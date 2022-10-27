ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Army Times

‘Jack Ryan’ Season 3 looks poised to go full Jason Bourne

When we left Tom Clancy’s “Jack Ryan” at the end of Season Two, the titular character was navigating a few close calls on his way to restoring democracy to Venezuela. If the trailer for the follow up of the Amazon Prime show, which dropped Thursday, is any indication, Season Three promises to be the show’s most rogue iteration yet, with sights set on Russia and a massive conspiracy theory.
FLORIDA STATE
GamesRadar

Top Gun: Maverick gets UK Paramount Plus streaming date

Top Gun: Maverick has finally set its Paramount Plus release date in the UK and Ireland. The Tom Cruise-led blockbuster will be available for subscribers on Thursday, December 22 – just in time for a Christmas rewatch. Set more than 30 years after the original movie, the movie follows...
People

Keanu Reeves Jokes About Plans to Become a U.S. Citizen: 'Yeah, Man — Why Not?'

Keanu Reeves is down to become a U.S. citizen. During the 58-year-old John Wick star's Thursday appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Reeves reflected briefly on his journey to Hollywood fame from his roots in Toronto, Canada before Jimmy Kimmel inquired whether Reeves would be interested in becoming a naturalized American citizen.
The List

Inside Rebecca Ferguson's Relationship With Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise has been the top-billed star of every "Mission: Impossible" flick since 1986, but as with James Bond movies, it's often the female actors who keep our eyes glued to the screen (and our butts in the theater seats). If you've seen Rebecca Ferguson's depiction of the mysterious and...
Army Times

Why Comic Sans should be the official Army font

The U.S. Army has a regulation for everything — braid styles, hands in pockets, colors and types of acceptable pens. The list even includes a font specification for professional correspondence — Arial, size 12. According to Army Regulation 25–50, section 1-19 of “Preparing and Managing Correspondence,” which specifies...
FLORIDA STATE
Collider

First 'Jack Ryan’ Season 3 Trailer Shows John Krasinski on the Run

Prime Video has released the trailer for Season 3 of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. Starring John Krasinski as the titular CIA agent, the new season will follow Jack Ryan as he becomes a fugitive after going rogue in pursuit of an international crime organization. The trailer presents the threat...

Comments / 0

Community Policy