brother-in-law — earlier this week following his anti-Semitic comments, “White Lives Matter” rants and alleged Hitler obsession.

While not a single member of the Kardashian-Jenner family has directly called out West for his behavior, 38-year-old Khloé was the first to post a statement on social media condemning anti-Semitism.

“I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people,” Kardashian, 38, wrote on Twitter in the wee hours of Monday morning.

West has lost his partnerships with numerous brands, including Gap, Vogue, Balenciaga and more.

Kim Kardashian, who shares children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with Ye, shared her own statement on Instagram as well, writing in part, “hate speech is never OK or excusable.”

She added, “I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”

While West’s former family has hinted at their collective disapproval of his sentiments, other celebrities — like Josh Gad, Sophia Bush and Kat Dennings — were more bold in urging Adidas to end its lucrative partnership with the rapper.

Even Harry Styles may have sent a subtle message, swapping his usual Gucci x Adidas sneakers for Vans during a concert earlier this week.

Khloé sat in the front row when West made his modeling debut on the Balenciaga runway in Paris on Oct. 2, just one day before his disastrous Yeezy Season 9 fashion show, which kicked off a whopping backlash.

While Adidas may no longer be associated with Ye, the designer is scurrying to save his billion-dollar empire; West showed up uninvited to the Skechers headquarters Wednesday to try and strike a deal, though he was turned away.

Perhaps it’s time for Khloé to make like Gap and clear her shelves of all things Yeezy.

