Youth reigns supreme: Gumayusi aims to continue this surprising historic record among Worlds-winning ADCs

Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Despite 00 Nation having 2 Major champions, it’s dumau who fans want to see bring Brazilian Counter-Strike back to the top
After 00 Nation and GODSENT didn’t qualify for the PGL Antwerp Major, the first Valve-sponsored CS:GO event of 2022, the CS:GO scene witnessed one of the biggest shuffles ever made in Brazilian Counter-Strike. Marcelo “coldzera” David and Epitácio “TACO” de Melo, back-to-back Major champions in 2016, reunited under 00...
dotesports.com
Artist leaks League ‘banger’ and claims it’s an unreleased Worlds song
Each year, Riot Games goes above and beyond to produce a new League of Legends anthem that will echo in our ears for months or years. Since these songs need to be absolute hits, Riot is extremely selective. Although last year’s anthem was “Burn it All Down” by PVRIS, British artist Simon Rosenfeld claims he composed a song called “Heroes” that was supposed to be the Worlds 2021 anthem—and believes it’s a banger.
dotesports.com
Bottom to top: DRX make League history with play-ins to Worlds finals charge
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. DRX made history at the League World Championship tonight when they advanced to the tournament’s grand...
dotesports.com
Gaben finally welcomed fans to The International 2022, but was it too late?
The International is more than a competition for the best Dota 2 teams in the world. It’s also a tradition that unites new and veteran Dota fans. While the matches have been top-notch in TI11, Valve looked like they forgot about some of the finer details, and they’re currently on the rebound to do right by the fans.
dotesports.com
When is the 2023 League of Legends preseason?
It’s no secret League of Legends is an extremely competitive game that’s a source of frustration for many, largely because of what players perceive as an unfair ranking system, teammates intentionally feeding, and small LP gains. To give the League community time to rest between seasons which normally last for nine months, Riot Games introduced the preseason.
dotesports.com
Best aim assist settings in Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 allows players to fully customize their aim assist settings while playing on a controller. With different response curves and aim assist types, it can be difficult to narrow down which option is the best. Ultimately, it will come down to personal preference, but it’s...
dotesports.com
Western Europe is guaranteed a TI11 win after Team Liquid eliminates Team Aster and China
Western Europe has cemented itself as Dota 2’s most powerful region this season, with Team Liquid eliminating Team Aster and guaranteeing that all of the top three spots for The International 2022 will go to teams from WEU. It was another close series for Liquid, but eventually, their ability...
dotesports.com
The final four teams at The International 2022 couldn’t find anyone to scrim for a week
With the main event starting at The International 2022, fans witnessed some of the best Dota 2 being played in 2022. However, the action was paused for five days with four teams remaining in the competition for a venue change, a decision criticized by pros like Puppey, Monet, n0tail, and Ceb.
dotesports.com
DRX support BeryL has only played one champion more than once since Worlds play-in stage
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. DRX has made one of the most improbable runs in the history of the League of...
dotesports.com
All of Deft’s placements at Worlds throughout his pro League career
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Deft is one of the most iconic players in the history of professional League of Legends.
dotesports.com
Here are all the players competing in the 2022 FNCS Invitational
Fortnite remains one of the most popular live-service games to this day, largely due to the competitive scene. Players from around the world compete with one another to prove who’s the best in each region. Now, the best competitors from across the globe have been invited to compete in the 2022 FNCS Invitational—and Epic Games has finally announced their usernames.
dotesports.com
FURIA have let fans down in 2022, but they are feeling ‘very confident’ ahead of IEM Rio CS:GO Major
Since 2019, FURIA have become the definition of Brazilian Counter-Strike. Their relentless, aggressive playstyle combined with the gracious performances of core players Andrei “arT” Piovezan, Kaike “KSCERATO” Cerato, and Yuri “yuurih” Santos has impressed fans and personalities from all over the world, even though they’ve never won an S-tier international LAN tournament.
dotesports.com
Fairytale DRX run is going all the way to Worlds 2022 finale against League’s final boss
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. If there’s a common theme at this year’s League of Legends World Championship, it’s to never...
dotesports.com
OWL veteran Carpe to transition to VALORANT under T1, according to report
Lee “Carpe” Jae-hyeok is transitioning to a new esport, according to a report by blix.gg. He will reportedly play VALORANT with partnered team T1 in the Pacific league next year. Carpe is one of the longest-standing Overwatch League players and is the only OWL player who has stayed...
dotesports.com
G2 Esports reportedly dropping CS:GO head coach
G2 Esports’ CS:GO team could be making another roster change in the foreseeable future. The organization is looking to part ways with the CS:GO squad’s head coach, Rémy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam, according to a report by 1pv.fr. But the reasons behind this brash decision are currently known.
dotesports.com
Which LCS teams could Doublelift join if he returns to pro play?
The North American League of Legends competitive offseason has only just started, but things are already getting spicy on the rumored roster move front—especially if you’re a fan of the LCS and the league’s old guard of veteran stars. Legendary NA AD carry Doublelift, for example, hasn’t...
dotesports.com
BeryL joins 3 legendary players in League’s history books after incredible series against Gen.G at Worlds 2022
After one of the most exciting series at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, one player will be joining the history books alongside three of the game’s most iconic players. DRX’s veteran support BeryL will be heading to his third Worlds Finals in a row, making him only...
dotesports.com
Gaimin Gladiators lose key player as post-TI11 shuffle starts early
The International 2022 will conclude on Oct. 30 for the three teams still competing, but for those out of the competition already, plotting for the upcoming DPC season has already begun. While Dota 2 fans were focused on the TI11 finals, Gaimin Gladiators announced the departure of Miroslav “BOOM” Bičan...
dotesports.com
No, MATUMBAMAN didn’t die—his Dota 2 career just ended after TI11
The International gathers the best teams worldwide and allows fans to watch the highest level of Dota 2 that a human can play. In addition to the quality of matches, the stakes of each match often rise due to storylines, and Team Liquid certainly had one of the best writers pitching their part of the script.
dotesports.com
Tundra Esports felt like playing ranked Dota 2 pubs was more stressful than winning TI11
Skill alone may not cut it at the top of the Dota 2 mountain. After a certain point, the best players become evenly matched, meaning they have to find other methods to get ahead of the competition—like reducing stress. Tundra Esports showcased the importance of playing without a worry...
Comments / 0