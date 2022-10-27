Read full article on original website
bitcoinmagazine.com
The U.S. Will Weaponize The Dollar By Backing It With Bitcoin
This is an opinion editorial by Luke Mikic, a writer, podcast host and macro analyst. This is the second part in a two-part series about the Dollar Milkshake Theory and the natural progression of this to the “Bitcoin Milkshake.” In this piece, we’ll explore where bitcoin fits into a global sovereign debt crisis.
Dogecoin Up 44% In A Week As Elon Musk Buys Twitter, CZ’s Binance To Provide Blockchain Support
Memecoin leader Dogecoin rallied over 44% this week while Elon Musk finalized his $44 billion Twitter acquisition. DOGE stayed green at press time on speculation that Musk might unveil integrations between the ninth-largest cryptocurrency and the social network. CZ’s crypto exchange Binance revealed plans to support Elon’s battle against Twitter’s...
Chinese leader Xi Jinping's power grab fueled a $6 trillion stock selloff and the yuan's decline. These 4 charts capture the market meltdown.
China's President Xi Jinping has tightened his grip on power — and that has rocked markets. Investors dumped Chinese stocks in a $6 trillion blowout as Xi shut reformers out of decision making. These 4 charts show how deep the meltdown in China-linked assets went last week. China's leader...
Crypto Price Check: Market Sees Relief Rally
Cryptocurrency prices were moving higher in what one analyst called "a much-needed relief rally." Bitcoin was up slightly to $20,691.74 on Oct. 27, according to data firm CoinGecko. Ether, the native currency of the ethereum blockchain, was up 1% to $1,568.68, while dogecoin was up 3.2% to $0.078233. "The crypto...
Mark Zuckerberg has a $10 billion plan to make it impossible for remote workers to hide from their bosses
During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, Zuckerberg discussed plans to bring avatars—digital stand-ins for human workers—to video chats. At least digital humanoids don’t get Zoom fatigue—yet. During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed his new plans for...
Elon Musk could have to sell up to $10 billion in Tesla stock next week to get the 'train wreck' Twitter deal done, Wedbush says
Elon Musk could have to sell up to $10 billion in Tesla stock next week to complete his Twitter buyout, according to Dav Ives of Wedbush. "The more investors that bail on this deal is the more money that Musk needs to contribute and therefore sell more Tesla stock," Ives said.
Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.
New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
The American City Where Home Prices Are Plunging
The city where a retreat in the residential real estate market is most evident is in Texas.
'Shark Tank' investor Kevin O'Leary says Twitter isn't even worth $10 billion and Elon Musk should start from scratch if he wants to make his money back
Elon Musk's offer to purchase Twitter for $44 billion is far more than what the company is actually worth, Kevin O'Leary said. "I don't think it's worth $10 billion," O'Leary said to CNBC, emphasizing the need for new management in the company. He urged Musk to "get out the whacking...
Stocks crashed 50% in the 2008 crisis. Here's how bad Jamie Dimon, Nouriel Roubini, Michael Burry, and other top commentators see it getting in the next recession.
Markets have been rattled in 2022 and investors are worried. Here's what five top commentators have said about comparisons to the last crash.
Jeremy Siegel warns home prices are about to suffer their 2nd-worst crash since World War II amid Fed rate hikes
Jeremy Siegel warned home prices will post the second-worst crash since World War II in the next 12 months. He told CNBC that the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening is hitting rate-sensitive sectors of the economy. Siegel said fears that the central bank will keep rates "higher for longer" are spooking...
Where is the housing market headed in 2023? Here are the predictions
Many real estate analysts have downgraded their forecasts as mortgage rates continue to hover around 7%. Here are the varying predictions for what will happen to U.S. home prices in 2023.
Jeff Bezos Makes Dire Prediction About the Economy
Jeff Bezos in recent weeks has been very discreet. Apart from a tweet about his family's huge donation - about $711 million - to the Seattle-based Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, the billionaire has not spoken much. Yet he had opportunities to speak. For example, his presence in the stands alongside...
Elon Musk Could Block Twitter Employees From Getting $100 Million Payout
Elon Musk said "the bird is freed" regarding his Twitter acquisition, but legal minds remain skeptical regarding how one of the world's richest people will financially move forward in terms of employee compensation and simultaneously generating strong revenue cash flow. Upon Twitter's new era of ownership that began Thursday, Musk...
Elon Musk responds 'good point' to tweet saying there was less uproar over Jeff Bezos buying The Washington Post than Musk buying Twitter
Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter has drawn concern about the management of free speech, misinformation, and dangerous content on the platform if it happens. A Twitter user said people weren't worried about Jeff Bezos' purchase of The Washington Post the way are about Musk's Twitter deal. Musk replied, "Good point."
Fuel company issues diesel shortage warning, says conditions 'rapidly devolving'
Energy consulting company Mansfield is sounding the alarm on what it claims is a developing diesel fuel shortage in the Southeastern region of the United States.
Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter purchase is ‘one of the most overpaid tech acquisitions in history,’ Wedbush’s Dan Ives says. Twitter’s fair value is only $25 billion
With his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter coming to a close, Elon Musk arrived at the social media giant’s headquarters on Wednesday carrying a sink. The 51-year-old Tesla CEO shared a video of himself walking into Twitter’s swanky San Francisco offices with the caption: “Entering Twitter HQ—let that sink in!”
Facebook parent Meta stock plummets, CEO Zuckerberg sees net worth sink
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's fortune shed approximately $9.9 billion after the tech giant's stock was weighed down by its disappointing third-quarter earnings results. As of the time of publication, real-time tracking by Forbes shows that Zuckerberg's net worth has slipped to $37.1 billion, pushing him back to the 26th spot on the outlet's billionaire's list.
Mark Zuckerberg's Net Worth Has Dropped by $100 Billion — Including $11 Billion Loss in a Day
Mark Zuckerberg's fortune has taken a substantial hit over the past 13 months. On Thursday, after Meta reported a decline in profits and revenue in its third quarter report, Zuckerberg's worth took a $11 billion hit, according to Forbes and Bloomberg. It marked the second consecutive quarter drop for the company, which had never reported declining sales prior to this year, per Bloomberg.
Many Americans are ditching their dreams of owning a house as recession fears flare, says the CEO of one of the nation's largest homebuilders
As soaring mortgage rates further reduce housing affordability, Ryan Marshall, the president and CEO of PulteGroup, said that economic anxiety is weighing on Americans, and some are shelving their homeownership dreams as a result. "While we reported significant growth in our third-quarter earnings, demand clearly slowed in the period as...
