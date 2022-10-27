When we left Tom Clancy’s “Jack Ryan” at the end of Season Two, the titular character was navigating a few close calls on his way to restoring democracy to Venezuela. If the trailer for the follow up of the Amazon Prime show, which dropped Thursday, is any indication, Season Three promises to be the show’s most rogue iteration yet, with sights set on Russia and a massive conspiracy theory.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO