Army Times
‘Jack Ryan’ Season 3 looks poised to go full Jason Bourne
When we left Tom Clancy’s “Jack Ryan” at the end of Season Two, the titular character was navigating a few close calls on his way to restoring democracy to Venezuela. If the trailer for the follow up of the Amazon Prime show, which dropped Thursday, is any indication, Season Three promises to be the show’s most rogue iteration yet, with sights set on Russia and a massive conspiracy theory.
Top Gun: Maverick gets UK Paramount Plus streaming date
Top Gun: Maverick has finally set its Paramount Plus release date in the UK and Ireland. The Tom Cruise-led blockbuster will be available for subscribers on Thursday, December 22 – just in time for a Christmas rewatch. Set more than 30 years after the original movie, the movie follows...
Top Gun: Maverick Director Explains The Extreme Scene That The Navy Pilot Flying Tom Cruise Said He'd Never Do Again
According to the director of Top Gun: Maverick, the pilot flying Tom Cruise said there was one scene he would never do again.
Keanu Reeves Jokes About Plans to Become a U.S. Citizen: 'Yeah, Man — Why Not?'
Keanu Reeves is down to become a U.S. citizen. During the 58-year-old John Wick star's Thursday appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Reeves reflected briefly on his journey to Hollywood fame from his roots in Toronto, Canada before Jimmy Kimmel inquired whether Reeves would be interested in becoming a naturalized American citizen.
Inside Rebecca Ferguson's Relationship With Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise has been the top-billed star of every "Mission: Impossible" flick since 1986, but as with James Bond movies, it's often the female actors who keep our eyes glued to the screen (and our butts in the theater seats). If you've seen Rebecca Ferguson's depiction of the mysterious and...
Army Times
Why Comic Sans should be the official Army font
The U.S. Army has a regulation for everything — braid styles, hands in pockets, colors and types of acceptable pens. The list even includes a font specification for professional correspondence — Arial, size 12. According to Army Regulation 25–50, section 1-19 of “Preparing and Managing Correspondence,” which specifies...
Collider
First 'Jack Ryan’ Season 3 Trailer Shows John Krasinski on the Run
Prime Video has released the trailer for Season 3 of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. Starring John Krasinski as the titular CIA agent, the new season will follow Jack Ryan as he becomes a fugitive after going rogue in pursuit of an international crime organization. The trailer presents the threat...
‘Yellowstone’ prequel, '1923,' starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren gets release date
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren's "Yellowstone" spin-off series, "1932," has a release date. Ford and Mirren's new show is set to start streaming on Paramount+ on Sunday, Dec. 18. Aside from Mirren and Ford, the show stars Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Aminah Nieves,...
startattle.com
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (2022 TV Special) Disney+, trailer, release date
The Guardians of the Galaxy celebrate Christmas and set out to Earth to find the best present for their leader Peter Quill. Startattle.com – The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is intended to be the second Marvel Studios Special Presentation in...
