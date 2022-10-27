APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota BCA has issued an Amber Alert for a missing toddler, who police believe was taken by a non-custodial parent in Apple Valley. Police are asking for help finding 2-year-old Shannon Yusef Ingram – who is named after his father and is known by "Yusef". Investigators say they believe he was taken by his father Shannon Dawayne Ingram. Police say a vehicle associated with the case was found on the 100 block of Ruth Street North in St. Paul.

APPLE VALLEY, MN ・ 5 HOURS AGO