Helen Skelton's ex Richie Myler sets his Instagram to private as he vows to 'remove followers one by one after receiving hateful messages'

Richie Myler has decided to turn his Instagram from a public to a private account after allegedly recieving hateful messages from followers.

The rugby player, who split with Helen Skelton earlier this year, reportedly explained via Instagram that he would be 'removing followers one by one'.

He and Strictly star Helen ended their eight year marriage earlier this year, with the sportsman's new relationship with Stephanie Thirkill, 32, coming to light just days later - with it recently being revealed that the latter is now pregnant with the couple's first child.

And despite boasting a verified account with over 20K followers, Richie has turned his Instagram page private this week.

According to the Daily Star, the Ireland player reportedly posted to his Stories explaining the decision, noting the abuse that he has recieved while the account was public.

The soon-to-be dad of four allegedly penned: 'I've decided to put my profile private from now on. If you are on here to share my photos or stories of me and my life maliciously to other people or waste your time sending me abusive messages, please just unfollow me.

'I’m going to start removing people from my account one by one, so if you are a genuine rugby fan and I accidentally remove you, I apologise in advance and will accept you back! Thank you, Richie.'

It emerged earlier this week that Richie is expecting a baby with his new girlfriend, and on Saturday night's Strictly, Helen looked teary as her dance partner Gorka Marquez spoke out about her 'difficult time' live on the show.

And in an interview with The Telegraph, Helen, who shares three children with Richie, refused to comment on Richie's new relationship out of respect for all involved, noting: ‘You cannot have any opinion on anyone else’s life until you’ve walked in those shoes.

'And my family are happy, my kids are happy, and that’s all ultimately that matters.’

She explained that she agreed to take part on Strictly to cap off the year on a positive note, claiming: 'I think it would have been disrespectful for me to have not done Strictly. For my family, who need to see me have a great time. It’s not just for me.'

Helen went on: 'I don’t see myself as a victim, no, because I mean, look… There are a lot of people who have been in my situation who haven’t been given the opportunities that I’ve got.'