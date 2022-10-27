Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Elon Musk completes Twitter purchase, Meta’s in trouble and it’s time to admit self-driving cars ain’t gonna happen
If you want this goodness in your inbox every Saturday, head on over here to sign up. Now, let’s get to it. most read (Elon edition, somewhat) Elon did it: He bought Twitter. The $44 billion acquisition closed this week and on day 1, the platform’s new owner “cleaned house,” Taylor and Amanda write, firing CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal and head of legal, policy and trust Vijaya Gadde. The purchase capped off months of ups and downs, and this week was no different. Darrell rounded up some highlights.
TechCrunch
Elon Musk is revamping Twitter’s verification system — and it might involve a monthly fee
According to a report from The Verge, the company is looking to introduce a new and more expensive version of Twitter Blue — the platform’s paid plan — that will cost $19.99 per month and give its users a verified badge. Currently, Twitter Blue costs $4.99 per month in the U.S and is available in other geographies like New Zealand, Australia, and Canada.
TechCrunch
Elon Musk will reportedly take the CEO role after exec exodus
A report from Bloomberg suggested that Musk will take up the CEO position, but will hand it over to someone else in the long term. As a CEO he will have to take care of different challenges, like user growth, revenue growth and content moderation hurdles. Agrawal, who took over...
Bolt Launches Shopper Assistant
Bolt, the one-click checkout and shopper network company, has announced the launch of its latest product, the Bolt Shopper Assistant. The “first virtual shopping assistant of its kind” promises to enable retailers to turn anonymous guest shoppers into account-holding customers by providing a faster login for returning shoppers and increasing conversion with personalized shopping experiences. With the new solution, Bolt is addressing digital retailers’ frequent use of pop-up functions designed to prompt first-time shoppers to sign up for discounts or subscribe to newsletters. These registrations require shoppers to leave a retailer’s site to find a discount code sent by email and...
TechCrunch
Should early-stage startups join in on the cloud marketplace fun?
From the future of cloud management to cloud spend in the age of machine learning, our latest cloud investor survey has given me lots of food for thought. It once again came to mind when I read a new report on cloud marketplaces. These have consolidated as a new revenue avenue, but is it ever too early for startups to go that route? Let’s look into it. — Anna.
TechCrunch
Why “generative AI” is suddenly on everyone’s lips: it’s an “open field”
If, on the other hand, you’ve only been vaguely paying attention to the company’s progress and the increasing traction that other so-called “generative” AI companies are suddenly gaining and want to better understand why, you might benefit from this interview with James Currier, a five-time founder and now venture investor who cofounded the firm NFX five years ago with several of his serial founder friends.
TechCrunch
Zebra Labs raises $5M to help Chinese celebrities enter the metaverse
The virtual character isn’t a one-off creation; instead, Zebra Labs, which produced the video, is turning him into a piece of reusable intellectual property that can be bought as NFTs on marketplaces and appear in other virtual occasions like video games. The startup is waiting for the bull market to return to launch the NFT project, Scarlett Li, founder and CEO of Zebra Labs, tells TechCrunch.
TechCrunch
Let’s check in on community-focused startups
It’s part of the reason I had so much fun interviewing founders from Clubhouse and Chief last week at TechCrunch Disrupt. I spoke to the founders of these companies to understand how they’ve evolved to deal with a bewildering new normal, and while a social audio app and a private membership community for women in leadership are quite different in strategy, they shared the same vibe: Less is more.
TechCrunch
India sets up panel with veto power over social media content moderation
In an amendment to the nation’s new IT law that went into effect last year, the Indian government said any individual aggrieved by the social media’s appointed grievance officer may appeal to the Grievance Appellate Committee, which will comprise a chairperson and two whole time members appointed by the government. (In compliance with the IT rules, social media firms last year appointed grievance and other officers in India to hear feedback and complaints from their users.) The amendment goes into effect Friday, a notice said.
TechCrunch
Elon Musk refutes Twitter layoff timing to affect year-end compensation
In response to a tweet from Eric Umansky, deputy managing editor of ProPublica, that said Musk was “making sure to fire people at Twitter before part of their year-end compensation kicks in on Tuesday,” Musk said: “This is false.” He didn’t provide any clarification about what, specifically, was false.
TechCrunch
Twitter will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange on November 8
Twitter’s stock will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange on November 8, according to a new filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This comes a day after Elon Musk completed the company’s takeover after a lengthy ordeal late Thursday. Incidentally, the delisting is taking place on the same date as the U.S. midterm elections.
TechCrunch
The TwitterMusking and other news
This week I talk with Taylor Hatmaker about the Twitter’s new owner and what it means. I also talk to Amanda Silberling about YouTuber MrBeast’s business, and why a billion-dollar-plus valuation for it makes us nervous. Plus, Kirsten Korosec comes on to talk about the scoop of the week after she broke the news that Argo is shutting down.
TechCrunch
Twitter just keeps getting more expensive
Views vary regarding what’s next for Twitter, be it looser content moderation guidelines or the return of certain banned users. What Musk intends to do with his new company — a corporate entity he, variously, wanted to influence, take a board seat in, buy, not buy, and, ultimately, bought — will come clearer in the following weeks and months.
TechCrunch
GM pauses paid advertising on Twitter as Chief Twit Elon Musk takes ownership
CNBC was the first to report GM’s decision. TechCrunch confirmed the U.S. automaker’s decision. “We are engaging with Twitter to understand the direction of the platform under their new ownership,” the company said in an emailed statement to TechCrunch. “As is normal course of business with a significant change in a media platform, we have temporarily paused our paid advertising. Our customer care interactions on Twitter will continue.”
TechCrunch
Elon Musk owns Twitter: The story so far
The week’s festivities kicked off with Elon Musk paying a visit to Twitter HQ, on what we now know was the eve of the official deal close. He used the occasion to make an admittedly kinda funny visual pun about the phrase “let that sink in,” by carrying a sink and literally having Twitter let him and that sink in.
TechCrunch
Elon Musk says Twitter will form a content moderation ‘council’ before deciding on Trump
Musk hasn’t said much since taking over at Twitter, but he will apparently form some kind of policy advisory body to oversee content moderation decisions. Musk said the group will reflect “diverse viewpoints,” though we’ll certainly have to wait and see on that one. “To be super clear, we have not yet made any changes to Twitter’s content moderation policies,” Musk tweeted later Friday evening.
TechCrunch
What if your startup doesn’t take off overnight?
This TechCrunch Live event opens on November 2 at 11:30 a.m. PDT/2:30 p.m. EDT with networking. The interview begins at 12:00 p.m. PDT followed by the TCL Pitch Practice at 12:30 p.m. PDT. Apply for TCL Pitch Practice by completing this application. If you haven’t joined us before on Grip...
