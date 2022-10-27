ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Youth reigns supreme: Gumayusi aims to continue this surprising historic record among Worlds-winning ADCs

By Tyler Esguerra
dotesports.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

Artist leaks League ‘banger’ and claims it’s an unreleased Worlds song

Each year, Riot Games goes above and beyond to produce a new League of Legends anthem that will echo in our ears for months or years. Since these songs need to be absolute hits, Riot is extremely selective. Although last year’s anthem was “Burn it All Down” by PVRIS, British artist Simon Rosenfeld claims he composed a song called “Heroes” that was supposed to be the Worlds 2021 anthem—and believes it’s a banger.
dotesports.com

Bottom to top: DRX make League history with play-ins to Worlds finals charge

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. DRX made history at the League World Championship tonight when they advanced to the tournament’s grand...
CALIFORNIA STATE
dotesports.com

Gaben finally welcomed fans to The International 2022, but was it too late?

The International is more than a competition for the best Dota 2 teams in the world. It’s also a tradition that unites new and veteran Dota fans. While the matches have been top-notch in TI11, Valve looked like they forgot about some of the finer details, and they’re currently on the rebound to do right by the fans.
dotesports.com

When is the 2023 League of Legends preseason?

It’s no secret League of Legends is an extremely competitive game that’s a source of frustration for many, largely because of what players perceive as an unfair ranking system, teammates intentionally feeding, and small LP gains. To give the League community time to rest between seasons which normally last for nine months, Riot Games introduced the preseason.
dotesports.com

Best aim assist settings in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 allows players to fully customize their aim assist settings while playing on a controller. With different response curves and aim assist types, it can be difficult to narrow down which option is the best. Ultimately, it will come down to personal preference, but it’s...
dotesports.com

All of Deft’s placements at Worlds throughout his pro League career

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Deft is one of the most iconic players in the history of professional League of Legends.
dotesports.com

Here are all the players competing in the 2022 FNCS Invitational

Fortnite remains one of the most popular live-service games to this day, largely due to the competitive scene. Players from around the world compete with one another to prove who’s the best in each region. Now, the best competitors from across the globe have been invited to compete in the 2022 FNCS Invitational—and Epic Games has finally announced their usernames.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
dotesports.com

FURIA have let fans down in 2022, but they are feeling ‘very confident’ ahead of IEM Rio CS:GO Major

Since 2019, FURIA have become the definition of Brazilian Counter-Strike. Their relentless, aggressive playstyle combined with the gracious performances of core players Andrei “arT” Piovezan, Kaike “KSCERATO” Cerato, and Yuri “yuurih” Santos has impressed fans and personalities from all over the world, even though they’ve never won an S-tier international LAN tournament.
dotesports.com

Fairytale DRX run is going all the way to Worlds 2022 finale against League’s final boss

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. If there’s a common theme at this year’s League of Legends World Championship, it’s to never...
dotesports.com

G2 Esports reportedly dropping CS:GO head coach

G2 Esports’ CS:GO team could be making another roster change in the foreseeable future. The organization is looking to part ways with the CS:GO squad’s head coach, Rémy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam, according to a report by 1pv.fr. But the reasons behind this brash decision are currently known.
dotesports.com

Which LCS teams could Doublelift join if he returns to pro play?

The North American League of Legends competitive offseason has only just started, but things are already getting spicy on the rumored roster move front—especially if you’re a fan of the LCS and the league’s old guard of veteran stars. Legendary NA AD carry Doublelift, for example, hasn’t...
dotesports.com

Gaimin Gladiators lose key player as post-TI11 shuffle starts early

The International 2022 will conclude on Oct. 30 for the three teams still competing, but for those out of the competition already, plotting for the upcoming DPC season has already begun. While Dota 2 fans were focused on the TI11 finals, Gaimin Gladiators announced the departure of Miroslav “BOOM” Bičan...
dotesports.com

No, MATUMBAMAN didn’t die—his Dota 2 career just ended after TI11

The International gathers the best teams worldwide and allows fans to watch the highest level of Dota 2 that a human can play. In addition to the quality of matches, the stakes of each match often rise due to storylines, and Team Liquid certainly had one of the best writers pitching their part of the script.

Comments / 0

Community Policy