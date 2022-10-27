Read full article on original website
foxla.com
2 killed in Covina Halloween party shooting
COVINA, Calif. - A shooting at a house party in an unincorporated area near Covina Sunday morning has left two men dead and two other men in unknown condition at a hospital, authorities said. Deputies dispatched about 12:30 a.m. to the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street regarding a gunshot...
foxla.com
22-year-old Rialto man shot dead in Pasadena
PASADENA, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Pasadena early Sunday. It happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Painter Street. The victim, identified as Martrell Eric Robinson of Rialto, was pronounced dead at the scene. A description of the...
foxla.com
Rialto man arrested for allegedly shooting roommate with stolen gun
RIALTO, Calif. - A man in Rialto has been arrested after he allegedly shot his roommate during an argument, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies. Deputies responded to a home in the 6000 block of N. Riverside Avenue in unincorporated Rialto around 2 a.m. Sunday, after a man called 911 saying he'd been shot. When officials arrived they found the man in a neighbor's driveway with a gunshot wound to his torso. He told deputies that his roommate, 62-year-old Ross Baker had shot him during an argument.
foxla.com
LA man arrested for allegedly breaking into Arcadia bank
ARCADIA, Calif. - A 34-year-old man from Los Angeles was arrested on suspicion of commercial burglary for allegedly breaking into a bank in Arcadia, authorities said Sunday. Officers were sent to Chase Bank, 60 E. Huntington Drive, at about 10:20 p.m. Saturday regarding a report of glass being broken at the location and spotted a man inside the bank, the Arcadia Police Department reported.
pasadenanow.com
Victim Identified in Fatal Sunday Shooting in Pasadena
[Updated] The victim of an early Sunday morning shooting who was found by police lying dead in a Pasadena street has been identified. Lt. Carlo Montiglio said the body found in the 100 block of Painter Street near N. Summit Avenue was that of 22-year-old Martrell Eric Robinson, a Rialto.
Deadly Palmdale stabbing prompted by argument in parking lot
An argument by three people living in their cars led to a stabbing that left a man and a woman dead at a Palmdale shopping center, authorities said Friday.
foxla.com
Man shot and killed at Westlake bus stop
LOS ANGELES - A man was killed early Saturday morning in a shooting at a bus stop in the Westlake area of Los Angeles. The man was sitting at a bus stop at Eighth Street and Union Avenue at 12:05 a.m. when someone walked up behind him and shot him, according to Officer J. Chaves of the Los Angeles Police Department.
foxla.com
4 arrested for allegedly robbing Upland beauty store, assaulting customers
UPLAND, Calif. - Four people were arrested after allegedly robbing a beauty supply store at the Colonies Crossroads in Upland and allegedly assaulting multiple customers. Upland Police were called to the Colonies on Friday night after reports that a group of people had robbed the store and assaulted two customers in the store. The suspected thieves had fled by the time officers had gotten to the store. Officials said they were able to get a description of the suspects' vehicle, and after searching the area posted up at various spots on the nearby freeway.
2urbangirls.com
Man takes wheelchair onto 405 Freeway (video)
A man was seen in video taking his wheelchair onto the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles early Sunday morning. Video from ANG News showed the man wheeling himself at slow speeds in a lane of the freeway with a large backup of cars behind him. At one point, the videographer can be heard yelling at […]
4 kidnapped, including teen girl and baby, in CA
Two suspects are in custody after they allegedly kidnapped four people, including a teenage girl and a 6-month-old baby, last week in Southern California, authorities said.
A woman killed in a crash on I-10 near Calimesa
A 30-year-old woman is dead after a vehicle crash on the eastbound I-10 near Calimesa. The accident happened around 7 p.m. Saturday night. The Riverside County Coroner has identified the woman killed as 30-year-old Breanna Kasperzski of Anaheim. The cause of the crash is under investigation. The post A woman killed in a crash on I-10 near Calimesa appeared first on KESQ.
Homeless man shoots out windows of convenience store after getting busted for stealing beer, Santa Monica police say
Two people were arrested in Santa Monica after one of them allegedly shot out the glass door and windows of a convenience store after they were busted by store employees for trying to steal a case of beer. It happened Saturday night around 9:35 p.m. at a 7-Eleven on the 1800 block of Lincoln Boulevard. […]
Sheriff’s Department Investigates Shooting at Canyon Country Halloween Party
Canyon Country, Santa Clarita, CA: A shooting occurred at a Halloween party in the normally quiet Canyon Country neighborhood in the city of Santa Clarita Saturday night, Oct. 29, around 11:17 p.m. There is currently no suspect information at this time regarding a shooting inside a residence in the 27700...
Masked men rob Halloween pop-up shop in Riverside County
It was more trick than treat when employees of a Spirit Halloween pop-up store in Jurupa Valley were robbed at gunpoint late Friday night. Two masked men wearing dark-colored hoodies and carrying handguns walked into the store on the 6300 block of Pats Ranch Road around 11:00 p.m. and demanded money, according to the Riverside […]
foxla.com
Off-duty California police officer dies following accidental shooting
COLTON, Calif. - The Colton Police Department in mourning one of their own, after an off-duty officer died in an accidental shooting. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a 911 call Thursday afternoon on National Trails Highway in Oro Grande. Once on scene, deputies located Lorenzo Morgan, inside his car with a gunshot wound to his lower body. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Several lanes blocked following major crash in Pico Rivera
A major traffic collision in Pico Rivera has forced several lanes to be blocked. Authorities said the accident Sunday unfolded in the area of Paramount Boulevard north Washington Boulevard.As a result, both northbound lanes on Paramount Boulevard from Carron Drive to Haney Street were blocked, as well as the number one southbound lane of Paramount Boulevard. No further details were immediately available.
Fontana Herald News
Fontana deputies arrest 62-year-old man on attempted murder charge after shooting incident
Fontana Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a 62-year-old man on an attempted murder charge after an incident in the unincorporated area of Rialto on Oct. 30, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. At 2:06 a.m., the deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 6000 block of...
Family of 4 kidnaped at gunpoint in Orange County, safely return home
A family of four that was kidnapped early Thursday morning after two suspects broke into their Westminster home and forced the family to leave at gunpoint returned home safely.
2 stabbed to death at Kohl’s in Palmdale
Authorities are investigating the stabbing deaths of two people at a Kohl’s department store in Palmdale Thursday. The stabbings occurred just before noon in the parking lot of the Kohl’s store, located at 39850 10th St. West. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, a female victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A […]
