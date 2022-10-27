Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Related
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his life
Correction: Previously, it was stated that Dr. Willing died on March 20, 1864, in Prescott, Arizona. He died in 1874. Dr. George M. Willing house in Fulton, Missouri.Ammodramus, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons.
KOMU
One man in stable condition after Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - One man is in stable condition following a shooting late Saturday night in Columbia, according to the Columbia Police Department. Officers responded to calls of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. at the Lakewood Apartments off Old U.S. 63. One neighbor said he witnessed the shooting unfold from the...
KOMU
Jefferson City Police hand out treats and books at Haunted Precinct event
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department hosted a spooky Haunted Precinct from 5:30 p.m to 7:30 p.m. The Jefferson City police cadets started to set up yesterday at noon. "It took about three hours to get it to where it is now," Officer Adam Lueckenhoff. In attendance was...
KOMU
One Jefferson City couple is changing the meaning of trick or treat
JEFFERSON CITY- Andrea Spillars and her husband, Harold Kirbey, dress up as former president of the United States, Abraham Lincoln, and his wife, Mary Todd Lincoln, for Halloween. It all started in 2007 when the couple visited the Lincoln museum in Springfield, Illinois. "He [Harold] was standing next to this...
KOMU
Downtown Columbia businesses participate in The District's 'Halloweenie'
COLUMBIA - The District is back this year with its annual Halloweenie trick-or-treating event, where participating downtown Columbia businesses hand out candy. “We like to refer to it as the cutest day of the year,” executive director of The District Nickie Davis said. “It’s just troops of kids and their parents trick-or-treating from one of our small businesses to the next, and it’s just a ton of fun.”
kwos.com
Luis Rivera touts Columbia’s Ernie’s Cafe on national television segment
Columbia’s popular Ernie’s Café and Steakhouse has been featured on “America’s Best Restaurant.” Ernie’s is Columbia’s oldest classic diner. The new segment debuted Thursday evening and showed numerous menu items, including waffles, French toast, Boone County ham and bacon. The television production...
Columbia Missourian
Buffaloe wants Mayor's Cup to stay in Missouri
In October 2019, Columbia's then-sustainability manager Barbara Buffaloe was taking a group of elementary school kids on a tour of City Hall. She saw then-Mayor Brian Treece casually walking through the building, holding a trophy bigger than his head. It was Buffaloe’s first introduction to the Mayor’s Cup, the trophy...
$300M resort, entertainment district planned for Lake of the Ozarks
A $300 million family resort and entertainment district is in the works for the Lake of the Ozarks region.
KOMU
Law enforcement agencies provide safety tips ahead of busy Halloween weekend
COLUMBIA- The District hosted its annual Halloweenie celebration, beginning the Halloween weekend in Columbia. City Hall and local Columbia businesses handed out candy and held games for people passing by. City Hall staff reported 2,044 attendees, the most they have had for this event. Last year's event had 500 attendees.
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire State
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the state of Missouri or thinking about visiting, you might want to add the following towns to your list.
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Friday, Oct. 28
Mexico Public Schools canceled classes for all schools Friday after Snapchat screenshots of a shooting threat spread through the community. The school district posted an official statement on Facebook, Thursday evening. The district also shared that statement with KOMU 8 News about its decision to cancel school Friday. "Mexico Public...
KOMU
Second annual Christmas market returns to historic Fulton Train Depot on Nov. 25
FULTON − The second annual Fulton Christmas Market will return to the historic Fulton Train Depot on Nov. 25. Enjoy two festive weekends with holiday shopping, fresh cut Christmas trees, holiday gifts, live music, food trucks, and a visit from Santa and his reindeer. The market will be held...
KOMU
Inflation, drought conditions affect local businesses ahead of Halloween
JEFFERSON CITY – Halloween will cost more than usual this year for both consumers and small businesses in Mid-Missouri. Fischer Farms Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze in Jefferson City is one of several Mid-Missouri farms that depends upon the Halloween season for its biggest revenue supply. However, supply chain issues have caused price increases across the board for the business, according to the owner Jay Fischer.
Columbia Police investigating in 1900 block of Walnut
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police officers were investigating something in the 1900 block of Walnut Saturday evening. A large police presence could be seen in the area starting around 10:30 p.m. The road was blocked with crime scene tape and police cars. ABC 17 News is asking Columbia Police for more information. This is a The post Columbia Police investigating in 1900 block of Walnut appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
When the ash settles: The Wooldridge fire aftermath
In the seven days since a wildfire razed about half of Wooldridge, the village’s residents have spent time searching. The McComb family, who lost their home, dog and two birds in the Saturday blaze, sifted through ash in search of their wedding rings.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI ROUTE 240 CLOSED SOUTH OF FAYETTE DUE TO BRIDGE STRUCTURAL ISSUES
Missouri Route 240 is currently closed in Howard County approximately five miles south of Fayette due to a structural issue on the bridge over Salt Creek. At this time it is unknown how long the closure will be in place. Motorists are advised to find an alternative route.
How Many Chicken Places Could Sedalia Handle? I Want Raising Cane’s!
In Sedalia, if you want fast food fried chicken, you have the KFC on Limit Ave as well as the Champs Chicken. You can get chicken strips from Sonic and Dairy Queen, and a Slim Chickens will be opening on Broadway soon. Warrensburg has a Zaxby's, a Chick-fil-A, and a few Champs. Well, I want to tell you...we need a Raising Cane's!
KOMU
Tickets for MU-Memphis 2023 game in St. Louis on sale
Missouri athletics announced Friday that tickets for the Tigers' 2023 game in St. Louis with Memphis are now on sale. The meeting between the two programs was moved to The Dome at America's Center earlier this month. Tickets are priced between $20 and $100 with orders set between now and...
kwos.com
UPDATE: Columbia cold case suspect graduated from Rock Bridge
Bond is set at $1-million for a former Columbia man charged with the horrific 1984 rape and attempted murder of a woman who was kidnapped on Wilkes Boulevard while walking to work. 59-year-old James Wilson was captured at his North Carolina home early Thursday morning by Columba Police and North...
KOMU
$1 million Missouri Blue Scholarship fund to assist law enforcement academy recruits
JEFFERSON CITY − Gov. Mike Parson announced the launch of a $1 million "Missouri Blue Scholarship" fund Friday, in hopes to attract more people to law enforcement careers and address officer shortages across Missouri. The Missouri Blue Scholarship pays $5,000 toward the cost of a Missouri resident attending a...
Comments / 0