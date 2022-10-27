Harrisburg, Pa. — Legislation to make it easier for state universities to hire campus police officers has been overwhelmingly approved by the House and Senate. The action was applauded by the bill’s sponsors, state Reps. Clint Owlett, Donna Oberlander and Jim Struzzi, who represent Mansfield, Clarion and Indiana universities, respectively.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO