Great Balls of Fire! Take a tour of Jerry Lee Lewis’s unique family home
This story is reprinted from the January/February 2010 edition of Natchez the Magazine. Frankie Jean Lewis Terrell, Jerry Lee Lewis’s sister died in 2016. Using her own math, Frankie Jean Lewis Terrell has given 39,312 tours of her family home in Ferriday, and it is likely no two tours were ever quite the same.
kadn.com
The 28th Annual Holy Ghost Catholic Church Creole Festival is coming up
Fried food dinners, gospel night, a 5k run, Corey Ledet zydeco and a parade are just some of the things happening between November 4 and 6 in Opelousas. Lena Charles discusses the upcoming festival and what people need to know ahead of the fun time.
theadvocate.com
Photos: Jerry Lee Lewis, remembering the Louisiana rock icon through the years
Jerry Lee Lewis, the rock ‘n’ roll pioneer known for “Great Balls of Fire,” died Friday, Oct. 28. He was 87. Lewis was from Ferriday, Louisiana, and died at his home in Memphis, Tennessee. His contemporaries included Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry and Little Richard.
louisianaradionetwork.com
Louisiana legend Jerry Lee Lewis passes away at the age of 87
A Louisiana legend has passed away. Ferriday native Jerry Lee Lewis died today at the age of 87 at his Mississippi home south of Memphis. Baton Rouge Attorney Jim Brown knew Lewis from his days in Ferriday and says the piano player who called himself Killer had audiences dancing when he came on the scene in the 1950s.
kalb.com
Attempted home invader shot dead in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man was shot and killed after trying to break into a home early Saturday morning. According to the Alexandria Police Department, around 6:20 a.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting in the Chester St. area. Investigators learned that Deon Dominique Hammond, 26 of Alexandria, banged on the door of the home and demanded he be let in. The resident of the home came outside to tell Hammond to leave the property, but Hammond started chasing the resident. The resident then shot and killed Hammond.
kalb.com
Alexandria man hit with stray bullet, shot in foot
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that left one man with a bullet wound in his foot. According to APD, around 4 p.m. officers responded to reports of a man being shot near Louisiana and Levin Streets. Officers found a 41-year-old man who had been shot in the foot. Police say the man told them he had been riding his bicycle and heard several shots, one of them piercing his foot. The victim waited at the scene for police and medical personnel to respond.
kalb.com
Body found under bridge in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating after a dead body was found under a bridge near Gum and Third streets. APD said the body was found around noon on Sunday after receiving a report from someone in the area. Investigators said the body appeared to have been there for some time. The body has yet to be identified and the cause of death is undetermined at this time.
Louisiana man arrested, accused of first-degree rape
An Alexandria man faces several sex crime charges, including first-degree rape, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office (RPSO).
kalb.com
APD seeking 2 suspects in connection with armed robbery on Lee Street
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is looking for two suspects in connection with an armed robbery that happened Friday morning (Oct. 28) at a business on Lee Street. APD said they received a report about the armed robbery around 4 a.m. They learned that two males wearing...
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed, Unrestrained Driver Seriously Injured in 2-Vehicle Rollover Crash on LA 126
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed, Unrestrained Driver Seriously Injured in 2-Vehicle Rollover Crash on LA 126. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on October 28, 2022, that on October 27, 2022, just after 5:00 p.m., LSP Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 126 at Cut Thru Road in Caldwell Parish, Louisiana. Robert Holden, 66, of Winnfield, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office expands resources at a new facility in Ferriday
FERRIDAY, La.( KTVE/KARD) – The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office is expanding resources for victims of domestic violence in the Town of Ferriday. The new facility is centrally located on 27797 Highway 15. Public information director, Brandy Spears, says the goal is to serve all Concordia Parish residents by responding to emergencies and providing them with […]
KPLC TV
Third person convicted in severe abuse of 7-year-old in Vernon Parish
Vernon Parish, LA (KPLC) - A third person has been convicted in a case in which a 7-year-old child was deprived of food and water and severely beaten to the point where she had extensive bruising on her face and her eyes were swollen shut, according to authorities. Allen Clayton...
KPLC TV
Oakdale woman pleads guilty in connection to man hit and killed on bike
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Oakdale woman has pleaded guilty to negligent homicide for a January 2020 deadly hit-and-run where an Alexandria bicyclist was killed on Highway 165. Lacy Jordan, 29, was charged with hit and run resulting in death, negligent homicide, careless operation of a vehicle, limitations passing left,...
theadvocate.com
Man arrested in fatal Saturday shooting in Opelousas
An Opelousas man was arrested Wednesday night on a murder charge related to a fatal Saturday shooting. Easton Shelvin Jr., 23, of Opelousas, was arrested on a count of second-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Ryan’ Trayvian Darby of Abbeville, who was shot and killed around 2:40 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South Academy Street, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office: Man charged with molestation of a juvenile
A man has been arrested after allegedly having inappropriate sexual contact with an underage relative, according to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office (EPSO).
Natchitoches Times
NPD arrests as of Oct. 20, 2022
Frederick Benjamin, b/m, 49, simple burglary, identity theft. Erin Bergeron, w/f, 43, disturbing the peace by public intoxication. Blake Bergeron, w/m, 43, disturbing the peace by public intoxication. Eddie Thompson, b/m, 33, Robeline, resisting. Latresa Jenkins, b/f, 46, disturbing the peace by fighting. Typeal Johnson b/f, 35, Coushatta, disturbing the...
UPDATE: Suspect of fatal shooting in Opelousas found
Officers say the OPD located 23-year-old Easton Shelvin Jr. of Opelousas last night at 10 pm for his involvement in the shooting.
