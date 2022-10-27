ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Katy Perry explains why her eye ‘glitched’ mid-concert

By Leah Bitsky
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ao5ce_0ipAgLxj00

Katy Perry says her creepy eye glitch during her Las Vegas performance was nothing but a stunt.

“Welcoming all my #flatearthers #spaceisfakers #birdsarentrealers #skyisntbluers to come see my broken doll eye party trick IRL in Vegas next year! 😜,” she captioned a video of the alarming moment that she uploaded on Instagram Thursday.

She jokingly added, “Heck I pour beer out of my tits (that’s a party trick too… I don’t actually lactate hops silly goose!)🍺.”

Perry, 38, used the viral video to announce that her Las Vegas residency had been extended with 14 more concerts, telling her fans her show’s set list is “a fun [follercoaster] through memory lane going all the way back to 2008.”

“This show is a nonstop party about finding unconditional love and strangely (for me) not political at all,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nErOT_0ipAgLxj00
Katy Perry said her viral eye-glitch moment was just a “party trick.”
Getty Images for Katy Perry

The pop star further expressed how excited she was to perform again next year.

“Hope to sing along with you in 2023! And we’ll drink, this one’s on me, cause we’re all #chainedtothealgorithm 🤡⛓ #therealproblemlolhaha😅,” she concluded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01VFQ3_0ipAgLxj00
She made the clarification in a post on Instagram Thursday.
katyperry/Instagram

Earlier this week, fans were shocked and concerned when a video showed her right eye seemingly opening and closing uncontrollably.

“Her clone was glitching. That’s scary,” one person wrote on TikTok, with another writing, “Her robot seems to glitch a lot.”

“That bitch is a robot omg we been knew,” a third added, with someone else joking, “she lost the wifi connection.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HCQ2u_0ipAgLxj00
Many internet users joked that Perry looked like she was a malfunctioning robot.
katyperrytv/TikTok

Meanwhile, some surmised that her eyelash glue had made her lids stick together by accident.

Nonetheless, the alarming incident was just part of her act.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JPocE_0ipAgLxj00
Others thought she looked like a creepy old doll.
katyperrytv/TikTok

The internet was set ablaze by the wild display as she celebrated her 38th birthday with her fiancé Orlando Bloom and their 3-year-old daughter Daisy.

“every time i blow a candle out i always wish for you. 38 and grateful ♥️,” she captioned a photo of her family’s hands this week.

Bloom also gushed over Perry in a sweet birthday tribute posted to his Instagram.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aTrL3_0ipAgLxj00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HTFAq_0ipAgLxj00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=326ght_0ipAgLxj00

“Each time we take a trip around the sun and get to celebrate you, I’m reminded that on this journey together and whatever the weather I’m always smiling 🎂❤️🎉,” the “Lord of the Rings” actor said.

Bloom, 45, and the “American Idol” judge welcomed their little girl in August 2020 after getting engaged in February the year prior. They dated on and off for three years.

Bloom was previously married to Miranda Kerr, 39, from 2010 to 2013. They share an 11-year-old son Flynn.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

Harry Hamlin and daughter Delilah disturb fans with ‘creepy,’ ‘provocative’ photo

Too close for comfort? Fans are disgusted with “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna’s husband, Harry Hamlin, over a “creepy” and “provocative” photo he took with their oldest daughter, Delilah Hamlin. Though the picture in question was snapped last month at New York Fashion Week, it recently made its way to Instagram, where users expressed their many concerns. The image shows the actor, 70, standing closely next to the model, 24, while grabbing her tightly by the lower waist. In a sheer top, Delilah is seen staring seductively at the camera while her father intensely presses his face against the side of...
Page Six

Matthew Perry: Why I’ve broken up with every ‘wonderful’ woman I’ve dated

His love life was DOA. Matthew Perry says he pulled the plug on nearly every relationship he ever had because of personal insecurities. “I break up with them because I’m deathly afraid that they will find out that I’m not enough, that I don’t matter, and that I’m too needy, and they’ll break up with me and that will annihilate me and I’ll have to take drugs and that will kill me,” the “Friends” star, 53, confessed to GQ on Thursday ahead of the release of his new memoir, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.” “That’s why I break up with these...
Page Six

Matthew Perry talks online dating with Diane Sawyer: ‘It was stupid’

Matthew Perry told Diane Sawyer he tried online dating but “rapidly stopped” because it was “stupid.” When asked by the TV host if he had given dating apps a chance, he said, “I did go and then I rapidly stopped, it was stupid.” And as for why he’s had issues in the love department, he attributed it to his insecurities. “It was a combination of feeling like I wasn’t enough, feeling like I was needy, feeling like I didn’t matter so I’d be in relationships that were going great — with wonderful women, funny, smart, wonderful — and my subconscious, I’d get scared...
Prevention

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Are Speechless Over Carrie Ann Inaba’s Corset Dress on TikTok

Carrie Ann Inaba might not be a contestant on Dancing With the Stars, but that doesn't mean her outfits don't rival those of folks competing in the ballroom. The 54-year-old judge of the Disney+ show blew fans away when she wore a stunning spaghetti strap in a TikTok posted by fellow DWTS judge Derek Hough. The clip featured the popular TikTok sound which highlighted their close friendship. What's more, it also gave them the opportunity to show off each other's sleek looks. Carrie Ann wore the show-stopping outfit for week three of season 31 during James Bond Night.
Popculture

'The Crown' Actress Believes Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'

Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, has an interesting theory about the late royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
Popculture

King Charles III's Nickname for Meghan Markle Revealed

King Charles III reportedly has a very odd nickname for Meghan Markle. In her book The New Royals, royal expert Katie Nicholl reports that the new monarch calls the former Suits actress "tungsten" as a term of endearment. The nickname came about in Markle's early days as a working member, just ahead of her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.
CALIFORNIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The List

The Transformation Of Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt

There's nothing ordinary about your birth (or the rest of your life, for that matter) when your parents are as famous as Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt and his twin sister Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt were born on July 12, 2008 (per People), and instead of just their parents and close family excitedly waiting for them to enter the world, the global population was just as eager to meet them. Knox and his sister were famous before they ever made the front page, and media outlets have provided detailed information about their birth and lives ever since. According to People, Knox is older than his sister by one minute. He was born at 6:27 p.m., and Pitt cut his and his sister's umbilical cords.
The List

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Reportedly Facing Major Problems With Their Netflix Doc

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been dealing with a lot of issues regarding their media projects lately, and this time around, they're facing conflict with their Netflix docuseries. Queen Elizabeth's death reportedly served as a catalyst for the royal couple to make edits to their work. In Markle's case, her team had to make sure that the remaining episodes of her podcast, "Archetypes," were void of disparaging comments against the royal family. "They're going through them all with a very fine tooth comb to make sure there's nothing derogatory, hurtful, or indeed that could cause yet another explosive time-bomb," royal commentator Neil Sean claimed (via Sky News). It may be because Markle is trying to mend her relationship with the family, or she's actively trying not to stir any more controversy.
Marie Claire

Who Does Princess Kate Curtsy To, According to Royal Protocol?

There is a ton of confusing information out there about who bows to whom and who curtsies to whom among the Royal Family, and their official website doesn't help matters with its vague explanation—which also only seems to apply to members of the public anyway, and hasn't been updated since Queen Elizabeth's passing (thanks! Super helpful!).
Page Six

Page Six

151K+
Followers
17K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy