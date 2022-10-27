AUSTIN, Texas — A possible abduction occurred late Saturday night and continued into the early morning hours on Sunday, according to the Austin Police Department (APD). At around 10 p.m. on Oct. 29, APD received a call from a witness stating that a man was pushing a woman into a car in East Austin. Once officers arrived on scene, they attempted to approach the vehicle but it took off before any verbal contact could be made.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO