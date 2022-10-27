ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

KOMU

One man in stable condition after Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA - One man is in stable condition following a shooting late Saturday night in Columbia, according to the Columbia Police Department. Officers responded to calls of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. at the Lakewood Apartments off Old U.S. 63. One neighbor said he witnessed the shooting unfold from the...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

One Jefferson City couple is changing the meaning of trick or treat

JEFFERSON CITY- Andrea Spillars and her husband, Harold Kirbey, dress up as former president of the United States, Abraham Lincoln, and his wife, Mary Todd Lincoln, for Halloween. It all started in 2007 when the couple visited the Lincoln museum in Springfield, Illinois. "He [Harold] was standing next to this...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Downtown Columbia businesses participate in The District's 'Halloweenie'

COLUMBIA - The District is back this year with its annual Halloweenie trick-or-treating event, where participating downtown Columbia businesses hand out candy. “We like to refer to it as the cutest day of the year,” executive director of The District Nickie Davis said. “It’s just troops of kids and their parents trick-or-treating from one of our small businesses to the next, and it’s just a ton of fun.”
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

Luis Rivera touts Columbia’s Ernie’s Cafe on national television segment

Columbia’s popular Ernie’s Café and Steakhouse has been featured on “America’s Best Restaurant.” Ernie’s is Columbia’s oldest classic diner. The new segment debuted Thursday evening and showed numerous menu items, including waffles, French toast, Boone County ham and bacon. The television production...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Buffaloe wants Mayor's Cup to stay in Missouri

In October 2019, Columbia's then-sustainability manager Barbara Buffaloe was taking a group of elementary school kids on a tour of City Hall. She saw then-Mayor Brian Treece casually walking through the building, holding a trophy bigger than his head. It was Buffaloe’s first introduction to the Mayor’s Cup, the trophy...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Law enforcement agencies provide safety tips ahead of busy Halloween weekend

COLUMBIA- The District hosted its annual Halloweenie celebration, beginning the Halloween weekend in Columbia. City Hall and local Columbia businesses handed out candy and held games for people passing by. City Hall staff reported 2,044 attendees, the most they have had for this event. Last year's event had 500 attendees.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Friday, Oct. 28

Mexico Public Schools canceled classes for all schools Friday after Snapchat screenshots of a shooting threat spread through the community. The school district posted an official statement on Facebook, Thursday evening. The district also shared that statement with KOMU 8 News about its decision to cancel school Friday. "Mexico Public...
MEXICO, MO
KOMU

Inflation, drought conditions affect local businesses ahead of Halloween

JEFFERSON CITY – Halloween will cost more than usual this year for both consumers and small businesses in Mid-Missouri. Fischer Farms Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze in Jefferson City is one of several Mid-Missouri farms that depends upon the Halloween season for its biggest revenue supply. However, supply chain issues have caused price increases across the board for the business, according to the owner Jay Fischer.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia Police investigating in 1900 block of Walnut

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police officers were investigating something in the 1900 block of Walnut Saturday evening. A large police presence could be seen in the area starting around 10:30 p.m. The road was blocked with crime scene tape and police cars. ABC 17 News is asking Columbia Police for more information. This is a The post Columbia Police investigating in 1900 block of Walnut appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

When the ash settles: The Wooldridge fire aftermath

In the seven days since a wildfire razed about half of Wooldridge, the village’s residents have spent time searching. The McComb family, who lost their home, dog and two birds in the Saturday blaze, sifted through ash in search of their wedding rings.
WOOLDRIDGE, MO
KOMU

Tickets for MU-Memphis 2023 game in St. Louis on sale

Missouri athletics announced Friday that tickets for the Tigers' 2023 game in St. Louis with Memphis are now on sale. The meeting between the two programs was moved to The Dome at America's Center earlier this month. Tickets are priced between $20 and $100 with orders set between now and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kwos.com

UPDATE: Columbia cold case suspect graduated from Rock Bridge

Bond is set at $1-million for a former Columbia man charged with the horrific 1984 rape and attempted murder of a woman who was kidnapped on Wilkes Boulevard while walking to work. 59-year-old James Wilson was captured at his North Carolina home early Thursday morning by Columba Police and North...
COLUMBIA, MO

