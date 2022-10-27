Read full article on original website
kagstv.com
Suspect in multiple crimes arrested in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Texas — Walker County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday, Oct. 28 that they have arrested 47-year-old Rodney Philpot after a string of crimes in east Texas. Sheriff's deputies responded to a reported burglary on Oct. 21 at 7:10 a.m. on the 100 block of FM 2793 in New Waverly. Tools had been stolen from a couple of wooden tool boxes and the victim provided video footage of a white Ford truck pulling into the driveway and exiting after 18 minutes.
KBTX.com
Report: Bryan police arrest pair after kids found in filthy home
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police arrested a man and woman this weekend after officers reportedly found four children living in unsanitary and dangerous conditions. The allegations are detailed in probable cause affidavits for Justin Calhoun, 33, and Dalys Weihausen, 29, who is identified as the mother of the children ages 12, 11, 6, and 7 months.
'Nobody showed up': Neighbors say CenterPoint Energy delays gas leak work for days in The Woodlands
One resident said CenterPoint Energy appeared to brush off the neighborhood's concerns, and the smell was in her home by the school bus stop two days later.
wtaw.com
Brazos County Commissioners Hear Again From The Mother Of A Jail Inmate
For the third time, the mother of an Iola man charged with the April 2021 mass shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan addresses the Brazos County commission. Dixie Bollin said Tuesday that she has seen no changes in the treatment of her son, Larry, since she last spoke with commissioners seven weeks ago.
KBTX.com
SH 249 is now open to all traffic in Grimes County
PLANTERSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - SH 249 is now open in Grimes County to SH 105 between Plantersville and Navasota. Construction of this ten-mile section began in November 2019. This section is a two-lane non-tolled rural highway. Project leaders say they are not done, the next phase will be getting approval...
KBTX.com
College Station police investigating Saturday shooting
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon. One person has been detained and there is no threat to the public, according to police. Police say it happened in the 900 block of Colgate Dr. Police tell KBTX a shooting happened Saturday...
wtaw.com
College Station Man’s 43rd Trip To The Brazos County Jail Is On Felony Theft Charges
Monday marked the 43rd time a College Station man has been booked into the Brazos County jail. Online jail records show that 42 year old Joseph Kruer is being held for state prison officials on an undisclosed charge. Kruer was also served warrants related to an upcoming trial on two...
wtaw.com
College Station Police Arrest A Houston Man For Taking Money But Not Building A Swimming Pool
College Station police arrest a Houston man on a charge of $16,992 dollars from a homeowner as a down payment to build a pool which never got built. According to the CSPD arrest report, the only thing that 35 year old Mike Mojica did was spray paint in the area where the pool was going to be built and having the utility company come out and mark their utility lines.
Click2Houston.com
Construction remains at a standstill on SH 105; KPRC 2 finds out why its taking so long to complete
Montgomery County residents and business owners are calling it a highway headache. There is a 13-mile-stretch of SH 105 that is undergoing a safety update. TxDOT says they are installing medians for safety and lowering the speed limit from 55 to 45. The project started earlier this year but only a few miles have since been completed. Now, residents are fed up with the delays.
KBTX.com
College Station police investigating teen’s death at apartment complex
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police continue investigating a teenager’s death that happened Saturday night at the Pearl Apartments in the 400 block of Harvey Rd. Witnesses on the scene say his death was reported around 10 p.m. At this time, police are calling the death “suspicious”...
kwhi.com
NAVASOTA POLICE ARREST FOUR AFTER BABY FORMULA STOLEN FROM BUSINESS
Four people face theft charges in Navasota after being accused of stealing baby formula. The Navasota Police Department says around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to a business in the 300 block of North LaSalle Street for a report of a theft. The suspects were reported to have stolen several tubs of baby formula and left the property.
wtaw.com
Bryan Man’s 16th Trip To The Brazos County Jail In Nine Years Comes After Entering A Stranger’s Home
A Bryan man remains in jail for the 16th time since May of 2013. 28 year old David Aguero was arrested by Bryan police Monday afternoon after entering a stranger’s home that is in the process of being sold. According to the BPD arrest report, Bryan fire initially responded...
Bryan College Station Eagle
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (8) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Candidates for JP Precinct 2 and 4, district clerk on November ballot
Several down-ballot races are up for grabs in the November election, with Justice of the Peace seats in Precinct 2 and 4, respectively, and Brazos County district clerk among them. In the Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 race, Republican Terrence Nunn, first elected in 2018, is seeking reelection against...
Two people dead after being hit by truck on Highway 290, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A deadly crash shut down Highway 290 for several hours during the morning commute in the Cypress area Friday, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales. The sheriff said two people died in the two-vehicle crash. According to Houston Transtar, this happened at 5:10 a.m....
kwhi.com
NAVASOTA WOMAN DIES IN GRIMES CO. CRASH
A Navasota woman has died from injuries from a one-vehicle crash Tuesday west of Todd Mission. DPS reports that around 3:45 p.m., a 2000 Ford Explorer was traveling westbound on Evergreen Forest Lane when it failed to negotiate a curve and overturned, ejecting the driver. 37-year-old Valorie Hinojosa was transported...
KBTX.com
Fire destroys home in Burleson County
BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A fire Thursday morning consumed a home in Burleson County near County Road 449 on Highway 60 between Lyons and Snook. The Snook and Somerville Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene. No injuries were reported. It’s unclear if anyone was living there at the...
mocomotive.com
FAKE STORY ABOUT WOMAN FOUND MUGGED IN WOODLANDS
The image below has been circulating on Social Media around the county for the past few days. Lt. Spencer with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office researched it and found it to be fake. In addition, it is circulating across the US. BEL…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/fake-story-about-woman-found-mugged-in-woodlands/
This Texas Town Is Getting Its First H-E-B!
H-E-B revealed plans to open up a new H-E-B location in...
inforney.com
Another company expanding operations in Texas
(The Center Square) – Another company is expanding operations in Texas, this time FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies in College Station. The company is investing $300 million to build a new cGMP production facility, which when completed will make Texas’ College Station campus the largest single-use CDMO production campus in North America.
