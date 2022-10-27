Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
‘CZHILISPIEL 50’ KICKS OFF FRIDAY IN DOWNTOWN FLATONIA
Downtown Flatonia marks 50 years of Czhilispiel starting tonight (Friday). The celebration of Flatonia’s Czech and German heritage runs through Sunday and has a wide variety of activities on tap, like live music, cook-offs and competitions, vendors, a carnival, and a haunted house. The festival kicks off this evening...
KWTX
McLane Stadium welcomes bands from across Texas for marching band competition
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Bands from Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio, Austin and South Texas all made the trek to Central Texas for the Bands of America (BOA) – Waco Regional Championship. In total, 28 bands took to McLane Stadium to take part in the marching competition. “They’re all from...
Best Chicken-Fried Steak in the World: Texas Has 12 Top Places
Chicken-fried steak is one of my favorite foods. In Central Texas, it's usually pretty easy to find, but not everyone understands how to make this dish properly. You wouldn't think it would be that difficult to make battered and fried steak, but you would be wrong!. According to Taste Atlas,...
Seafood restaurant Garbo's serves fresh Maine lobster rolls, twist on Texas tacos
Owner Heidi Garbo (left) gives credit to her sisters Hannah (right) and Samantha for helping her run Garbo’s seafood restaurant. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) When Heidi Garbo moved to Austin for her husband’s work in 2013, she had experience running her own seafood truck in Key West and a lifelong association with the lobster industry in Connecticut through her dad’s lobster business.
Texas Resident Adds Lots Of Zeros To Bank Account With Lottery Win
The winning ticket was purchased in Schertz.
KSAT 12
Pet store owner feels targeted after New Braunfels council prohibits buying, selling of animals from breeders
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The New Braunfels City Council passed an ordinance prohibiting the buying and selling of cats and dogs from commercial breeding facilities. The ordinance enacted on Tuesday impacted one pet store in the city — Puppyland. Animal activists applauded after hearing the 4-3 vote. The...
Storms move east of Austin metro Friday
After a tornado blew through the Jarrell area Monday night, Central Texas is looking out for more strong to severe storms Friday morning during the morning commute hours.
South Texas resident $2 million richer after Mega Millions lottery win
While everyone is flocking back to their favorite lottery retailer for another shot at the massive Powerball jackpot, there's some celebration going on down in South Texas.
Small town cafe with out-of-this-world flavor: This Texas cafe makes the best pecan pie in the state
DALLAS (KDAF) — The fall and holiday season is upon us and that means everyone is in the kitchen whipping up their grandma’s famous recipes or secretly heading to a local cafe or store to pass them off as if they made them. Let us be clear, there’s...
Possible abduction occurred in East Austin overnight, woman recovered
AUSTIN, Texas — A possible abduction occurred late Saturday night and continued into the early morning hours on Sunday, according to the Austin Police Department (APD). At around 10 p.m. on Oct. 29, APD received a call from a witness stating that a man was pushing a woman into a car in East Austin. Once officers arrived on scene, they attempted to approach the vehicle but it took off before any verbal contact could be made.
After cold front nice fall-like weekend
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A strong cold front will be moving through the Rio Grande Valley Friday afternoon bringing the threat of strong to severe storms and heavy rainfall. The marginal severe weather risk is confined to the coastal areas of Cameron and Willacy counties while the slight risk is further to our north around […]
Austin police respond to east Austin SWAT call
The Austin Police Department said it was on the scene of an ongoing SWAT situation in east Austin early Sunday morning.
'The worst compensated job in Texas' | Texas is facing a worsening home caregiver shortage
AUSTIN, Texas — For more than two decades, Gene Rodgers has depended on a community-based caregiver to come into his home to help give him life-sustaining care that includes helping him in and out of bed, getting dressed and assisting him with meal preparation. It keeps the 67-year-old as...
50-year-old man shot while driving on Loop 360 and US 183
AUSTIN, Texas — A 50-year-old man was shot in the chest while driving on Loop 360 and US 183 at around 2 a.m. Friday. Multiple shots were fired at the man and his two passengers, according to the Austin Police Department. The man was transported to a hospital. Police...
foxsanantonio.com
How to spot credit card skimmers hidden inside grocery stores, ATMs and gas stations
AUSTIN, Texas — Credit card skimming is big business. The number of compromised cards is going up and the FBI says skimming will cost banks and consumers more than $1 billion this year. It’s a growing problem because gas pumps are no longer the primary target of skimmers. Crooks...
Pedestrian hit, killed on I-35 in Austin
The person died at the scene at 6700 North I-35 northbound.
Four overnight crashes, one dead with six injured
AUSTIN, Texas — Four vehicle crashes occurred throughout Austin in the overnight hours on Sunday, leaving one person dead and six people injured. Of the four crashes that happened on Oct. 30, two of them occurred on the northside of Austin and the other two occurred on the southside. One of the northside crashes was fatal.
‘Suspicious’ death investigated in downtown Austin
APD said the homicide investigation was still very early and ongoing. Police did not identify a suspect or person of interest during a briefing held at 7 a.m.
Burnt Orange Nation
Game time, channel set for Texas vs. Kansas State
The Big 12 Conference on Saturday announced that kickoff for the Nov. 5 matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the No. 22 Kansas State Wildcats in Manhattan at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium is set for 6:00 p.m. Central on FS1. In the all-time series between the Longhorns and the...
State of Texas: ‘We need something done now,’ Uvalde families confront DPS director
The head of Texas’ top law enforcement agency, Col. Steven McCraw, said the Department of Public Safety “did not fail” the Uvalde community in its response to the May 24 mass school shooting.
