Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenOhio State
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Kick off the Holidays, with November 4th First Friday! 50 things we love about downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Attention: All Artist with a heart for the City. Dayton, Ohio is looking for artists to create a Memorial.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Who The Hell Is To Blame For Sky High Grocery Bills?DONNA STERLINGDayton, OH
Daily Advocate
Tigers advance to second round after 67-0 win
ANSONIA — Ansonia easily made it past the first round of the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) Division VII Region 28 playoff game with a 67-0 victory over the Hawks of Cincinnati Riverview East Academy. The Hawks couldn’t get anything going on offense and didn’t get any first...
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua “This Place is Awesome” Fall Beautification Award recipients
PIQUA – Seven homes and one business was awarded the Piqua “This Place is Awesome” Fall Beautification Awards. The award is presented to several homes that citizens nominate that are in general beautiful or have outstanding landscaping or has recently been renovated, according to founder Debbie Stein.
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: Announcing the winners for 2022!
Again this year, the Dayton Daily News and Dayton.com have looked to the community in the area’s original reader’s choice awards. The contest featured 179 matchups, with dozens of new ones featured in nine categories. Click the links below to view the winners by category. Here are some...
dayton.com
October restaurant news: 11 coming soon, 6 opened, 1 closed, others making changes
The Miami Valley is seeing yet another month of whirlwind restaurant news across the Dayton area. In our October Restaurant Roundup, we remember the legacy of Josef Reif, the former l’Auberge owner who helped transform the Dayton dining scene, in addition to offering reports of 11 restaurants coming soon, six new restaurants and several others making changes.
Hauntfest on Fifth takes over Oregon District
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The biggest Halloween party in the Miami Valley happened in the Oregon District. Thousands of people were expected to put on their best costumes to come out to Hauntfest to see what’s lurking on Fifth Street. “You see a lot of interesting characters around here in Dayton, yeah, you never know […]
dayton.com
10 of Dayton’s famous urban legends and ghostly tales
We’ve all heard urban legends, and through the years the Dayton Daily News has written about some of these when asked to look into them by readers. Some even have a grain of truth to them, having originated in a news story or in some forgotten corner of history. Here’s a look at some stories that have become Dayton legends:
Sidney Daily News
Trunk or Treat is a success
The Kiwanis Club of Sidney and Shelby County Libraries participated in the second annual Trunk or Treat sponsored by the Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities Wednesday evening. The two organizations combined their efforts and distributed books and coloring books to the trick or treaters. Firefighters with the Sidney Fire...
dayton.com
Old Scratch Pizza to open fourth location in Troy
Restaurant is coming to the former fire station building on Race Street downtown. Old Scratch Pizza, known for its Neapolitan-style pizzas cooked in wood-fired ovens, is expanding by opening a fourth location in the Dayton area. Eric Soller, who founded Old Scratch Pizza with his wife, Stephanie, in 2016, told...
Former Butler County mall, dozens of sites in the Miami Valley to be demolished
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A statewide demolition initiative as a part of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s plan for new economic development will include the site of a former local mall. According to a release, the former Forest Fair Mall located in Butler County in Fairfield will be soon demolished. Portions of the mall have been […]
Fox 19
3 school buses carrying high-school football players crash on I-75
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - Three school buses crashed Friday evening on northbound Interstate 75. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. just before the Cincinnati-Dayton Road exit in Butler County. They were Northwest Local School District buses taking Colerain High School football players to Mason Middle School for Friday night’s...
dayton247now.com
EXCLUSIVE: "Missing Erica Baker" podcast leads authorities to search local park
SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- Crews continued to search for the body of Erica Baker. The little girl from Kettering disappeared in 1999. Because of our podcast, Missing Erica Baker, we uncovered a new location that had never been searched until today. Our team was embedded with detectives and volunteers as they searched a local park.
dayton.com
Brain Lumber’s owner has deep roots to one of Springfield’s oldest businesses
Owner of 154-year-old business: “We want to stay an old-school hardware and lumber store.”. Brant Cornelison appreciates the history of Brain Lumber and is himself part of it. One of Springfield’s oldest businesses is celebrating its 154th year, and Cornelison is making plans to return it to its former...
abandonedway.com
Forest Fair Village Mall in Ohio – 35+ Pictures
Forest Fair Mall opened in 1989 with upscale anchors that included Bonwit Teller, B. Altman, Parisian, and Sakowitz. It also included Bigg’s and Elder-Beerman as anchor stores. It consisted of 1.5 million square feet; the third largest mall in the US at the time. By the mid 1990s, all of the high-end stores left the mall (B. Altman and Sakowitz ended up going out of business altogether).
WATCH: Cincinnati Zoo shares adorable Fritz video compilation
The footage shows Fritz engaging in various activities, including trying to catch water in his mouth and playing with a larger hippo.
dayton.com
French-inspired eatery in Troy now serving savory crêpes
Oh Crêpe, a French-inspired eatery in Troy, is adding savory crêpes to its menu for guests to have a new lunch or dinner option. “I added savory crêpes because I want to be more of a traditional French crêperie that offers sweet and savory options,” said J.D.Winteregg, who owns the shop with his business partner, Seth Middleton. “We’re open all day, so we want people to know they can have lunch and dinner there as well - something delicious that won’t break the bank.”
Pedestrian reportedly struck in Dayton, 1 in custody
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is in custody after someone called authorities saying a person was hit by a vehicle. According to dispatch, a call came in at 8:46 a.m. for a report of a person that was hit by a vehicle on Philadelphia Drive in Dayton. Authorities say there was reportedly no injury […]
WLWT 5
Reports of a motorcycle crash with injuries on Butler Warren Road in Mason
MASON, Ohio — Reports of a motorcycle crash with injuries on Butler Warren Road in Mason. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to...
Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
Ohio has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Ohio’s very own version of Area 51.
Dayton man ID’d in Hamilton double homicide
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man has been identified after being shot and killed in Hamilton Tuesday. According to the Hamilton Police Department, officers responded to shots fired on the 700 block of South 2nd Street Tuesday, Oct. 25. Upon arrival, officers discovered four victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims was […]
daytonlocal.com
The story behind Frankenstein’s Castle at Hills & Dales
Closed in 1967, mysterious tales about the tower at Hills & Dales still persist, but what is the real story?. All types of sensational stories and mysterious tales have circulated the Miami Valley concerning this now permanently sealed tower. Did Frankenstein really live there? Obviously not. But do ghostly figures haunt the tower? Who is the lady in the black robe? And are there really ghostly silhouettes charred into those three-foot thick stone walls?
