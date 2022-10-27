ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navasota, TX

kagstv.com

Suspect in multiple crimes arrested in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Texas — Walker County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday, Oct. 28 that they have arrested 47-year-old Rodney Philpot after a string of crimes in east Texas. Sheriff's deputies responded to a reported burglary on Oct. 21 at 7:10 a.m. on the 100 block of FM 2793 in New Waverly. Tools had been stolen from a couple of wooden tool boxes and the victim provided video footage of a white Ford truck pulling into the driveway and exiting after 18 minutes.
WALKER COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Report: Bryan police arrest pair after kids found in filthy home

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police arrested a man and woman this weekend after officers reportedly found four children living in unsanitary and dangerous conditions. The allegations are detailed in probable cause affidavits for Justin Calhoun, 33, and Dalys Weihausen, 29, who is identified as the mother of the children ages 12, 11, 6, and 7 months.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

SH 249 is now open to all traffic in Grimes County

PLANTERSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - SH 249 is now open in Grimes County to SH 105 between Plantersville and Navasota. Construction of this ten-mile section began in November 2019. This section is a two-lane non-tolled rural highway. Project leaders say they are not done, the next phase will be getting approval...
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

College Station police investigating Saturday shooting

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon. One person has been detained and there is no threat to the public, according to police. Police say it happened in the 900 block of Colgate Dr. Police tell KBTX a shooting happened Saturday...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

College Station Police Arrest A Houston Man For Taking Money But Not Building A Swimming Pool

College Station police arrest a Houston man on a charge of $16,992 dollars from a homeowner as a down payment to build a pool which never got built. According to the CSPD arrest report, the only thing that 35 year old Mike Mojica did was spray paint in the area where the pool was going to be built and having the utility company come out and mark their utility lines.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Click2Houston.com

Construction remains at a standstill on SH 105; KPRC 2 finds out why its taking so long to complete

Montgomery County residents and business owners are calling it a highway headache. There is a 13-mile-stretch of SH 105 that is undergoing a safety update. TxDOT says they are installing medians for safety and lowering the speed limit from 55 to 45. The project started earlier this year but only a few miles have since been completed. Now, residents are fed up with the delays.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

NAVASOTA POLICE ARREST FOUR AFTER BABY FORMULA STOLEN FROM BUSINESS

Four people face theft charges in Navasota after being accused of stealing baby formula. The Navasota Police Department says around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to a business in the 300 block of North LaSalle Street for a report of a theft. The suspects were reported to have stolen several tubs of baby formula and left the property.
NAVASOTA, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Candidates for JP Precinct 2 and 4, district clerk on November ballot

Several down-ballot races are up for grabs in the November election, with Justice of the Peace seats in Precinct 2 and 4, respectively, and Brazos County district clerk among them. In the Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 race, Republican Terrence Nunn, first elected in 2018, is seeking reelection against...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

NAVASOTA WOMAN DIES IN GRIMES CO. CRASH

A Navasota woman has died from injuries from a one-vehicle crash Tuesday west of Todd Mission. DPS reports that around 3:45 p.m., a 2000 Ford Explorer was traveling westbound on Evergreen Forest Lane when it failed to negotiate a curve and overturned, ejecting the driver. 37-year-old Valorie Hinojosa was transported...
NAVASOTA, TX
KBTX.com

Fire destroys home in Burleson County

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A fire Thursday morning consumed a home in Burleson County near County Road 449 on Highway 60 between Lyons and Snook. The Snook and Somerville Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene. No injuries were reported. It’s unclear if anyone was living there at the...
BURLESON COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

FAKE STORY ABOUT WOMAN FOUND MUGGED IN WOODLANDS

The image below has been circulating on Social Media around the county for the past few days. Lt. Spencer with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office researched it and found it to be fake. In addition, it is circulating across the US. BEL…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/fake-story-about-woman-found-mugged-in-woodlands/
inforney.com

Another company expanding operations in Texas

(The Center Square) – Another company is expanding operations in Texas, this time FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies in College Station. The company is investing $300 million to build a new cGMP production facility, which when completed will make Texas’ College Station campus the largest single-use CDMO production campus in North America.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

