Alexandria, LA

louisianaradionetwork.com

Louisiana legend Jerry Lee Lewis passes away at the age of 87

A Louisiana legend has passed away. Ferriday native Jerry Lee Lewis died today at the age of 87 at his Mississippi home south of Memphis. Baton Rouge Attorney Jim Brown knew Lewis from his days in Ferriday and says the piano player who called himself Killer had audiences dancing when he came on the scene in the 1950s.
FERRIDAY, LA
kalb.com

Attempted home invader shot dead in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man was shot and killed after trying to break into a home early Saturday morning. According to the Alexandria Police Department, around 6:20 a.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting in the Chester St. area. Investigators learned that Deon Dominique Hammond, 26 of Alexandria, banged on the door of the home and demanded he be let in. The resident of the home came outside to tell Hammond to leave the property, but Hammond started chasing the resident. The resident then shot and killed Hammond.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria man hit with stray bullet, shot in foot

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that left one man with a bullet wound in his foot. According to APD, around 4 p.m. officers responded to reports of a man being shot near Louisiana and Levin Streets. Officers found a 41-year-old man who had been shot in the foot. Police say the man told them he had been riding his bicycle and heard several shots, one of them piercing his foot. The victim waited at the scene for police and medical personnel to respond.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Body found under bridge in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating after a dead body was found under a bridge near Gum and Third streets. APD said the body was found around noon on Sunday after receiving a report from someone in the area. Investigators said the body appeared to have been there for some time. The body has yet to be identified and the cause of death is undetermined at this time.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed, Unrestrained Driver Seriously Injured in 2-Vehicle Rollover Crash on LA 126

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed, Unrestrained Driver Seriously Injured in 2-Vehicle Rollover Crash on LA 126. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on October 28, 2022, that on October 27, 2022, just after 5:00 p.m., LSP Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 126 at Cut Thru Road in Caldwell Parish, Louisiana. Robert Holden, 66, of Winnfield, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office expands resources at a new facility in Ferriday

FERRIDAY, La.( KTVE/KARD) – The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office is expanding resources for victims of domestic violence in the Town of Ferriday. The new facility is centrally located on 27797 Highway 15. Public information director, Brandy Spears, says the goal is to serve all Concordia Parish residents by responding to emergencies and providing them with […]
FERRIDAY, LA
KPLC TV

Oakdale woman pleads guilty in connection to man hit and killed on bike

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Oakdale woman has pleaded guilty to negligent homicide for a January 2020 deadly hit-and-run where an Alexandria bicyclist was killed on Highway 165. Lacy Jordan, 29, was charged with hit and run resulting in death, negligent homicide, careless operation of a vehicle, limitations passing left,...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
theadvocate.com

Man arrested in fatal Saturday shooting in Opelousas

An Opelousas man was arrested Wednesday night on a murder charge related to a fatal Saturday shooting. Easton Shelvin Jr., 23, of Opelousas, was arrested on a count of second-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Ryan’ Trayvian Darby of Abbeville, who was shot and killed around 2:40 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South Academy Street, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
OPELOUSAS, LA
Natchitoches Times

NPD arrests as of Oct. 20, 2022

Frederick Benjamin, b/m, 49, simple burglary, identity theft. Erin Bergeron, w/f, 43, disturbing the peace by public intoxication. Blake Bergeron, w/m, 43, disturbing the peace by public intoxication. Eddie Thompson, b/m, 33, Robeline, resisting. Latresa Jenkins, b/f, 46, disturbing the peace by fighting. Typeal Johnson b/f, 35, Coushatta, disturbing the...
NATCHITOCHES, LA

