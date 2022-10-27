ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

British man, 28, is rescued in his trunks by fishermen after surviving 'for DAYS' clinging to a buoy in the sea - eating seaweed and mussels - when his kayak overturned trying to cross the English Channel to France

By Oliver Price For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

A British man whose kayak capsized when crossing the English Channel to France was rescued this morning after fishermen found him clinging to a buoy for dear life.

The paddler, 28, miraculously survived for around 48 hours in the middle of the sea only by eating seaweed and mussels, reports said, after he departed from Dover and and ran into trouble in the dangerous shipping lane.

The crew of cutter ship 'De Madelaine', from Urk in the Netherlands, rescued the English kayaker from the Channel at around 11am this morning, Dutch media reported. He has since been taken to hospital.

He was found when Skipper Teunis de Boer - of shipping company T. de Boer en Zonen - was sailing between England and France this morning when he spotted something in the water.

The captain wanted to make sure they didn't get too close to the buoy when he 'saw something crazy moving' near it, he told local media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0domFu_0ipAVakn00
A British man whose kayak had capsized when crossing the English Channel to France was rescued this morning after fishermen found him clinging to a buoy for dear life
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mRLGy_0ipAVakn00
He was rescued by a group of fishermen from the Netherlands in the Channel before being airlifted to a French hospital by the French Coast Guard
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SRY7y_0ipAVakn00
Dutch fisherman Teunis de Boer grabbed a pair of binoculars and saw the exhausted and distressed Briton wearing only a pair of swimming trunks 'waving at us like a madman'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M80Cg_0ipAVakn00
The British kayaker (pictured), 28, was reportedly suffering from severe hypothermia when he was brought onboard the Dutch fishing boat today
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p3QiZ_0ipAVakn00
After being taken aboard the exhausted British paddler (pictured) was offered some water and a Snickers chocolate bar

Mr De Boer grabbed a pair of binoculars, and to his surprise saw the exhausted and distressed Briton wearing only a pair of swimming trunks 'waving at us like a madman', according to De Telegraaf.

Despite the choppy weather, the crew quickly worked to rescue him by sailing towards him and throwing a life ring into the water. The man managed to use his last bit of strength to reach out so they could bring him to the boat.

He was reportedly suffering from severe hypothermia when he was brought onboard today, with a body temperature of just 26C, Het Urkerland reports, which could have been lethal.

The Briton was also bruised, dehydrated and his eyes were 'very deep in his sockets'. 'It's a miracle he survived,' Skipper De Boer said.

The heroic crew then offered the exhausted man a Snickers chocolate bar who then told him he had set out to kayak from Dover to France, but his boat had capsized leaving him the only option of clinging to the floating buoy.

Authorities believe he spent around 48 hours in the water and on the buoy, French authorities told NOS.

The man has reportedly been taken to hospital in Boulogne-sur-Mer and is in the intensive care unit. He is said to be able to talk but is in a 'bad shape'.

It is not known exactly how long ago he capsized in the inflatable kayak.

He was incredibly lucky to be found as the crew had not initially planned to catch fish in the area but went sailing after this morning's catch turned out to be 'disappointing'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L99Ql_0ipAVakn00
The crew of De Madelaine then wrapped him in blankets and called the French Coast Guard
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l2NL5_0ipAVakn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KEiC8_0ipAVakn00
The French Coast Guard then airlifted him by helicopter to a hospital in France for treatment

The crew of De Madelaine then wrapped him in blankets and called the French Coast Guard.

While he was unable to express his gratitude in words due to lack of energy, he made heart signs with his hands to thank the crew.

The French Coast Guard then airlifted him by helicopter to a hospital in France for treatment.

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said they have not been asked for consular assistance in this case but were ready to support the British kayaker if requested.

The English Channel is one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world, with more than 400 merchant ships passing each day. Authorities warn strongly against crossing in a vessel unsuitable for the dangerous conditions.

