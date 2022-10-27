ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Narduzzi Notes-WR help, big game, Slovis love, we’re unbeaten

By Jeff Hathhorn
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i1xCx_0ipAc5mW00

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – He said it on Monday that he was the best quarterback on the team. By the end of the practice week, Pitt Head Coach Pat Narduzzi still confident in transfer starting quarterback Kedon Slovis.

“It’s not easy for anyone,” Narduzzi said. “It wasn’t easy for Nathan Peterman either. I would do it all over again.”

“He’s very, very talented. He’s got another year. I would imagine in another year he will be a lot better than he is this year.”

Narduzzi joked the media said Kenny Pickett stunk early in his career.

Much on the line

For the Panthers to repeat as ACC Champions let alone Coastal Champs, Saturday night is a must-win. North Carolina is 3-0, the Panthers are 1-2. A Tar Heels win essentially gives them a four-game lead.

“They know what’s there,” Narduzzi said. “I don’t have to spell it out to them. I don’t have to write in on a piece of paper. They know how critical another game is.”

Wanted-more WRs

An injury to Bub Means before the game on Saturday limited what Pitt could do with its receiving corps. Former walk-on Gavin Thomson played and you’ll see more of Jaylon Barden this week.
They are trying to simplify the game for the junior and quit moving him around to all of the receiver positions.

“He’s had a good week,” Narduzzi said of Barden. “He’s had a really good week. He’s got to play one position. There’s a lot of details, it’s not easy. He didn’t get to practice last week. We put him in a bad position, that was our fault as coaches. We didn’t have any options.”

“We got to keep it simple for them.
We have less depth at that position We will find a way to get through it.”

Captain

Jared Wayne worked as captain last week, senior offensive lineman Marcus Minor will be the offensive captain this week.

Unbeaten?

“No one has beaten us, we’ve beaten ourselves,” Narduzzi said of their 4-3 record. “That’s been the message. You can say Tennessee beat us, but if we were healthy at quarterback, even with our backup quarterback, I believe we win that football game to. We’ve beat ourselves, nobody’s beat us.”

“We are undefeated really. That’s how I look at it. We are.”

Pitt at North Carolina Saturday night at 8p with Panthers pregame with Bob Pompeani, Paul Zeise and Dorin Dickerson at 5p on 93.7 The Fan.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Tiqwai Hayes, Cameron Lindsey on Quips Undefeated Season, Recruiting Process

FREEDOM Pa — Division I recruits Tiqwai Hayes and Cameron Lindsey powered Aliquippa to a 35-24 comeback win over Beaver County rivals Central Valley on Friday night at Freedom Bulldog Stadium. Aliquippa trailed 24-14 at halftime, but the Quips made the proper adjustments and completely dominated in the second half. Aliquippa scored 21 unanswered points in the third quarter.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt-North Carolina GameDay Notebook – October 29

It’s not an overstatement to say that tonight is a crucial portion of the 2022 season for Pat Narduzzi and Pitt. The Panthers enter with a 4-3 record and have already lost 2 games in the ACC Coastal Division. North Carolina sits alone in first place with a record...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

2023 3-Star OL Colin Van Rooy De-Commits From Pitt

Prior to tonight’s kickoff, Pitt’s Class of 2023 is minus one member. 3-Star offensive lineman Colin Van Rooy announced on Twitter that he was opening back up his recruitment. “I am announcing my decommitment from the University of Pittsburgh. My recruitment has now reopened.”. The 6’5″, 300-pound offensive...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Basketball All 14: Greg Elliott

Leading up to Pitt basketball’s first game of the season on Nov. 7, Pittsburgh Sports Now will release profiles of each player on the active roster, including the walk-ons. We continue our All-14 series with Marquette transfer Greg Elliott. GREG ELLIOTT. Hometown: Detroit, Michigan. Height, Weight: 6’3, 180 LBS...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mt. Lebanon punches playoff ticket with shutout win

Mt. Lebanon punched its ticket to the Class 6A playoffs Friday night. The Blue Devils downed the beat-up Canon-Mac Big Macs, 31-0. “We’re grateful to enter the playoffs,” Mt. Lebanon coach Bob Palko said. “We’re not going to take that for granted. We had our backs against the wall. You tip your hat to the kids and the staff.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Thomas Jefferson ends regular season by beating McKeesport

Thomas Jefferson has been a completely different football team over the past few weeks, and it capped off that turnaround by traveling to McKeesport and handing it its first loss in a 20-10 Big 7 Conference matchup Friday night. “Since that loss at Laurel Highlands, we’ve totally regrouped and concentrated...
MCKEESPORT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bethel Park completes breakout regular season with win over rival Peters Township

Two seasons ago, Bethel Park went winless. Last year, the Black Hawks rebounded and made the playoffs, falling in the first round to Woodland Hills. This year, Bethel Park wasn’t getting a lot of preseason love from the outside, but the Black Hawks and coach Brian DeLallo knew what was coming back and the experience the roster had going into 2022. They knew the expectations in the locker room were big, and the first goal set was to win the program’s seventh conference title.
BETHEL PARK, PA
Daily Athenaeum

Hospital workers tell fans to put a lid on Blue lot trash

WVU football is still in full swing, and some hospital employees say they are sick of the "trashy" disrespect being left behind after singing “Country Roads.”. Describing the Blue Lot, a prime tailgating spot at WVU, as “mass destruction” after a game, Ruby Memorial nurse Melissa Taylor said she is not impressed.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WPXI Pittsburgh

Rain returns late Sunday night

PITTSBURGH — Grab your coats before heading outside this morning. It’s another chilly start to the day. Temperatures start out in the 30s for many, but will end up in the mid-60s again this afternoon. We stay dry during the daylight hours with a mix of sun and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Shuman closing failed kids in 2021 and continues to do so

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey has drawn a line between the closing of Allegheny County’s Shuman Juvenile Detention Center in September 2021 and a rising tide of violent crime. “We should have never closed Shuman without a plan,” Gainey said during a news conference related to a triple homicide Oct. 15 in the North Side.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
theforeword.org

Spooky Pittsburgh Spots To Explore This Halloween

Though one might think that the best places for ghost-hunting would be big cities like Chicago, Los Angeles, and NYC, the hills of Pennsylvania lend themselves just as well to haunted locations. With Halloween coming up fast, here are some sites in and around Pittsburgh with creepy histories and rumors of the supernatural.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WSOC Charlotte

6 shot at Pittsburgh funeral

PITTSBURGH — Police officers in Pittsburgh are investigating a shooting at a funeral in the city’s Brighton Heights neighborhood. Our sister station, WPXI, reported that at least six people were wounded and one is in critical condition. The shooting happened outside the Destiny of Faith Church. The church’s...
PITTSBURGH, PA
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy