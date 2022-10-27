Read full article on original website
Football Playoff Roundup
PIQUA — The Piqua football team opened the Division II playoffs with a romp over Stebbins 51-6. The Indians, 9-2, will play at 10-1 Edgewood at 7 p.m. Friday night in second round action. Piqua opened a 21-0 lead in the opening quarter and Stebbins only score came on...
UD men’s hoops tops Capital in exhibition at home
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton men’s basketball team cruised to an 80-42 victory over Capital in Saturday’s home opener exhibition game in front of a sellout crowd of 13,409 at UD Arena. The Flyers were led by junior Toumani Camara, who had 16 points and nine rebounds. Camara was joined in double […]
Troy football falls to Anderson in D-II playoffs
TROY — The Troy football team had a successful season under first-year coach Troy Everhart. The Trojans continues their playoff tradition and won six of the final seven regular season games to finish 7-3 in the regular season. But, Anderson’s high-powered offense and solid defense couldn’t be stopped Friday...
Little Miami earns upset over Xenia in Division II first-round playoff game
Little Miami was the only Ohio high school football team to earn a playoff victory as a No. 15 seed on Friday night as the Panthers defeated Xenia.
Dayton’s 4th quarter touchdown wins game over Valparaiso
DAYTON — Jake Chisholm’s game winning touchdown run with 18 seconds left helped the Dayton Flyers beat the Valparaiso Beacons, 31-24, Saturday afternoon at Welcome Stadium. The victory clinches a winning season for UD as they improve to 6-2 overall, 4-1 in the Pioneer Football League. Quarterback Shane...
Jersey Mikes Subs coming to Kettering
KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – If you live or travel through Kettering and want a new lunch spot, an east-coast sub shop will be opening soon! According to a release, Jersey Mike’s Subs will open their newest location at 2831 Wilmington Pike on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The store will be open daily from 10 a.m. to […]
Piqua “This Place is Awesome” Fall Beautification Award recipients
PIQUA – Seven homes and one business was awarded the Piqua “This Place is Awesome” Fall Beautification Awards. The award is presented to several homes that citizens nominate that are in general beautiful or have outstanding landscaping or has recently been renovated, according to founder Debbie Stein.
Multi-vehicle crash on I-75 SB causes 3 injuries in Miami Township
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities were called to a scene of a multi-vehicle accident in Miami Township on Sunday. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Dayton Post, crews were dispatched to the scene of a four vehicle accident on I-75 southbound at I-675 North at 12:05 p.m. OSP Dayton Post says 3 people were […]
Former Butler County mall, dozens of sites in the Miami Valley to be demolished
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A statewide demolition initiative as a part of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s plan for new economic development will include the site of a former local mall. According to a release, the former Forest Fair Mall located in Butler County in Fairfield will be soon demolished. Portions of the mall have been […]
Cincinnati endoscopy center ranked best in Ohio
The Anderson Endoscopy Center in Cincinnati was the highest-ranked endoscopy center in Ohio by Newsweek for a third consecutive year. Newsweek's list was created in collaboration with market research firm Statista. It ranks 510 of the more than 5,000 Medicare-certified ASC around the country in major surgical specialties, according to an Oct. 27 news release the center shared with Becker's.
Old Scratch Pizza to open fourth location in Troy
Restaurant is coming to the former fire station building on Race Street downtown. Old Scratch Pizza, known for its Neapolitan-style pizzas cooked in wood-fired ovens, is expanding by opening a fourth location in the Dayton area. Eric Soller, who founded Old Scratch Pizza with his wife, Stephanie, in 2016, told...
Pedestrian reportedly struck in Dayton, 1 in custody
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is in custody after someone called authorities saying a person was hit by a vehicle. According to dispatch, a call came in at 8:46 a.m. for a report of a person that was hit by a vehicle on Philadelphia Drive in Dayton. Authorities say there was reportedly no injury […]
10 Italian restaurants you should know in the Dayton region
Ahead of releasing our Best of Dayton winners on Friday, we’re going into the archives for past winners and finalists in some of our most popular categories. An alphabetical list of area Italian restaurants that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests. Do...
3 injured after a multi-car accident on I-75 SB in Miami Township
MIAMI TWP — At least three people were injured after an accident involving multiple cars in Miami Township Sunday. Crews were called to an injury crash on Interstate 75 south at Interstate 675 north around 12 p.m. The crash involved four cars and at least three people were taken...
Crews respond to reported water rescue at Great Miami River near Welcome Stadium
DAYTON — Several crews responded to reports of a water rescue at the Great Miami River across from Welcome Stadium late Sunday afternoon. >>3 injured after a multi-car accident on I-75 SB in Miami Township. Crews responded to reports of a kayak flipped in the river at around 5:48...
Three arrested in Fairfield after police pursuit
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Three people are in custody on Saturday following a police pursuit that began in Dayton and ended in Fairfield. Butler County dispatch said the pursuit began in Dayton and entered into the Cincinnati area around 9 p.m. on Friday. Dispatch confirmed that shots were fired from...
Forest Fair Village Mall in Ohio – 35+ Pictures
Forest Fair Mall opened in 1989 with upscale anchors that included Bonwit Teller, B. Altman, Parisian, and Sakowitz. It also included Bigg’s and Elder-Beerman as anchor stores. It consisted of 1.5 million square feet; the third largest mall in the US at the time. By the mid 1990s, all of the high-end stores left the mall (B. Altman and Sakowitz ended up going out of business altogether).
Brain Lumber’s owner has deep roots to one of Springfield’s oldest businesses
Owner of 154-year-old business: “We want to stay an old-school hardware and lumber store.”. Brant Cornelison appreciates the history of Brain Lumber and is himself part of it. One of Springfield’s oldest businesses is celebrating its 154th year, and Cornelison is making plans to return it to its former...
‘It’s a shame’; Norcold to shut down facilities in two northern Miami Valley communities
SIDNEY — Two Norcold facilities in the Miami Valley are set to close in the coming months. Norcold LLC’s Sidney and Gettysburg facilities are both being shut down, a spokesperson for Thetford LLC, Norcold’s parent company, confirmed to News Center 7 Thursday. Thetford will be transferring all...
Dayton man tries to flee from police Friday night in Russells Point
Friday night just before 9:00, Washington Township Police observed two vehicles traveling at 67 MPH in a 35 MPH zone on State Route 708 near Aiken Street in Russells Point. The Officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on both vehicles. One of the vehicles stopped and the other vehicle driven by Shawn Cobble Jr.,19 of Dayton accelerated to high rates of speed in an attempt to elude the Officer. The Officer initiated a pursuit of the vehicle driven by Cobble and requested additional units respond.
