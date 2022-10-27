Read full article on original website
Related
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: An effort is underway to clear the names of people believed to be witches in CT in 1600s
(WTNH) – Witches in Connecticut. Back in the 1600s, several women and men have brutally hanged because some thought they were witches. Now, there is an effort to clear their names. Watch the video above for the full segment.
Inside Oddities: Righting the wrongs of Connecticut’s witch trials
It was 12:30 pm on a beautiful and unseasonably warm Saturday in mid-October. A few dozen people were gathered at the center of the Ancient Burying Ground cemetery in downtown Hartford, all seeking to satisfy a desire for some local history sprinkled with a bit of Halloween spookiness. At the center of the crowd was […] The post Inside Oddities: Righting the wrongs of Connecticut’s witch trials appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
darientimes.com
'I just felt like it was over': Tacos Los Gordos reopens in New Haven after fire
NEW HAVEN — Edgar Marcial thought his dream had ended when he witnessed firefighters tearing down the kitchen walls of his newly opened Mexican restaurant this summer. But with support from patrons and nearby businesses on Orange Street, Tacos Los Gordos now has reopened, leaving Marcial grateful to be part of the city community.
The 10 Most Scenic Hiking Trails in Connecticut
Connecticut is one of the most beautiful states in the U.S., with its rolling hills, rocky cliffs, and mountains. Many hiking trails in Connecticut feature rushing rivers, gorgeous waterfalls, and spectacular views.
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Dr. Henry Lee continues his forensic work as he approaches 85
(WTNH) – A 14-hour workday is tough on anyone, but imagine working that hard as you approach your 85th birthday. Connecticut crime-solving legend, Dr. Henry Lee, is still going strong to help train a new generation of forensic experts. Dennis House caught up with Dr. Lee. Watch the video...
Connecticut residents reflect on Sandy 10 years later
Conn. (WTNH) – On October 29, 2012, the state watched as Hurricane Sandy approached southern New Jersey. While the center of the storm was almost 200 miles away, the impact was unforgettable here in Connecticut. From East Haven to Milford, and in Fairfield, the shoreline and infrastructure have forever changed. It was at this time […]
yaleclimateconnections.org
‘Is it foolish to hold onto my family’s beloved waterfront home?’
I live directly on the water in Connecticut, and I have been tormented over the threat of rising water levels for years. I have nightmares about it! I have been debating selling the house, though neither I nor my family truly wish to do so. I would prefer to stay put in this beautiful spot and hope that there is no significant risk to my property for another 50-100 years.
Message in a bottle from 1980s found on Charles Island
MILFORD, Conn. — A message in a bottle left by a family visiting Connecticut's shoreline nearly 40 years ago has been unearthed, and now the search is on to find the family who wrote it. The 38-year-old artifact was found buried at Charles Island, a part of Silver Sands...
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- October 27, 2022
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he has been getting out quite a bit, and it has been a ton of fun in the local salt. Bait has been stacked up everywhere, especially around the tidal rivers, and when those rivers start to dump out on the outgoing, some epic blitzes usually follow. Some of the bigger blitzes that he has ever seen have happened recently, and they are usually loaded with striped bass of all sizes and some big bluefish. The strong late-season false albacore push throughout the sound has intensified this week, and this is now shaping up to be one of the better false albacore seasons we’ve had in recent years. When he’s not chasing false albacore pods, Matt has been scoring some nice tautog to 8 pounds in anywhere from 10 to 25 feet of water. The tautog fishing has been consistent across the area, but if you can work some lesser-known pieces of structure, you have a better shot at keepers.
The most prolific serial killers in Connecticut
Conn. (WTNH) — After Netflix released its latest thriller series, ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’, based on the gruesome true story of Jeffrey Dahmer, Americans are reminded of their fascination with serial killers. Serial killers, sometimes referred to as serial murderers, are defined in many ways. Over the years an exact definition has not been […]
Connecticut Makes Top 10 List of Best States to Raise a Family in 2022
Due to the pandemic and the rise of telecommuting, adults have a great deal of freedom to choose where they live which is a huge benefit for families who can now focus on the needs of raising their children.
Full buses, half-empty trains and wider (barely) airline seats…
Full buses, half-empty trains, wider airline seats and other items of transportation interest from land, sea and air.
cbia.com
Labor Shortage Crisis Needs an ‘All of the Above Solution’
Solving the manufacturing industry’s labor shortage is a critical issue for Connecticut’s economy. “We must continue working together to address the labor shortage,” Carolyn Lee, president of The Manufacturing Institute, said at the Oct. 27 Made in Connecticut Manufacturing Summit in Wallingford. Lee said there are 12.9...
What does a Connecticut Accent Sound Like?
If you are planning a move or a vacation to Connecticut, you may be wondering what a Connecticut accent sounds like. I’m here to help you understand the nuances of this interesting and unique New England accent.
UC Daily Campus
State News: Misinterpreted text message about Connecticut State Rep., Bristol Police officers passing and CSCU board increasing tuition
A text message was sent to East Windsor and Enfield voters claiming Republican State Representative Carol Hall voted to help “prosecute women in other states for having an abortion,” according to the CT Mirror. The text message was sent by a political action committee that is controlled by...
milfordmirror.com
CT schools starting to charge for school meals as aid depletes
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Many school districts in Connecticut are preparing to stop offering free meals with state funds expected to run out as early as November. Under federal law, school districts with 40 percent or more students from low-income families receiving food...
ctbites.com
CTbites Sits Down with Culinary Legend, Lidia Bastianich
Lidia Bastianich is an iconic culinary television show host, a multi-time published author, and an acclaimed restauranteur. In Connecticut, we’re all familiar with her partnership in the now closed Tarry Lodge restaurants in Westport, New Haven, and its Port Chester flagship whose next door was Tarry Market, an Italian specialty shop. And let’s be real, all of us locals have dropped a paycheck’s equivalent at Bastianich’s Eataly locations in NYC, and if you’re further out, you’ve likely done so in Vegas, L.A., Chicago, or at Boston’s Eataly.
Experts weigh in on whether Connecticut is ready for the next Superstorm Sandy
Connecticut sustained $360 million in damage. Since then, the state has made major changes to prevent flooding.
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Bristol police chief, mayor discuss moving forward after officers’ deaths
(WTNH) – The City of Bristol is trying to move forward after the darkest chapter in its history. After the deaths of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, questions still remain. How can the city heal? How should the officers be memorialized?. Dennis House sat down with Bristol...
City officials unveil plans for Square 10 at site of former New Haven Coliseum
The New Haven Veterans Memorial Coliseum was demolished 15 years ago. Since then, the corner of South Orange and George streets has been vacant, with most of the three-and-a-half acres used for public parking.
Comments / 0