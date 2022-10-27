Urgent warning to check Powerball lottery tickets after six people are made millionaires

LOTTERY officials have warned players to check their Powerball tickets after six people won $1million prizes but nobody hit the jackpot.

Now at an estimated $715.1million, the fifth-largest Powerball lottery jackpot in history, has still not been after no one matched all the numbers in Wednesday night's drawing.

With no winner guessing all six numbers to claim the pot, the jackpot prize has grown in recent weeks and will be $800 million for Saturday night's drawing Credit: Getty

Wednesday's winning numbers were 19, 36, 37, 46, 56 with the Powerball of 24.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on Aug. 3, when a Pennsylvania ticket won a $206.9 million jackpot and there have been 36 drawings in a row without a grand prize winner since.

$1million win

There are six reported lottery players who guessed some of the winning numbers, earning themselves $1million.

Two of the winners who guessed five of the winning numbers bought tickets in California, the others were purchased in Connecticut, Illinois, Michigan and New York.

In August of last year, Powerball added a third weekly drawing to help increase jackpots faster.

Drawings are held three times per week at 10.59p.m. ET every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

The Powerball is played in 45 states, along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Biggest jackpots

Here are the all-time top 10 Powerball jackpots, according to powerball.com: