Some Windows 10 users have found OneDrive has been broken after installing the latest round of patching for the OS, and Microsoft has now confirmed this issue. As Neowin (opens in new tab) spotted, the problem was caused by October’s patch for Windows 10, KB5018410 which was released a couple of weeks back. Both OneDrive and OneDrive for Business users can be affected (with multiple reports (opens in new tab) of the bugbear manifesting on Windows 10 21H2 and 22H2 installs, and then disappearing when the patch is uninstalled).

2 DAYS AGO