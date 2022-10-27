maybe lower the tolls that are reasonable instead of pure theft by the state. people are willing to pay a fair price, instead of the blatant price gouging by the state on toll roads. less people are using it for a reason. pure thievery by the state union socialist failures
privatize it,private company would profit multi millions of dollars a year ,there's no reason even after funding state police they should be losing money, very simple open public bids for contracts,it will eliminate corruption save 10's million dollars a year and wasteful spending....
read the history of the Pennsylvania turnpike. it was formed out of pure government corruption and has continued to grow and prosper. it's the perfect funnel for government funds to be channeled into the private sector. That should come as no surprise as it seems to be the norm and widely accepted in today's values
