ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Urgent warning to check Powerball lottery tickets after six people are made millionaires

By Rebecca Lee
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G8qLS_0ipAWtF900

LOTTERY officials have warned players to check their Powerball tickets after six people won $1million prizes but nobody hit the jackpot.

Now at an estimated $715.1million, the fifth-largest Powerball lottery jackpot in history, has still not been after no one matched all the numbers in Wednesday night's drawing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dH3J2_0ipAWtF900
With no winner guessing all six numbers to claim the pot, the jackpot prize has grown in recent weeks and will be $800 million for Saturday night's drawing Credit: Getty

With no winner guessing all six numbers to claim the pot, the jackpot prize has grown in recent weeks and will be $800 million for Saturday night's drawing.

Wednesday's winning numbers were 19, 36, 37, 46, 56 with the Powerball of 24.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on Aug. 3, when a Pennsylvania ticket won a $206.9 million jackpot and there have been 36 drawings in a row without a grand prize winner since.

$1million win

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zDhD8_0ipAWtF900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N5StW_0ipAWtF900

There are six reported lottery players who guessed some of the winning numbers, earning themselves $1million.

Two of the winners who guessed five of the winning numbers bought tickets in California, the others were purchased in Connecticut, Illinois, Michigan and New York.

In August of last year, Powerball added a third weekly drawing to help increase jackpots faster.

Drawings are held three times per week at 10.59p.m. ET every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

The Powerball is played in 45 states, along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Read More on The US Sun

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PP5aG_0ipAWtF900https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yO2rw_0ipAWtF900

Biggest jackpots

Here are the all-time top 10 Powerball jackpots, according to powerball.com:

  1. $1.586 billion — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee.
  2. $800 million — Oct. 26, 2022; TBD.
  3. $768.4 million — Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin.
  4. $758.7 million — Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts.
  5. $731.1 million — Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland.
  6. $699.8 million — Oct. 4, 2021; California.
  7. $687.8 million — Oct. 27, 2018; Iowa, New York.
  8. $632.6 million — Jan. 5, 2022; California, Wisconsin.
  9. $590.5 million — May 18, 2013; Florida.
  10. $587.5 million — Nov. 28, 2012; Arizona, Missouri.

Comments / 73

Carlos Estrada
4d ago

well another year where I won't be able to donate but I'm not giving up just yet because we still have Saturday to try again 🙏 pray for me that I Win 🙏

Reply(5)
19
april nebinger
4d ago

Manifest what u want in your life..My daughter was born with something that only happens 2 like 1 in 100,000 and she's perfect so I believe in miracles!!!

Reply(1)
11
Tim Crater
4d ago

in a previous big jackpot a baseball player bought 10k worth of tickets and didn't win anything. a poor person will win this money.

Reply(4)
15
Related
Outsider.com

Mega Millions Lottery: Two Winning Tickets Purchased

Two people are pinching themselves after they won a massive payout thanks to the recent Mega Millions lottery. The numbers came out on Friday, Oct. 14, for the lottery jackpot worth an estimated $494 million, with a cash option of $247.9 million. The winning numbers for Friday’s lottery were 9,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

Jared and Ivanka’s Multi-Million Dollar Florida Mansion is nothing like his Baltimore apartments.

36 Indian Creek Island Rd.(via realtor.com) After the Trump family fled New York City and Washington D.C. for permanent homes in Florida, Jared and Ivanka settled on Indian Creek Island, a high-security area known as the "Billionaire Bunker”, near Miami. It was originally reported that the couple purchased a two-acre waterfront lot for $32 million on Dec. 17th, 2020, from Julio Iglesias, located at 4 Indian Creek Island Rd., however Florida’s voter records show Jared lists his mailing address as 36 Indian Creek Island Rd, while voter records show Ivanka’s home address as 8955 Collins Ave Unit 201 Surfside, Fl. which is known to be the condo the couple rented when first moving to the Miami area.
KROC News

Here’s Why Dryer Sheets are Showing Up in Mailboxes all over Minnesota

Why Are Dryer Sheets Showing Up in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin Mailboxes?. Surprises are showing up in mailboxes all over Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin and sadly, it is NOT a care package with amazingly, delicious homemade cookies. Even a Crumbl Cookie would make my day. Sadly, food is NOT showing up but rumors are flying around that mailboxes throughout the country have dryer sheets inside. If a dryer sheet magically appeared in your mailbox, leave it, there is a really good reason why it is there.
MINNESOTA STATE
People

Michigan Man Who Helped with Hurricane Ian Recovery Efforts Dies from Flesh-Eating Bacteria

“There’s so many people that are going down there, and they have no idea of the dangers that exist after a disaster,” the man’s fiancee said A Michigan man who flew into Florida to help his friend with repairs and clear debris following the aftermath of Hurricane Ian contracted a flesh-eating bacteria and died. James Hewitt, 56, had scraped his leg after falling off his friend's boat into a canal, his fiancee Leah Delano told the Washington Post. Hewitt had called Delano after the incident telling her that...
MICHIGAN STATE
The US Sun

4th stimulus check update 2022 — November $3,600 lump sum payment going out to over 9m Americans – are you eligible?

ALMOST 9million eligible Americans have not yet received their pandemic relief payments, according to information provided by the IRS. The IRS contacted potential recipients who have not yet filed for their payouts this month. The relief payments were calculated based on each person's tax return, so individuals who were ineligible...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
852K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy