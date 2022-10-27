ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
laptopmag.com

Sony’s best wireless earbuds are their least expensive – here’s why

Sony sells some of the finest wireless earbuds that money can buy. That’s a fact. No rebuttals needed. You have the category-leading WF-1000XM4 that comes with excellent active noise cancellation (ANC), powerful sound, and a striking redesign. There’s the mid-range LinkBuds S with its robust ANC and audio performance. The Sony WF-SP800N is a solid offering for fitness lovers desiring Sony bass in a smaller package. Even the three-year-old WF-1000X3 remains a consumer favorite, thanks to its superb sound and noise reduction.
TechRadar

OLED TVs are in trouble – but that could be good news for cheaper prices

A slump in TV sales has seen LG Display post record losses after the company struggled to offset the effects of slowing consumer demand. LG Display is the part of LG that makes screen panels, and it's the sole supplier of standard OLED panels to other TV manufacturers – nearly all of the best OLED TVs use its displays, except those that use QD-OLED (made by Samsung Electronics).
laptopmag.com

Sony Inzone H9 gaming headset review: Good, but expensive

The Sony Inzone H9 is a solid gaming headset with strong spatial sound, supreme comfort and long battery life, but the $300 price tag is difficult to swallow. Why you can trust Laptop Mag Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Billboard

The 15 Best Early Black Friday Deals on TVs, Soundbars, Laptops & Other Must-Have Electronics

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Black Friday deals are kicking off earlier than usual. Best Buy launched a selection of early Black Friday deals on Monday (Oct. 24), joining Walmart, Target, Macy’s and Amazon in offering deep discounts before Black Friday takes place on Nov. 25. Starting your holiday shopping? Right now, Best Buy shoppers can find deals on tons of must-have electronics, including TVs and projectors, cell phones, headphones, appliances, laptops,...
ZDNet

Noise-canceling earbuds deal: The Philips Fidelio T1 are 47% off right now

Looking for a pair of earbuds that brings out the best of your music? You'll want the Philips Fidelio T1 wireless noise canceling earbuds that offers premium sound that you're looking for. The best news is that while they're usually listed at $299, right now, they're on sale for only $157.
Digital Trends

Bose kills off its Sport Open Earbuds as new players enter the category

Bose has decided to pull the plug on its Sport Open Earbuds, a set of wireless earbuds that sit on your ear instead of inside it, according to a report from The Verge and confirmed by Bose. The move comes less than two years after the product’s debut. The remainder of Bose’s Sport Open Earbuds is now discounted to $119 (down from its regular $199 price) until all of the inventory has been sold.
CNET

Sony Adds Multipoint Bluetooth Pairing to LinkBuds and WF-1000XM4 Earbuds

I've generally given very positive reviews to Sony's latest earbuds, which include 2022's LinkBuds, LinkBuds S and last year's WF-1000XM4 buds, which earned a CNET Editors' Choice award. But one thing I noted in the "bad" sections of those reviews was that they didn't have multipoint Bluetooth pairing. That feature allows you to pair the buds to two devices simultaneously -- a smartphone and computer, for example -- and easily switch from one device to the other should a call come in on one while you're listening to music on the other.
laptopmag.com

iPhone 15 Ultra: Everything we know so far

The iPhone 15 Ultra is the net big talk of the town, as leaks and rumors have sparked a conversation about Apple adding a fresh entry to 2023's iPhone lineup — and it's already looking to be the Cupertino tech giant's most durable and priciest iPhone yet. Now that...
laptopmag.com

Early Black Friday tablet deal drops Lenovo Tab M10 Plus to an all-time low at $151

The latest Lenovo Tab M10 Plus is one of the best tablets around. And thanks to Lenovo's Black Friday price guarantee, you don't have to wait to treat yourself. Right now, you can get the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen for just $151 (opens in new tab) directly from Lenovo. It normally costs $229, so that's $78 in savings and the Tab M10's lowest price ever. Apply coupon, "EXTRA5" at checkout to see the deal price.
Consumer Reports.org

Sony WF-1000XM4 Earbuds Review

The Sony WF-1000XM4 is a stellar pair of earbuds that sit near the top of our ratings largely because of sound quality that’s not only exceptional but also truly delightful. Like all true wireless earbuds, the WF-1000XM4 earbuds do away with the cable attaching them to each other. And the active noise-canceling feature monitors surrounding noise and creates a mirror image of the sound waves that cancel them out to produce a much quieter experience.
Engadget

Nothing Ear Stick hands-on: Stylish and comfortable, but I miss the noise cancellation

$30 Light Bulb Security Cam: Product Of The Year Smarty Security Cam. It’s been a busy year for Nothing. After debuting its Ear 1 wireless headphones last year, it followed up with its first smartphone, the Phone 1, daring to compete in an arena that’s actually shed some more established competitors. Now, it’s tackling wireless buds again with the $99 Ear Stick. It’s not a great name, but it’s at least descriptive. Instead of the slim, squarish case of the Ear 1, Nothing has pulled inspiration from cosmetic product design, creating a charging case for the buds inspired by tubes of lipstick. It’s not the first set of wireless headphones to feature a twisting cylinder, but it ensures the Ear Stick won’t be confused with rival earbuds.

Comments / 0

Community Policy