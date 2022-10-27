ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Domestic extremist chatter about attacking US oil pipelines and power grid has risen ahead of midterms, intel assessments warn

By Keith Griffith For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

National security experts are increasingly concerned that domestic extremists will target US energy infrastructure in a bid to sway the midterm elections, according to a new report.

As painfully high gas prices threaten Democrats' chances of maintaining a majority in Congress, extremist chatter about escalating the situation through targeted attacks has been on the rise, according to a Newsweek report citing two recent intelligence assessments.

In internet forums and chat rooms, fringe elements have been sharing information and advice about carrying out attacks on critical infrastructure such as oil pipelines, electrical substations, and cell towers, the assessments say.

Though most of the chatter appears to be coming from far-right extremists and neo-Nazis, other elements including eco-terrorists and Islamic State supporters have joined in, the reports say.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J2NTq_0ipAWkXq00
A map of US liquid pipelines is seen above. National security experts say domestic extremist chatter about attacks on critical infrastructure is rising ahead of the midterms
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fxAes_0ipAWkXq00
In March, a shooting attack on an electrical substation in Oklahoma (above) temporarily disrupted power for more than 1,000 customers

The warnings were shared in a corporate intelligence security memo as well as an intel assessment from the California State Threat Assessment Center, according to Newsweek.

The corporate memo detailed at least 15 instances over the past year of extremists calling for attacks on key energy infrastructure.

The government assessment also pointed out recent instances of actual attacks on critical infrastructure, which have gone largely unreported.

In March, a shooting attack on an electrical substation in Oklahoma temporarily disrupted power for more than 1,000 customers of the Red River Valley Rural Electric Association, according to KXII-TV.

Then in July, a shooter targeted Pacific Gas & Electric equipment in Wasco, California. That attack caused some power outages, and also resulted in hundreds of gallons of hazardous chemicals leaking onto nearby soil.

Also in July, an electrical transformer supporting the Keystone Pipeline in South Dakota came under attack, forcing a temporary reduction in pipeline flows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35VvMb_0ipAWkXq00
Workers make repairs after an act of vandalism left thousands across southern Oklahoma without power in March
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02PqBe_0ipAWkXq00
High gas prices remain a political liability for Democrats, a reality some extremists could attempt to exploit through attacks targeting the energy infrastructures, experts warn

Few details have been released about that incident, with officials saying only that the transformer was 'vandalized' in a 'deliberate act'. The FBI is investigating.

In February, three men pleaded guilty in a disturbing plot to attack energy substations with high-powered rifles, which they believed would cause mass panic and chaos leading to a 'race war'.

Christopher Brenner Cook, 20, of Columbus, Ohio; Jonathan Allen Frost, 24, of West Lafayette, Indiana; and 22-year-old Jackson Matthew Sawall of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, pleaded guilty in a federal court to conspiring to provide material support to terrorists.

The most infamous electrical grid attack in US history, which caused more than $15 million in equipment damage, remains unsolved nearly a decade later.

In 2013, at least two snipers opened fire on Pacific Gas and Electric Company's Metcalf transmission substation in Coyote, California, just outside San Jose.

The attackers damaged 17 transformers in a hail of bullets shortly after cutting nearby AT&T fiber-optic telecommunications cables, in an attack that appears to have been carefully planned.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cjbl6_0ipAWkXq00
A foreign hacker gang linked to Russia caused chaos in May of 2021, after taking the Colonial Pipeline offline for nearly a week
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1phEs6_0ipAWkXq00
It took the Colonial Pipeline nearly a week to fully resume operations following the attack

More recently, a foreign hacker gang linked to Russia caused chaos in May of 2021, after taking the Colonial Pipeline offline for nearly a week.

The pipeline is the largest gasoline pipeline in the US, and the attack left swaths of Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia struggling with fuel shortages, with more than 10,000 gas stations running completely dry.

The attack was perpetrated by the for-profit criminal ransomware gang DarkSide, which appeared to operate with the tacit approval of the Kremlin -- though the group claimed to be apolitical, and Moscow disavowed any involvement.

A similar attack today would likely exacerbate historically high gas prices, which have been politically damaging for President Joe Biden and Congressional Democrats.

The intel assessment from the California State Threat Assessment Center warned that leading up to and following the midterms, extremists will continue to foment plots against energy infrastructure.

'We assess that Domestic Violent Extremists (DVE) will likely remain a threat to the electricity subsector through 2023 as DVEs share more detailed information stated as authoritative to convince adherents that they have the requisite knowledge of targets, vulnerabilities, tools, and techniques to succeed,' the assessment stated.

