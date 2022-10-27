ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales, TX

kwhi.com

‘CZHILISPIEL 50’ KICKS OFF FRIDAY IN DOWNTOWN FLATONIA

Downtown Flatonia marks 50 years of Czhilispiel starting tonight (Friday). The celebration of Flatonia’s Czech and German heritage runs through Sunday and has a wide variety of activities on tap, like live music, cook-offs and competitions, vendors, a carnival, and a haunted house. The festival kicks off this evening...
FLATONIA, TX
B93

Best Chicken-Fried Steak in the World: Texas Has 12 Top Places

Chicken-fried steak is one of my favorite foods. In Central Texas, it's usually pretty easy to find, but not everyone understands how to make this dish properly. You wouldn't think it would be that difficult to make battered and fried steak, but you would be wrong!. According to Taste Atlas,...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Seafood restaurant Garbo's serves fresh Maine lobster rolls, twist on Texas tacos

Owner Heidi Garbo (left) gives credit to her sisters Hannah (right) and Samantha for helping her run Garbo’s seafood restaurant. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) When Heidi Garbo moved to Austin for her husband’s work in 2013, she had experience running her own seafood truck in Key West and a lifelong association with the lobster industry in Connecticut through her dad’s lobster business.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Possible abduction occurred in East Austin overnight, woman recovered

AUSTIN, Texas — A possible abduction occurred late Saturday night and continued into the early morning hours on Sunday, according to the Austin Police Department (APD). At around 10 p.m. on Oct. 29, APD received a call from a witness stating that a man was pushing a woman into a car in East Austin. Once officers arrived on scene, they attempted to approach the vehicle but it took off before any verbal contact could be made.
AUSTIN, TX
ValleyCentral

After cold front nice fall-like weekend

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A strong cold front will be moving through the Rio Grande Valley Friday afternoon bringing the threat of strong to severe storms and heavy rainfall. The marginal severe weather risk is confined to the coastal areas of Cameron and Willacy counties while the slight risk is further to our north around […]
WILLACY COUNTY, TX
KVUE

50-year-old man shot while driving on Loop 360 and US 183

AUSTIN, Texas — A 50-year-old man was shot in the chest while driving on Loop 360 and US 183 at around 2 a.m. Friday. Multiple shots were fired at the man and his two passengers, according to the Austin Police Department. The man was transported to a hospital. Police...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Four overnight crashes, one dead with six injured

AUSTIN, Texas — Four vehicle crashes occurred throughout Austin in the overnight hours on Sunday, leaving one person dead and six people injured. Of the four crashes that happened on Oct. 30, two of them occurred on the northside of Austin and the other two occurred on the southside. One of the northside crashes was fatal.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Game time, channel set for Texas vs. Kansas State

The Big 12 Conference on Saturday announced that kickoff for the Nov. 5 matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the No. 22 Kansas State Wildcats in Manhattan at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium is set for 6:00 p.m. Central on FS1. In the all-time series between the Longhorns and the...
AUSTIN, TX

