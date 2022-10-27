British man, 28, is rescued in his trunks by fishermen after surviving 'for DAYS' clinging to a buoy in the sea - eating seaweed and mussels - when his kayak overturned trying to cross the English Channel to France

A British man whose kayak capsized when crossing the English Channel to France was rescued this morning after fishermen found him clinging to a buoy for dear life.

The paddler, 28, miraculously survived for around 48 hours in the middle of the sea only by eating seaweed and mussels, reports said, after he departed from Dover and and ran into trouble in the dangerous shipping lane.

The crew of cutter ship 'De Madelaine', from Urk in the Netherlands, rescued the English kayaker from the Channel at around 11am this morning, Dutch media reported. He has since been taken to hospital.

He was found when Skipper Teunis de Boer - of shipping company T. de Boer en Zonen - was sailing between England and France this morning when he spotted something in the water.

The captain wanted to make sure they didn't get too close to the buoy when he 'saw something crazy moving' near it, he told local media.

Mr De Boer grabbed a pair of binoculars, and to his surprise saw the exhausted and distressed Briton wearing only a pair of swimming trunks 'waving at us like a madman', according to De Telegraaf.

Despite the choppy weather, the crew quickly worked to rescue him by sailing towards him and throwing a life ring into the water. The man managed to use his last bit of strength to reach out so they could bring him to the boat.

He was reportedly suffering from severe hypothermia when he was brought onboard today, with a body temperature of just 26C, Het Urkerland reports, which could have been lethal.

The Briton was also bruised, dehydrated and his eyes were 'very deep in his sockets'. 'It's a miracle he survived,' Skipper De Boer said.

The heroic crew then offered the exhausted man a Snickers chocolate bar who then told him he had set out to kayak from Dover to France, but his boat had capsized leaving him the only option of clinging to the floating buoy.

Authorities believe he spent around 48 hours in the water and on the buoy, French authorities told NOS.

The man has reportedly been taken to hospital in Boulogne-sur-Mer and is in the intensive care unit. He is said to be able to talk but is in a 'bad shape'.

It is not known exactly how long ago he capsized in the inflatable kayak.

He was incredibly lucky to be found as the crew had not initially planned to catch fish in the area but went sailing after this morning's catch turned out to be 'disappointing'.

The crew of De Madelaine then wrapped him in blankets and called the French Coast Guard.

While he was unable to express his gratitude in words due to lack of energy, he made heart signs with his hands to thank the crew.

The French Coast Guard then airlifted him by helicopter to a hospital in France for treatment.

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said they have not been asked for consular assistance in this case but were ready to support the British kayaker if requested.

The English Channel is one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world, with more than 400 merchant ships passing each day. Authorities warn strongly against crossing in a vessel unsuitable for the dangerous conditions.