bitcoinmagazine.com

The U.S. Will Weaponize The Dollar By Backing It With Bitcoin

This is an opinion editorial by Luke Mikic, a writer, podcast host and macro analyst. This is the second part in a two-part series about the Dollar Milkshake Theory and the natural progression of this to the “Bitcoin Milkshake.” In this piece, we’ll explore where bitcoin fits into a global sovereign debt crisis.
TheStreet

Crypto Price Check: Market Sees Relief Rally

Cryptocurrency prices were moving higher in what one analyst called "a much-needed relief rally." Bitcoin was up slightly to $20,691.74 on Oct. 27, according to data firm CoinGecko. Ether, the native currency of the ethereum blockchain, was up 1% to $1,568.68, while dogecoin was up 3.2% to $0.078233. "The crypto...
Business Insider

Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.

New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
TheStreet

Jeff Bezos Makes Dire Prediction About the Economy

Jeff Bezos in recent weeks has been very discreet. Apart from a tweet about his family's huge donation - about $711 million - to the Seattle-based Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, the billionaire has not spoken much. Yet he had opportunities to speak. For example, his presence in the stands alongside...
Business Insider

Elon Musk responds 'good point' to tweet saying there was less uproar over Jeff Bezos buying The Washington Post than Musk buying Twitter

Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter has drawn concern about the management of free speech, misinformation, and dangerous content on the platform if it happens. A Twitter user said people weren't worried about Jeff Bezos' purchase of The Washington Post the way are about Musk's Twitter deal. Musk replied, "Good point."
WASHINGTON STATE
Fortune

Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter purchase is ‘one of the most overpaid tech acquisitions in history,’ Wedbush’s Dan Ives says. Twitter’s fair value is only $25 billion

With his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter coming to a close, Elon Musk arrived at the social media giant’s headquarters on Wednesday carrying a sink. The 51-year-old Tesla CEO shared a video of himself walking into Twitter’s swanky San Francisco offices with the caption: “Entering Twitter HQ—let that sink in!”
Fox Business

Facebook parent Meta stock plummets, CEO Zuckerberg sees net worth sink

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's fortune shed approximately $9.9 billion after the tech giant's stock was weighed down by its disappointing third-quarter earnings results. As of the time of publication, real-time tracking by Forbes shows that Zuckerberg's net worth has slipped to $37.1 billion, pushing him back to the 26th spot on the outlet's billionaire's list.
People

Mark Zuckerberg's Net Worth Has Dropped by $100 Billion — Including $11 Billion Loss in a Day

Mark Zuckerberg's fortune has taken a substantial hit over the past 13 months. On Thursday, after Meta reported a decline in profits and revenue in its third quarter report, Zuckerberg's worth took a $11 billion hit, according to Forbes and Bloomberg. It marked the second consecutive quarter drop for the company, which had never reported declining sales prior to this year, per Bloomberg.
Business Insider

Many Americans are ditching their dreams of owning a house as recession fears flare, says the CEO of one of the nation's largest homebuilders

As soaring mortgage rates further reduce housing affordability, Ryan Marshall, the president and CEO of PulteGroup, said that economic anxiety is weighing on Americans, and some are shelving their homeownership dreams as a result. "While we reported significant growth in our third-quarter earnings, demand clearly slowed in the period as...

