LG C2 OLED is lowest price ever before Black Friday — and it's our favorite OLED TV
Grab the 55" LG C2 OLED for $1,346 at Amazon right now.
65-inch Samsung 4K TV just got slashed by $450 in this early Black Friday deal
Early Black Friday TV deals have landed at Amazon: this 65-inch Samsung QLED 4K TV just dropped to a lowest ever price.
Sony’s best wireless earbuds are their least expensive – here’s why
Sony sells some of the finest wireless earbuds that money can buy. That’s a fact. No rebuttals needed. You have the category-leading WF-1000XM4 that comes with excellent active noise cancellation (ANC), powerful sound, and a striking redesign. There’s the mid-range LinkBuds S with its robust ANC and audio performance. The Sony WF-SP800N is a solid offering for fitness lovers desiring Sony bass in a smaller package. Even the three-year-old WF-1000X3 remains a consumer favorite, thanks to its superb sound and noise reduction.
Best Buy Black Friday deals are live — $400 off MacBook Pro, $569 OLED TV and more
Best Buy is starting its Black Friday deals earlier than ever — here are the biggest savings from 4K TVs to Apple devices.
OLED TVs are in trouble – but that could be good news for cheaper prices
A slump in TV sales has seen LG Display post record losses after the company struggled to offset the effects of slowing consumer demand. LG Display is the part of LG that makes screen panels, and it's the sole supplier of standard OLED panels to other TV manufacturers – nearly all of the best OLED TVs use its displays, except those that use QD-OLED (made by Samsung Electronics).
Sony Inzone H9 gaming headset review: Good, but expensive
The Sony Inzone H9 is a solid gaming headset with strong spatial sound, supreme comfort and long battery life, but the $300 price tag is difficult to swallow. Why you can trust Laptop Mag Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
The 15 Best Early Black Friday Deals on TVs, Soundbars, Laptops & Other Must-Have Electronics
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Black Friday deals are kicking off earlier than usual. Best Buy launched a selection of early Black Friday deals on Monday (Oct. 24), joining Walmart, Target, Macy’s and Amazon in offering deep discounts before Black Friday takes place on Nov. 25. Starting your holiday shopping? Right now, Best Buy shoppers can find deals on tons of must-have electronics, including TVs and projectors, cell phones, headphones, appliances, laptops,...
Noise-canceling earbuds deal: The Philips Fidelio T1 are 47% off right now
Looking for a pair of earbuds that brings out the best of your music? You'll want the Philips Fidelio T1 wireless noise canceling earbuds that offers premium sound that you're looking for. The best news is that while they're usually listed at $299, right now, they're on sale for only $157.
Bose kills off its Sport Open Earbuds as new players enter the category
Bose has decided to pull the plug on its Sport Open Earbuds, a set of wireless earbuds that sit on your ear instead of inside it, according to a report from The Verge and confirmed by Bose. The move comes less than two years after the product’s debut. The remainder of Bose’s Sport Open Earbuds is now discounted to $119 (down from its regular $199 price) until all of the inventory has been sold.
The best-fitting earbuds? Ultimate Ears UE Fits use light to morph eartips' shape
UE Fits' "lightform technology uses light to harden the gel-filled tips to the contours of each ear"
Sony Adds Multipoint Bluetooth Pairing to LinkBuds and WF-1000XM4 Earbuds
I've generally given very positive reviews to Sony's latest earbuds, which include 2022's LinkBuds, LinkBuds S and last year's WF-1000XM4 buds, which earned a CNET Editors' Choice award. But one thing I noted in the "bad" sections of those reviews was that they didn't have multipoint Bluetooth pairing. That feature allows you to pair the buds to two devices simultaneously -- a smartphone and computer, for example -- and easily switch from one device to the other should a call come in on one while you're listening to music on the other.
Home Depot’s Early Black Friday Deals on Milwaukee Tools Are Excellent
Time to restock your Team Red collection.
iPhone 15 Ultra: Everything we know so far
The iPhone 15 Ultra is the net big talk of the town, as leaks and rumors have sparked a conversation about Apple adding a fresh entry to 2023's iPhone lineup — and it's already looking to be the Cupertino tech giant's most durable and priciest iPhone yet. Now that...
Cyber Monday headphones deals 2022: All the headphones we hope to see on sale
Sales and discounts are common, but few are as impressive as those on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. No matter what you’re looking for, there should be a great deal for you on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. That’s why we’ve put together this guide on the best Cyber Monday headphone deals for 2022.
Early Black Friday tablet deal drops Lenovo Tab M10 Plus to an all-time low at $151
The latest Lenovo Tab M10 Plus is one of the best tablets around. And thanks to Lenovo's Black Friday price guarantee, you don't have to wait to treat yourself. Right now, you can get the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen for just $151 (opens in new tab) directly from Lenovo. It normally costs $229, so that's $78 in savings and the Tab M10's lowest price ever. Apply coupon, "EXTRA5" at checkout to see the deal price.
Periodic Audio Rhodium review: boost smartphone or laptop audio with ease
This affordable DAC (that's digital-to-analogue converter) is a cheap first foot onto the sound-boosting ladder
Today's best Black Friday deal is the AirPods Pro down to their lowest price of 2022
Early Black Friday deals are starting to drop as we get, and today's best offer is on the best-selling AirPods Pro, which are back in stock and on sale for $169.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. That's the lowest price we've seen this year and just $10 more than last year's Black Friday price.
Deal | Sony HT-X8500 soundbar with Dolby Atmos and 4K passthrough now on sale with a huge 40% discount
The quite affordable 2.1 speaker system from Sony has dropped to its lowest price to date on Amazon, which turns the Dolby Atmos-capable HT-X8500 soundbar into a noteworthy bargain that won't deliver the most powerful bass, but will certainly constitute an audible upgrade over most integrated TV speakers. Dolby Atmos-capable...
Sony WF-1000XM4 Earbuds Review
The Sony WF-1000XM4 is a stellar pair of earbuds that sit near the top of our ratings largely because of sound quality that’s not only exceptional but also truly delightful. Like all true wireless earbuds, the WF-1000XM4 earbuds do away with the cable attaching them to each other. And the active noise-canceling feature monitors surrounding noise and creates a mirror image of the sound waves that cancel them out to produce a much quieter experience.
Nothing Ear Stick hands-on: Stylish and comfortable, but I miss the noise cancellation
$30 Light Bulb Security Cam: Product Of The Year Smarty Security Cam. It’s been a busy year for Nothing. After debuting its Ear 1 wireless headphones last year, it followed up with its first smartphone, the Phone 1, daring to compete in an arena that’s actually shed some more established competitors. Now, it’s tackling wireless buds again with the $99 Ear Stick. It’s not a great name, but it’s at least descriptive. Instead of the slim, squarish case of the Ear 1, Nothing has pulled inspiration from cosmetic product design, creating a charging case for the buds inspired by tubes of lipstick. It’s not the first set of wireless headphones to feature a twisting cylinder, but it ensures the Ear Stick won’t be confused with rival earbuds.
