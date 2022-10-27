Read full article on original website
Related
fox9.com
Hennepin County man killed, 5 others injured in Wisconsin crash
ST. CROIX, Wis. (FOX 9) - A 54-year-old man from Hennepin County died Sunday morning following a crash in Wisconsin with a suspected drunk driver who traveled the wrong way on I-94, according to the state's department of transportation. The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of...
fox9.com
'Why only six months?' Lawyers’ board questions attorney discipline
Questions over suspension of Clayton Halunen at Lawyers for Professional Responsibility Board meeting. At the October 28 meeting of the Lawyers for Professional Responsibility Board (LPRB), Susan Humiston, director of the Office of Lawyers Professional Responsibility (OLPR), answered questions about the proposed six-month suspension for attorney Clayton Halunen. (FOX 9)...
fox9.com
Amber Alert issued for missing toddler in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota BCA has issued an Amber Alert for a missing toddler, who police believe was taken by a non-custodial parent in Apple Valley. Police are asking for help finding 2-year-old Shannon Yusef Ingram – who is named after his father and is known by "Yusef". Investigators say they believe he was taken by his father Shannon Dawayne Ingram. Police say a vehicle associated with the case was found on the 100 block of Ruth Street North in St. Paul.
fox9.com
Eagan police searching for missing man
EAGAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - Search efforts are underway on Sunday for a missing man in Eagan, Minnesota. Police say 23-year-old Bryce Borca was last seen leaving a home in the area of Coachman Road and Yankee Doodle Road around 2 a.m. Sunday. He hasn't been seen since. According to investigators, Borca was last seen wearing a patterned cardigan sweater, black pants, and a black tie with white sneakers.
fox9.com
Story time by former librarian draws crowds in St. Paul
During the pandemic, a former librarian started holding her own story time, out in the park. Now the event is becoming a must-see event for families in St. Paul.
fox9.com
Man dies from possible drowning at senior center in Rice County
NORTHFIELD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Northfield's law enforcement is investigating the death of a 70-year-old man who possibly drowned at a senior center Friday evening. The Northfield Police Department (NPD) said at 5:50 p.m. on Oct. 28, officers responded to a report of a man who was unresponsive in a pool at the senior center FiftyNorth located on the 1600 block of Jefferson Parkway.
fox9.com
Rochester Police officer cleared in fatal shooting of man wielding ax
(FOX 9) - A Rochester police officer who fatally shot a man armed with an ax will not face charges, the Mower County Attorney's Office concluded. The attorney's office reviewed the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension's (BCA) investigation of the incident and did not find evidence to support criminal charges against officer Michael Bottcher for fatally shooting Joshua Hippler on July 30, a news release says.
fox9.com
19 people with disabilities get service dogs thanks to Minnesota nonprofit
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Without the help of a service animal, Twin Cities teacher Allie Brown says she’d likely be unable to live alone because of a medical condition. But this weekend, Can Do Canines stepped in to help her and 19 other people in need. The organization relies...
fox9.com
Walz-Jensen debate: How to watch Minnesota governor candidates on Friday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Gov. Tim Walz and challenger Scott Jensen will square off in a debate Friday afternoon, marking the second general election gubernatorial debate between the two candidates. The debate, hosted by Minnesota Public Radio, will be streamed live on FOX9.com (in the player above), the FOX 9...
fox9.com
St. Paul Police asking for help finding missing woman
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The St. Paul Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 47-year-old woman. SPPD says Lou Vue was last seen near the 1800 block of Randolph Avenue on October 23. At the time, she was wearing a blue and...
fox9.com
Here's when daylight saving time ends in Minnesota
(FOX 9) - With a bill to make daylight savings time permanent stalled in Congress, the practice of changing our clocks every year, twice a year, to "spring forward" or "fall back" is unlikely to end anytime soon. Daylight savings time (DST) will end at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov....
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Warm Friday ahead of a beautiful Halloween weekend
Expect a warm and beautiful Halloween weekend! Friday will be pleasant with a high of 62 and lows in the mid-40s. Saturday will heat up with a high in the mid-60s and plenty of sunshine.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Sunny conditions, above average temps continue
(FOX 9) - The end of October will remain dry with above-average temperatures, but another warmup is coming for the start of November before heading back to seasonable weather. Temperatures will not be quite as warm Sunday compared to the rest of the weekend, but it will still be a beautiful day to spend outdoors.
Comments / 0