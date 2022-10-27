ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedarville, OH

Daily Advocate

Tigers advance to second round after 67-0 win

ANSONIA — Ansonia easily made it past the first round of the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) Division VII Region 28 playoff game with a 67-0 victory over the Hawks of Cincinnati Riverview East Academy. The Hawks couldn’t get anything going on offense and didn’t get any first...
ANSONIA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Piqua “This Place is Awesome” Fall Beautification Award recipients

PIQUA – Seven homes and one business was awarded the Piqua “This Place is Awesome” Fall Beautification Awards. The award is presented to several homes that citizens nominate that are in general beautiful or have outstanding landscaping or has recently been renovated, according to founder Debbie Stein.
PIQUA, OH
dayton.com

Best of Dayton: Announcing the winners for 2022!

Again this year, the Dayton Daily News and Dayton.com have looked to the community in the area’s original reader’s choice awards. The contest featured 179 matchups, with dozens of new ones featured in nine categories. Click the links below to view the winners by category. Here are some...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

October restaurant news: 11 coming soon, 6 opened, 1 closed, others making changes

The Miami Valley is seeing yet another month of whirlwind restaurant news across the Dayton area. In our October Restaurant Roundup, we remember the legacy of Josef Reif, the former l’Auberge owner who helped transform the Dayton dining scene, in addition to offering reports of 11 restaurants coming soon, six new restaurants and several others making changes.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Hauntfest on Fifth takes over Oregon District

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The biggest Halloween party in the Miami Valley happened in the Oregon District. Thousands of people were expected to put on their best costumes to come out to Hauntfest to see what’s lurking on Fifth Street. “You see a lot of interesting characters around here in Dayton, yeah, you never know […]
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

10 of Dayton’s famous urban legends and ghostly tales

We’ve all heard urban legends, and through the years the Dayton Daily News has written about some of these when asked to look into them by readers. Some even have a grain of truth to them, having originated in a news story or in some forgotten corner of history. Here’s a look at some stories that have become Dayton legends:
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Trunk or Treat is a success

The Kiwanis Club of Sidney and Shelby County Libraries participated in the second annual Trunk or Treat sponsored by the Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities Wednesday evening. The two organizations combined their efforts and distributed books and coloring books to the trick or treaters. Firefighters with the Sidney Fire...
SIDNEY, OH
dayton.com

Old Scratch Pizza to open fourth location in Troy

Restaurant is coming to the former fire station building on Race Street downtown. Old Scratch Pizza, known for its Neapolitan-style pizzas cooked in wood-fired ovens, is expanding by opening a fourth location in the Dayton area. Eric Soller, who founded Old Scratch Pizza with his wife, Stephanie, in 2016, told...
TROY, OH
Fox 19

3 school buses carrying high-school football players crash on I-75

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - Three school buses crashed Friday evening on northbound Interstate 75. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. just before the Cincinnati-Dayton Road exit in Butler County. They were Northwest Local School District buses taking Colerain High School football players to Mason Middle School for Friday night’s...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

EXCLUSIVE: "Missing Erica Baker" podcast leads authorities to search local park

SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- Crews continued to search for the body of Erica Baker. The little girl from Kettering disappeared in 1999. Because of our podcast, Missing Erica Baker, we uncovered a new location that had never been searched until today. Our team was embedded with detectives and volunteers as they searched a local park.
KETTERING, OH
abandonedway.com

Forest Fair Village Mall in Ohio – 35+ Pictures

Forest Fair Mall opened in 1989 with upscale anchors that included Bonwit Teller, B. Altman, Parisian, and Sakowitz. It also included Bigg’s and Elder-Beerman as anchor stores. It consisted of 1.5 million square feet; the third largest mall in the US at the time. By the mid 1990s, all of the high-end stores left the mall (B. Altman and Sakowitz ended up going out of business altogether).
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

French-inspired eatery in Troy now serving savory crêpes

Oh Crêpe, a French-inspired eatery in Troy, is adding savory crêpes to its menu for guests to have a new lunch or dinner option. “I added savory crêpes because I want to be more of a traditional French crêperie that offers sweet and savory options,” said J.D.Winteregg, who owns the shop with his business partner, Seth Middleton. “We’re open all day, so we want people to know they can have lunch and dinner there as well - something delicious that won’t break the bank.”
TROY, OH
WDTN

Pedestrian reportedly struck in Dayton, 1 in custody

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is in custody after someone called authorities saying a person was hit by a vehicle. According to dispatch, a call came in at 8:46 a.m. for a report of a person that was hit by a vehicle on Philadelphia Drive in Dayton. Authorities say there was reportedly no injury […]
DAYTON, OH
Travel Maven

Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating

Ohio has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Ohio’s very own version of Area 51.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Dayton man ID’d in Hamilton double homicide

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man has been identified after being shot and killed in Hamilton Tuesday. According to the Hamilton Police Department, officers responded to shots fired on the 700 block of South 2nd Street Tuesday, Oct. 25. Upon arrival, officers discovered four victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims was […]
DAYTON, OH
daytonlocal.com

The story behind Frankenstein’s Castle at Hills & Dales

Closed in 1967, mysterious tales about the tower at Hills & Dales still persist, but what is the real story?. All types of sensational stories and mysterious tales have circulated the Miami Valley concerning this now permanently sealed tower. Did Frankenstein really live there? Obviously not. But do ghostly figures haunt the tower? Who is the lady in the black robe? And are there really ghostly silhouettes charred into those three-foot thick stone walls?
BELLBROOK, OH

