Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenOhio State
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Kick off the Holidays, with November 4th First Friday! 50 things we love about downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Attention: All Artist with a heart for the City. Dayton, Ohio is looking for artists to create a Memorial.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Who The Hell Is To Blame For Sky High Grocery Bills?DONNA STERLINGDayton, OH
Related
miamivalleytoday.com
Football Playoff Roundup
PIQUA — The Piqua football team opened the Division II playoffs with a romp over Stebbins 51-6. The Indians, 9-2, will play at 10-1 Edgewood at 7 p.m. Friday night in second round action. Piqua opened a 21-0 lead in the opening quarter and Stebbins only score came on...
Little Miami earns upset over Xenia in Division II first-round playoff game
Little Miami was the only Ohio high school football team to earn a playoff victory as a No. 15 seed on Friday night as the Panthers defeated Xenia.
Ohio high school football playoffs: Check brackets, get live updates from OHSAA regionals
The 2022 Ohio high school football playoffs kicked off on Friday night with OHSAA regional playoff games across the state. You can follow all of the OHSAA playoff games live on SBLive Ohio including live game updates, scores, game stories, video highlights, photo galleries and more. Bookmark ...
dayton.com
Old Scratch Pizza to open fourth location in Troy
Restaurant is coming to the former fire station building on Race Street downtown. Old Scratch Pizza, known for its Neapolitan-style pizzas cooked in wood-fired ovens, is expanding by opening a fourth location in the Dayton area. Eric Soller, who founded Old Scratch Pizza with his wife, Stephanie, in 2016, told...
cleveland19.com
3 school buses carrying high-school football players crash on I-75
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - Three school buses crashed Friday evening on northbound Interstate 75. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. just before the Cincinnati-Dayton Road exit in Butler County. They were Northwest Local School District buses taking Colerain High School football players to Mason Middle School for Friday night’s...
WLWT 5
Three arrested in Fairfield after police pursuit
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Three people are in custody on Saturday following a police pursuit that began in Dayton and ended in Fairfield. Butler County dispatch said the pursuit began in Dayton and entered into the Cincinnati area around 9 p.m. on Friday. Dispatch confirmed that shots were fired from...
abandonedway.com
Forest Fair Village Mall in Ohio – 35+ Pictures
Forest Fair Mall opened in 1989 with upscale anchors that included Bonwit Teller, B. Altman, Parisian, and Sakowitz. It also included Bigg’s and Elder-Beerman as anchor stores. It consisted of 1.5 million square feet; the third largest mall in the US at the time. By the mid 1990s, all of the high-end stores left the mall (B. Altman and Sakowitz ended up going out of business altogether).
WHIZ
ZPD Investigation in Putnam Tavern Fatal
Zanesville Police are investigating an incident that took place Friday night. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel would only say that at this time there was a fatality in the park lot of the Putnam Tavern located at 721 Putnam Avenue. He said a driver of a vehicle was located and are in custody.
Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
Ohio has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Ohio’s very own version of Area 51.
cincinnatimagazine.com
Preserving History: Ohio Lesbian Archives Receives LGBTQ+ Materials from P&G
As LGBTQ+ history month is coming to a close, organizations including the Ohio Lesbian Archives (OLA) are working to collect, preserve and educate the public on LGBTQ+ history year-round. The OLA was established in 1989, originally above the Crazy Ladies bookstore in Northside. Now operating from the basement of the...
Ohio city named one of the hottest, most affordable U.S. housing markets
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus is receiving national recognition as one of the nation’s hottest housing markets as prices for central Ohio homes decreased for the third straight month, according to a housing report by Columbus Realtors. Columbus Realtor’s Central Ohio Housing Report for September found the average sales price for a home was $331,287, dropping […]
WLWT 5
Country star Kane Brown to host charity concert in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Grammy-award winning and Country music star Kane Brown is coming to Cincinnati Friday. Brown will be performing at Fifth Third Arena, Friday Oct. 28 in a charity concert benefitting the McLendon Minority Leadership Initiative. The initiative is a NCAA coach-driven national workforce development program that creates opportunities...
Car crashes into front of UDF in Butler Township
BUTLER TOWNSHIP — A car crashed into the front of a United Dairy Farmers in Butler Township Saturday afternoon. Crews were called to reports of a car into a building in the 8000 block of North Dixie Drive around 1:30 p.m. According to dispatchers, no injuries were reported. >>...
3 Unique Restaurants in Ohio Have Been Ranked Among the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some unique new restaurants to try in Ohio, you've come to the right place.
Ohio teacher placed on leave after concerning video
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Westerville teacher and athletic coach was placed on paid administrative leave Thursday after a video featuring him talking with a female claiming to be underage circulated among students. School officials at Westerville Central High School are investigating Justin Christoff after the video’s contents raised concerns among district leadership, spokesperson Greg […]
Woman killed in Butler Township crash ID’d
BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have identified the woman killed in a crash that left two drivers trapped in their cars on Friday, October 21. According to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, 73-year-old Hattie White was turning from Little York Road onto Peter’s Pike in Butler Township when a second driver traveling north on […]
Fox 19
Flames shoot through roof of Clermont County home
AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - Flames shot through the roof of a home in Clermont County early Friday, fire officials say. No one was inside when the fire broke out at about 2 a.m. in the 3500 block of Turnberry Drive in Amelia, according to fire crews on the scene. Fire...
2 men arrested for Stor-N-Lock thefts in Miami, Darke counties
TROY — Two men have been arrested on charges accusing them of being involved in the Stor-N-Lock thefts in Piqua, Darke County, and surrounding areas. Dylan L. Harrison, 31, and Randy J. Peters, 50, have been taken into custody by Miami County Sheriff’s detectives and are in the county jail.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash, flipped vehicle on Valley Junction Road in Cleves
CLEVES, Ohio — Reports of a crash, flipped vehicle on Valley Junction Road in Cleves. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
Comments / 0