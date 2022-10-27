ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
92.3 WCOL

Miranda Lambert Reflects On Her Best Halloween Costumes

By Kelly Fisher
92.3 WCOL
92.3 WCOL
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PLXYB_0ipAX63Q00
Photo: Getty Images

It’s Miranda Lambert ’s “fav time of year,” and the award-winning country superstar is paying tribute to “spooky season” with a look back at some of her best Halloween costumes over the years.

Lambert took to TikTok on Thursday (October 27), remembering dressing as Wizard of Oz characters with a group of friends, a Top Gun look with husband Brendan McLoughlin and others. The 12-second clip is set to “Ghost,” her song that she released last year with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall on The Marfa Tapes album. Lambert also paid tribute to the song — in honor of “spooky season y’all” — in a previous TikTok on Thursday (October 26), singing on the track, in part:

“I've got 10, 000 angels here to pull me through/ I’ve cried the last tear that I'll cry for you/ You're just a shell of a man that I used to hold/ Now you're just a ghost/ Honey, now you're just a ghost/ And I ain't afraid of ghosts.”

Lambert’s fans wrote in the comments: “Love them all! Cant wait to see what you and Brendan do this year!,” “Love this song, SO MUCH!!,” “Awesome costumes. Beautiful couple 💞,” and more. See some of Lambert’s favorite Halloween costumes over the years here:

Listen to “Ghost” again here :

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Gwen Stefani Demanded Blake Shelton Leave 'The Voice' To 'Ensure A Happy Future Together,' Insider Dishes

Blake Shelton recently revealed he will not be returning to The Voice — and it looks like Gwen Stefani may have something to do with hi decision. “Gwen wants him to spend more time with her, so they can ensure a happy future together," a source close to Radar. As OK! previously reported, the country star made the shocking announcement earlier this month via social media. “I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton wrote. “This show has changed my life in...
Outsider.com

Jason Aldean’s Wife Brittany Makes It Known She’s His Number One Fan in New Photo

Showing off some love for her husband Jason Aldean, Brittany Aldean declared herself as the country music star’s #1 fan in a new Instagram post. On Wednesday (October 26th), Jason Aldean shared the snapshot of him and Brittany, who was rocking a t-shirt with his face on it. “You look good in my shirt baby!!!!!” Aldean declared. Brittany commented in the section “#1 fan.”
ABC News

Shania Twain announces 2023 show in Nashville

Shania Twain is heading back to Nashville. The country superstar just announced she will headline Geodis Park, the soccer stadium on the historic Nashville Fairgrounds, on June 7 with Kelsea Ballerini and Breland. "There’s been a few rumours in the press about what’s coming next from me - It’s been...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Independent

Kim Kardashian turns up to Tracee Ellis Ross’ no-costume party dressed as Mystique

Kim Kardashian’s Halloween costume this year turned heads at Tracee Ellis Ross’ 50th birthday party this weekend – but for the wrong reason.The reality star was dressed from head to toe as Mystique from X-Men, complete with a blue latex full body costume, blue face paint, red wig and yellow contact lenses.However, she did not realise that the Black-ish star’s birthday bash was not a costume party but instead was a more elegant affair.Kardashian, 42, took the blunder in her stride and posted a selfie of her and Ross, who wore a red sequinned outfit with diamond jewellery and her...
92.3 WCOL

92.3 WCOL

Columbus, OH
5K+
Followers
878
Post
798K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' #1 for New Country

 https://wcol.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy