Today in Aggie History, Oct. 31: SMU band plays at halftime of Texas A&M-La. Tech game
Oct. 31, 1921: Lt. Thomas Fowler was born. Fowler graduated from Texas A&M in 1943 with a degree in animal husbandry. He was posthumously given the Medal of Honor in 1944 after he was killed in action during World War II. Fowler graduated in February 1943, but was not commissioned...
Cessna: QB Weigman gives Texas A&M football team a brighter outlook
Kyle Field and Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman didn’t come out ahead Saturday night, but it’s a winning combination with a bright future. A passionate crowd of 101,084 fans gave the Aggies a much needed shot of adrenalin, and Weigman made more than enough plays to validate that he indeed is the future of the program.
Texas A&M has something to build on
Texas A&M is building toward the future, but the outlook for the remainder of the season got brighter by the team’s effort in Saturday night’s 31-28 loss to 15th-ranked Ole Miss, thanks to quarterback Conner Weigman. The true freshman became the latest underclassman to flash potential by throwing...
Brown: Three quick takes from Texas A&M's 31-28 loss to Ole Miss
The Aggies again had a final drive to win the game but again couldn’t get over the hump Saturday as Ole Miss takes down Texas A&M 31-28 in the first game in Kyle Field in over six weeks. Here are three quick takes from the game:. 1. Durkin’s defense...
Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin has last laugh over Texas A&M on Saturday at Kyle Field
Before Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin started his postgame press conference after the Rebels’ 31-28 win over the Aggies on Saturday night at Kyle Field, he glanced at a TV in the back of the room that aired Jimbo Fisher’s press conference and joked he wanted to listen to it first to see if Fisher called him and Alabama coach Nick Saban clowns.
WATCH NOW: The Eagle sports team discusses Texas A&M's loss to Ole Miss
Watch now as The Eagle sports team discusses Texas A&M's loss to Ole Miss.
Cessna's pick: Rebels add to Aggies' woes Saturday night
Playing at Kyle Field is worth at least a touchdown for Texas A&M, but that might not be enough for the Aggies to beat Ole Miss on Saturday night. The Aggies just can’t score. The offense struggles to produce explosive plays and makes too many mistakes to sustain drives. A&M had only three plays of at least 20 yards last week against South Carolina, which had six. Ole Miss, which leads the country with 56 plays of at least 20 yards, will be the most explosive offensive team the Aggies have faced this season. A&M will need a couple career-type efforts to keep pace.
Mississippi State edges A&M in overtime, 2-1
PENSACOLA, Fla. – The hard-luck season for the Texas A&M soccer team continued as Mississippi State’s Jojo Ngongo scored the only goal in overtime to lift the Lady Bulldogs to a 2-1 victory in the first round of the Southeastern Conference tournament at Ashton Brosnaham Park on Sunday.
Here's a game day guide for Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss
For the first time in six weeks, the Texas A&M football team will play at Kyle Field. The Aggies host the 15th-ranked Ole Miss Rebels at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The game will be televised on SEC Network. Here’s a guide to the Aggie game day:. Pregame festivities. The Aggie...
Kyle Field never looked so good for ailing Texas A&M football team
No wonder parents worry when their children go to summer camp. They have no idea if they’ll grow up while away or get homesick and have to cut the trip short. Texas A&M left Kyle Field six weeks ago revived after a stirring 17-9 victory over then 13th-ranked Miami that left the 23rd-ranked Aggies in position to realize their major season goals. A&M returns home at 6:30 p.m. Saturday against 15th-ranked Ole Miss looking to break a three-game losing streak and save face in what’s been a distressing season.
Aggies to open SEC soccer tournament against Bulldogs today in Florida
The ninth-seeded Texas A&M soccer team will face eighth-seeded Mississippi State at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the first round of the Southeaster Conference tournament at Ashton Brosnaham Park in Pensacola, Florida. The match will be broadcast live on KAGC (97.3 FM) and the SEC Network (Optimum, Ch. 40). A&M (9-5-5,...
Texas A&M volleyball team tops South Carolina in SEC road match
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Texas A&M volleyball team beat South Carolina 26-24, 25-17, 22-25, 25-12 on Friday in Southeastern Conference play. Caroline Meuth led A&M’s attack with 20 kills while hitting .529. Logan Lednicky also had 16 kills and four blocks. Ava Underwood had 13 digs and an ace, and Elena Karakasi had three kills, 40 assists, two aces, five blocks and 10 digs.
Texas A&M football’s Spanish radio broadcast crew reaches new audiences
Michel Gonzalez received a video of some friends back in his hometown of Durango, Mexico, in September 2021. The clip showed a couple of men cooking on a grill and listening to a football game called over the radio on a small speaker. One of the voices on the radio...
Williams’ radio show tonight at 7
Texas A&M men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams will have his first radio show of the season from 7-8 p.m. at Rudy’s Country Store & Bar-B-Q in College Station. The show also will air on WTAW (1620 AM & 94.5 FM).
