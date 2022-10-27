Read full article on original website
Related
impact601.com
Winning numbers drawn in 'Match 5' game
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Match 5" game were:. (three, five, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-five)
impact601.com
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3 Midday' game
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Cash 3 Midday" game were:. (seven, four, seven; FB: three)
impact601.com
Kemp, Abrams argue abortion, voting in Ga. governor debate
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams traded harsh attacks on Georgia's elections during the pair's final debate Sunday before Georgia's Nov. 8 election, while elaborating on their positions on abortion and offering sharply differing visions for the state's economy. Kemp avoided a...
impact601.com
Bill to hire campus police at PASSHE schools heads to governor's desk
Harrisburg, Pa. — Legislation to make it easier for state universities to hire campus police officers has been overwhelmingly approved by the House and Senate. The action was applauded by the bill’s sponsors, state Reps. Clint Owlett, Donna Oberlander and Jim Struzzi, who represent Mansfield, Clarion and Indiana universities, respectively.
Comments / 0