Comments / 5

Related
BBC

Attacked owl rescued by fishing crew 100 miles out to sea

A long-eared owl shocked crew on board a fishing boat over 100 miles off the north coast of Scotland. The bird was rescued by a crew member who spotted it being attacked by seagulls. It suffered minor injuries but was cared for by the team on board Peterhead-registered Benarkle II...
Daily Mail

Sir Rod Stewart leaves breakfast at the Ritz after finding Ukrainian family-of-seven a home in the UK and pledging to pay their rent and bills for a YEAR after refugees fled Putin's invasion

Sir Rod Stewart was pictured leaving breakfast at The Ritz in London with a couple of bandmembers on Tuesday. The outing comes after it was revealed he has found a Ukrainian family of seven a home in the UK and has pledged to pay their rent and bills for a year after they fled Putin's invasion.
Outsider.com

Fishermen Fear Potential Earthquake After Catching Huge Oarfish

After landing an elusive oarfish that’s said to be a harbinger of seismic upheaval, Mexican fishermen have gone viral. The video of the purported oceanic ill omen has more than 200,000 views on Twitter. Twitter users voiced concerns about a possible seismic calamity, The New York Post reports. The...
Yana Bostongirl

A Massive Great White Shark Caught Off the Coast of Italy had a Cow, Dog and Other Grisly Remains in its Stomach

There are not many accounts of Great white shark sightings in the Mediterranean. However, legends say it is home to terrifying monsters that roam the deep. The Maltese talked about a "whale-sized shark" that they referred to as silfjun while a 17th-century Italian nobleman named Giovanni Francesco Abela wrote about a sea monster with fearsome teeth that once washed ashore.
Daily Mail

Teenage fisherman solves 78-year-old mystery over fate of missing US fighter pilots by dredging up wreckage from WWII planes that collided over North Sea on way back from bombing mission over Nazi Germany

A teenage fisherman has helped solve a 78-year-old mystery about the fate of three American pilots whose fighter planes disappeared over the North Sea in the Second World War. Alex Wightman, 16, was fishing for Dover sole when his nets trawled up part of the cockpit of an aircraft and a section of its instrument panel.
People

Giraffe Kills Toddler, Leaves Mother in Critical Condition at Luxury Game Park in South Africa

The mother is believed to be a tour guide at the park where she and her 16-month-old child were trampled by a giraffe in a rare attack A toddler is dead and her mother is in critical condition after being crushed by a giraffe in South Africa. Officials said the 16-month-old girl and her mom were at the Kuleni Game Park in the KwaZulu-Natal province on Wednesday when the deadly encounter took place, according to BBC News and News24. Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, of the South African Police Service,...
The Independent

Video shows people ‘deliberately shaking’ India bridge moments before collapse that killed 141

A disturbing video has captured the exact moment a pedestrian suspension bridge snapped, killing 141 people — most of them women, children and the elderly — in India’s western Gujarat state.Shocking surveillance footage showed at least one person seemingly shaking the bridge deliberately just seconds before it snapped, plunging dozens of people into the river.On Sunday evening, the British-era cable bridge in Gujarat Morbi town collapsed on the Machchhu river following overcrowding by hundreds of people, something which has been blamed on mismanagement and negligence.The death toll could mount with military teams working round the clock to pull out...
The Independent

Disabled woman forced to drag herself to plane toilet told she should ‘wear a nappy’

A wheelchair user who went viral after she had to drag herself to the toilet on a plane has claimed the airline told her she should have worn a nappy.Jennie Berry, who is paralysed from the waist down, went viral last month after she posted a video of her experience with AlbaStar airlines.She had asked to use the toilet on an AlbaStar flight from Newcastle to Palma, Spain, but said she was told there was no aisle chair on board. The resulting TikTok video showed Jennie dragging herself along the aisle floor to the bathroom. Her partner then helped her...
TheDailyBeast

Teen Survives After Being Flung Into the Air During Horror Shark Attack

An Australian teenager has narrowly escaped death after being flung into the air by a shark as it took a bite. Nathan Drummond, 19, was competing at the South Australian Ocean Paddlers series at Seacliff Beach when the large shark attacked his surf ski Sunday. “The shark just came up and hit me from beneath,” Drummond said. “My ski just kind of lifted above the water, and then the next thing I knew I was in the air. Then I was in the water and I saw this figure just kind of fall back into the water—a big shark.” Pictures...
Daily Mail

Terri Irwin is 'privately considering SELLING Australia Zoo' after admitting the family business was on the brink of collapse during Covid

Terri Irwin, the widow of late 'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin, is considering the option of selling Australia Zoo, according to a new report. The Sunshine Coast zoo, founded as Beerwah Reptile Park in 1970 by Steve's father Bob Irwin, is one of Australia's most iconic tourist attractions, but suffered financial troubles during the Covid pandemic when tourists were locked out of Queensland.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

677K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy