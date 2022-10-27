I've generally given very positive reviews to Sony's latest earbuds, which include 2022's LinkBuds, LinkBuds S and last year's WF-1000XM4 buds, which earned a CNET Editors' Choice award. But one thing I noted in the "bad" sections of those reviews was that they didn't have multipoint Bluetooth pairing. That feature allows you to pair the buds to two devices simultaneously -- a smartphone and computer, for example -- and easily switch from one device to the other should a call come in on one while you're listening to music on the other.

