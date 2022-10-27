Read full article on original website
OLED TVs are in trouble – but that could be good news for cheaper prices
A slump in TV sales has seen LG Display post record losses after the company struggled to offset the effects of slowing consumer demand. LG Display is the part of LG that makes screen panels, and it's the sole supplier of standard OLED panels to other TV manufacturers – nearly all of the best OLED TVs use its displays, except those that use QD-OLED (made by Samsung Electronics).
Google Cloud wants to help Web3 developers build on the blockchain
In an effort to show its commitment to the "future" of the Internet, Google has announced a new Blockchain Node Engine, which the company hopes will help Web3 developers build and deploy new products on blockchain-based platforms. This follows news earlier in 2022 that the company would introduce a new...
Bitdefender wants to help secure your office printer
Bitdefender has announced a new partnership with Sharp Electronics which will see it provide the company's printer with built-in antimalware protection technology. A press release by both companies says that the new collaboration is designed to prevent cybercriminals from planting malware, stealing intellectual property, and launching espionage campaigns. As businesses...
ManageEngine Firewall Analyzer review
ManageEngine Firewall Analyzer is an excellent and comprehensive network security management tool, but it won't hold your hand when configuring your firewall. It also comes bundled with pre-made compliance reports and automatically learns up-to-date threats and attack methods, something only some firewall management tools can say for themselves.
Apple has launched a brand new security hub to help spot bugs and flaws
Apple has unveiled a new security hub (opens in new tab) and an upgraded bounty hunting program as it looks to improve the way it discovers, and remedies, different flaws and vulnerabilities in its ecosystem. “Our groundbreaking security technologies protect the users of over 1.8 billion active devices around the...
The hardware supercharging video conferencing
The last few years have seen incredible changes in many parts of our everyday lives, not least in how we work, with hybrid working split across multiple locations now commonplace for many businesses. Video conferencing has also now undoubtedly become part of our working lives, with a good webcam, microphone...
What is Samsung Secure Wi-Fi?
The internet offers many advantages and disadvantages. It helps you keep in touch with people from around the globe and access information speedily, but it’s also a vector for spreading malware on a massive scale. Hence, there’s a dire need to protect yourself online, mainly when using public Wi-Fi networks.
Reseller hosting for startups: an opportunity to earn extra
Startups are often looking for ways to generate additional revenue, and one way to do that is through reseller hosting (opens in new tab). Reseller hosting is a type of web hosting in which the account owner has the ability to use their allotted storage space and bandwidth to host websites on behalf of third parties.
Twilio reveals it was hit by another data breach
The data breach that hit Twilio in August 2022 resulting in the theft (opens in new tab) of customer information data, was not the first time the same threat actor targeted the company, it has confirmed. Following weeks of research, Twilio says it has now wrapped up its investigation into...
I've waited two long years for a graphics card but I'm not banking on Black Friday
If you, like me, are one of the many looking forward to Black Friday to bag a deal on a graphics card, don’t get your hopes up. It's been two long hard years since the market blew up, and, while things are steadily returning to normal, actual deals on graphics cards have been as rare as hen's teeth.
Nvidia RTX 3060 series gets a facelift from Colorful in new launch
Nvidia has had a tumultuous few months, launching and unlaunching graphics cards in a very short space of time. We’ve been shocked by the steep price of the RTX 4090 graphics cards and the mad dash that followed the launch, and a little baffled by the dramatic unlaunch of the RTX 4080 12GB.
Windows 10’s latest patch breaks OneDrive – but a fix is coming
Some Windows 10 users have found OneDrive has been broken after installing the latest round of patching for the OS, and Microsoft has now confirmed this issue. As Neowin (opens in new tab) spotted, the problem was caused by October’s patch for Windows 10, KB5018410 which was released a couple of weeks back. Both OneDrive and OneDrive for Business users can be affected (with multiple reports (opens in new tab) of the bugbear manifesting on Windows 10 21H2 and 22H2 installs, and then disappearing when the patch is uninstalled).
AMD RDNA 3 GPUs could be delayed – but don’t panic
AMD’s RDNA 3 graphics card might go on sale in the first week of December, if the latest from the rumor mill turns out to be on the money. This one comes from regular contributor to GPU spillage on Twitter, Greymon55, who believes that the original on-sale date has been pushed back by about week, meaning the next-gen RX 7000 graphics cards will launch between December 1 and December 5.
The quest for the solar-powered gaming console
In the early 1980s, even as oil and gas companies hushed up research about the climate impact of fossil fuel consumption (opens in new tab), Japanese electronics manufacturer Bandai released a handheld videogame console that runs on solar energy. Reminiscent of Nintendo's much later DS consoles, but with a strip of photovoltaic cells in place of the top screen, the LCD Solarpower range (opens in new tab) offered simple, built-in games like spook ‘em up Terror House or prison caper Breakout, rendered with jaunty, “painted-on” 2D graphics.
An Amazon Prime Video server packed with viewer data was exposed online
Another day, another misconfigured database leaking sensitive customer data to the wider internet. This time around, the perpetrator is none other than Amazon, as according to TechCrunch (opens in new tab), cybersecurity researcher Anurag Sen recently discovered a major Amazon database, no password protection whatsoever, available to anyone who knew where to look.
Wow! This Asus Chromebook is just $119 at Amazon right now
It's an excellent time of year to find a Chromebook at a deep discount, with Black Friday deals coming soon and some retailers already cutting prices. And if you want to go really cheap, then look no further than this Asus Chromebook. Right now, you can pick up the Asus...
