Mountain lion spotted in Brentwood

Mountain lion spotted near school in Brentwood 00:44

The Department of Fish and Wildlife were looking for a mountain lion that was spotted near a Department of Water and Power facility Thursday morning.

The mountain lion was possibly spotted near San Vicente Boulevard and Gretna Green Way on Thursday, near the Brentwood Country Club.

No injuries were reported but there was concern for children at Brentwood Science Magnet Elementary school where a precautionary lockdown was placed.

It's unclear if Fish and Wildlife managed to find the big cat.

The mountain lion was seen hiding in trees near Brentwood CC, according to City News Service.