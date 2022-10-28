ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khloé Kardashian Says She's Done Having Kids After Welcoming Her Son Via Surrogate

By Alex Gurley
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kWITB_0ipAc7Xy00

Khloé Kardashian may love being a mom , but she's not so sure about welcoming any more children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UhBAS_0ipAc7Xy00
Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for Abyss By Abby

In her first TV interview since sharing her son's birth on The Kardashians , Khloé got real about having more kids.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iB2lq_0ipAc7Xy00
Hulu

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show , Khloé said she was happy to have both a boy and a girl.

Instagram: @kellyclarksonshow

"I [have] one of both, and I think I’m good — chapter’s closed," Khloé admitted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RV1ca_0ipAc7Xy00
Rb / GC Images / Getty Images

She went on to say that having "one of each" has been a very "exciting" journey so far.

@khloekardashian / Via instagram.com

Khloé also touched on her use of a surrogate to welcome her son, explaining she was a bit of a "control freak" during the experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qG0VX_0ipAc7Xy00
Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage / Getty Images

"If it wasn't for Kimberly [Kardashian] , I definitely don't think I would have been as comfortable," Khloé shared. "I wouldn't have been aware; I wouldn't have known as much."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Cp4H_0ipAc7Xy00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for ABA

She added that she felt her experience was "different" than Kim's, as her sister was definitely "comfortable" with the process.

@khloekardashian / Via instagram.com

"You're a stranger. I just have to trust you. I love my surrogate; she was amazing. But I'm still like, 'I need you sitting next to me all the time. What are you doing? What are you eating?'" Khloé said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wEkAl_0ipAc7Xy00
Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for UCLA

Thankfully, everything worked out, and Khloé now has a happy and healthy baby boy — who still has a mystery name!

Listen to all that Khloé had to say below.

Comments / 0

BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

