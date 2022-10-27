Narduzzi Notes-WR help, big game, Slovis love, we’re unbeaten

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – He said it on Monday that he was the best quarterback on the team. By the end of the practice week, Pitt Head Coach Pat Narduzzi still confident in transfer starting quarterback Kedon Slovis.

“It’s not easy for anyone,” Narduzzi said. “It wasn’t easy for Nathan Peterman either. I would do it all over again.”

“He’s very, very talented. He’s got another year. I would imagine in another year he will be a lot better than he is this year.”

Narduzzi joked the media said Kenny Pickett stunk early in his career.

Much on the line

For the Panthers to repeat as ACC Champions let alone Coastal Champs, Saturday night is a must-win. North Carolina is 3-0, the Panthers are 1-2. A Tar Heels win essentially gives them a four-game lead.

“They know what’s there,” Narduzzi said. “I don’t have to spell it out to them. I don’t have to write in on a piece of paper. They know how critical another game is.”

Wanted-more WRs

An injury to Bub Means before the game on Saturday limited what Pitt could do with its receiving corps. Former walk-on Gavin Thomson played and you’ll see more of Jaylon Barden this week.

They are trying to simplify the game for the junior and quit moving him around to all of the receiver positions.

“He’s had a good week,” Narduzzi said of Barden. “He’s had a really good week. He’s got to play one position. There’s a lot of details, it’s not easy. He didn’t get to practice last week. We put him in a bad position, that was our fault as coaches. We didn’t have any options.”

“We got to keep it simple for them.

We have less depth at that position We will find a way to get through it.”

Captain

Jared Wayne worked as captain last week, senior offensive lineman Marcus Minor will be the offensive captain this week.

Unbeaten?

“No one has beaten us, we’ve beaten ourselves,” Narduzzi said of their 4-3 record. “That’s been the message. You can say Tennessee beat us, but if we were healthy at quarterback, even with our backup quarterback, I believe we win that football game to. We’ve beat ourselves, nobody’s beat us.”

“We are undefeated really. That’s how I look at it. We are.”

Pitt at North Carolina Saturday night at 8p with Panthers pregame with Bob Pompeani, Paul Zeise and Dorin Dickerson at 5p on 93.7 The Fan.