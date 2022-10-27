ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Mexican-born woman in Congress criticizes 'biased' Democrats for blocking her entry into the Congressional Hispanic Caucus because she's 'a conservative Latinas who doesn't fit their narrative'

By Elizabeth Elkind, Politics Reporter For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Rep. Mayra Flores attacked the Congressional Hispanic Caucus on Wednesday after she was rejected from its ranks.

She accused the legislative coalition of acting on biases directed at people of color who do not fit the 'narrative' of a left-wing supporter.

Flores, a Republican from Texas, is the first female Mexican-born American to serve in the House of Representatives.

'As the first Mexican-born American Congresswoman, I thought the Hispanic Caucus would be open in working together,' Flores wrote on Twitter.

'This denial once again proves a bias towards conservative Latinas that don’t fit their narrative or ideology.'

The Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC) was founded in 1976 and is the US Capitol's largest coalition of Latino and Hispanic lawmakers.

It has 38 members across the House of Representatives and the Senate - and none are Republicans.

A spokesperson for the CHC pointed out to DailyMail.com that the CHC has been exclusively for Democrats since 2003.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SUYjS_0ipASV6z00
Rep. Mayra Flores of Texas became the first Mexican-born woman to serve in Congress when she won a special election in June
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lzH5y_0ipASV6z00
She was denied from the Congressional Hispanic Caucus (pictured: members give a press conference on April 25,2022) due to its Democrats-only policy

He also fired back at Flores, calling her an 'extreme' MAGA Republican whose views don't match up with those of the progressive coalition.

'In 2003, led by Rep. Diaz Balart, GOP Members split from the CHC to form the Congressional Hispanic Conference,' CHC Communications Director and Spokesperson Sebastian Roe told DailyMail.com.

'Per our bylaws, the CHC is now for Democratic Members. Rep. Flores’ Extreme MAGA values and their attacks on Latinos and our nation’s democracy on January 6 do not align with CHC values.'

The Congressional Hispanic Conference, which has a total of nine members, split from the CHC after deep disagreements surfaced in the formerly bipartisan group's direction on US-Cuba policy in the late 1990s.

The smaller group currently has nine members, according to its website.

Asked if she was planning to join the Congressional Hispanic Conference, the congresswoman's office said she was 'considering' it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZXsnL_0ipASV6z00
Flores revealed that she had been denied on Twitter after Town Hall broke the story

'Rep. Flores has been clear that she believes working in a bipartisanship manner, in the representation of ALL constituents, is best,' her communications director Daniel Bucheli told DailyMail.com.

Flores won a special election to represent Texas' 34th Congressional district in June. Her race against Democratic attorney Dan Sanchez was won by less than 10 percent.

She's aligned herself with conservative views on abortion and border security, against the backdrop of multiple surveys that show Republicans shoring up more Latino and Hispanic support.

On the campaign trail and while in office, Flores has accused the left of leaving the Latino community abandoned and taken for granted.

Progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, a CHC member, shared a similar sentiment during an appearance on Pod Save America this week while calling on her party to pass comprehensive immigration reform.

'I can at least say, with Latino voters, we've never tried as a party. The Democratic Party has not tried in terms of Latino electorates,' Ocasio-Cortez said on the episode that aired Tuesday.

'I mean, where's our Dream Act? Where is our immigration reform?'

Comments / 1034

yknot think for a change?
5d ago

Well don’t that take the cake. Isn’t being born in Mexico, Hispanic enough? They should change the caucus name to “Hispanic liberals that hate conservatives”, be honest for once.

Reply(120)
557
lil diabeetus
4d ago

While they profess to be against racism, their true colors show if one is a person of color who has different viewpoints.

Reply(83)
325
Loaded MAGA-zine
4d ago

well Democrats just again proving how they aren't "inclusive, diverse, accepting and understanding" like they want everybody to think they are...that goes for everyone.. blacks Latinos women trans or gay people ECT. they're only that way if you share their ideology and beliefs... if you don't then you just go back to being a (insert slur here).

Reply(29)
185
