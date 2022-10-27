ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookville, OH

miamivalleytoday.com

Football Playoff Roundup

PIQUA — The Piqua football team opened the Division II playoffs with a romp over Stebbins 51-6. The Indians, 9-2, will play at 10-1 Edgewood at 7 p.m. Friday night in second round action. Piqua opened a 21-0 lead in the opening quarter and Stebbins only score came on...
PIQUA, OH
dayton.com

Old Scratch Pizza to open fourth location in Troy

Restaurant is coming to the former fire station building on Race Street downtown. Old Scratch Pizza, known for its Neapolitan-style pizzas cooked in wood-fired ovens, is expanding by opening a fourth location in the Dayton area. Eric Soller, who founded Old Scratch Pizza with his wife, Stephanie, in 2016, told...
TROY, OH
cleveland19.com

3 school buses carrying high-school football players crash on I-75

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - Three school buses crashed Friday evening on northbound Interstate 75. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. just before the Cincinnati-Dayton Road exit in Butler County. They were Northwest Local School District buses taking Colerain High School football players to Mason Middle School for Friday night’s...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Three arrested in Fairfield after police pursuit

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Three people are in custody on Saturday following a police pursuit that began in Dayton and ended in Fairfield. Butler County dispatch said the pursuit began in Dayton and entered into the Cincinnati area around 9 p.m. on Friday. Dispatch confirmed that shots were fired from...
FAIRFIELD, OH
abandonedway.com

Forest Fair Village Mall in Ohio – 35+ Pictures

Forest Fair Mall opened in 1989 with upscale anchors that included Bonwit Teller, B. Altman, Parisian, and Sakowitz. It also included Bigg’s and Elder-Beerman as anchor stores. It consisted of 1.5 million square feet; the third largest mall in the US at the time. By the mid 1990s, all of the high-end stores left the mall (B. Altman and Sakowitz ended up going out of business altogether).
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIZ

ZPD Investigation in Putnam Tavern Fatal

Zanesville Police are investigating an incident that took place Friday night. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel would only say that at this time there was a fatality in the park lot of the Putnam Tavern located at 721 Putnam Avenue. He said a driver of a vehicle was located and are in custody.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Travel Maven

Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating

Ohio has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Ohio’s very own version of Area 51.
OHIO STATE
cincinnatimagazine.com

Preserving History: Ohio Lesbian Archives Receives LGBTQ+ Materials from P&G

As LGBTQ+ history month is coming to a close, organizations including the Ohio Lesbian Archives (OLA) are working to collect, preserve and educate the public on LGBTQ+ history year-round. The OLA was established in 1989, originally above the Crazy Ladies bookstore in Northside. Now operating from the basement of the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Ohio city named one of the hottest, most affordable U.S. housing markets

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus is receiving national recognition as one of the nation’s hottest housing markets as prices for central Ohio homes decreased for the third straight month, according to a housing report by Columbus Realtors.  Columbus Realtor’s Central Ohio Housing Report for September found the average sales price for a home was $331,287, dropping […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WLWT 5

Country star Kane Brown to host charity concert in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Grammy-award winning and Country music star Kane Brown is coming to Cincinnati Friday. Brown will be performing at Fifth Third Arena, Friday Oct. 28 in a charity concert benefitting the McLendon Minority Leadership Initiative. The initiative is a NCAA coach-driven national workforce development program that creates opportunities...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKBN

Ohio teacher placed on leave after concerning video

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Westerville teacher and athletic coach was placed on paid administrative leave Thursday after a video featuring him talking with a female claiming to be underage circulated among students. School officials at Westerville Central High School are investigating Justin Christoff after the video’s contents raised concerns among district leadership, spokesperson Greg […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
WDTN

Woman killed in Butler Township crash ID’d

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have identified the woman killed in a crash that left two drivers trapped in their cars on Friday, October 21. According to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, 73-year-old Hattie White was turning from Little York Road onto Peter’s Pike in Butler Township when a second driver traveling north on […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Flames shoot through roof of Clermont County home

AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - Flames shot through the roof of a home in Clermont County early Friday, fire officials say. No one was inside when the fire broke out at about 2 a.m. in the 3500 block of Turnberry Drive in Amelia, according to fire crews on the scene. Fire...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash, flipped vehicle on Valley Junction Road in Cleves

CLEVES, Ohio — Reports of a crash, flipped vehicle on Valley Junction Road in Cleves. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
CLEVES, OH

