'Milwaukee Buffalo Bills Backers' take over sports bar during game
If you're out and about in Milwaukee on a fall Sunday, you'll likely see lots of green and gold. Unless you end up at Steny's in Walker's Point.
Jerry Jones Says Odell Beckham Jr. Is ‘a Player I Admire a Lot’
The free agent wide receiver is still recovering from a torn ACL suffered in February’s Super Bowl.
Jerry Jones praises Robert Quinn after Eagles trade for veteran pass-rusher
The Philadelphia Eagles bolstered their defensive line by trading for Robert Quinn, who spent the 2019 campaign with the Eagles. Jerry Jones was complimentary of the veteran pass-rusher in his weekly appearance on the “K&C Masterpiece.”
San Luis Obispo Tribune
76ers vs. Bulls: Joel Embiid’s Injury Status on Saturday
Since the start of the 2022-2023 NBA season, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been in an uphill battle to get fully healthy and in optimal shape. After undergoing two surgeries in the offseason, recovering from a facial injury, and battling plantar fasciitis, Embiid is slowly working his way back to normal.
Brian Windhorst heard from NBA scout Ben Simmons is ‘happy to come off the floor’ when in foul trouble
One NBA scout told Brian Windhorst he’s noticed Nets guard Ben Simmons has appeared “happy” to come out of games whenever he’s been in foul trouble.
