Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva to be given green light after UFC legend’s fitness was reviewed amid claims of being KOd

ANDERSON SILVA is set to be given the green light to fight Jake Paul when his "eligibility to compete" is reviewed, SunSport understands.

The pair are due to fight over eight rounds in Arizona this weekend.

Anderson Silva said he was 'joking' about being knocked out in sparring Credit: SHOWTIME

But Silva, 47, caused concern after saying he was knocked out two times in training for the 187lb catchweight clash with Paul, 25.

The UFC legend - speaking at the open workout - has since clarified that it was just kidology and lost in translation.

But the Arizona commission reacted by organising a meeting at 6.30pm local time to discuss the claims.

According to ESPN, Silva's “eligibility to compete” will be reviewed and so will "additional documentation submitted" by the Brazilian.

But ahead of the commission's meeting, Stephen Espinoza of Showtime, who are airing the fight, expects Silva to be given the all clear.

He told SunSport: "The commission has a job to do in terms of safety and we would never begrudge that.

"They heard something in that interview that gave them some concern and I think they handled it the right way.

"They asked for additional medical information, asked for additional exams.

"Thankfully, I've seen the reports and everything was pristine. So we're not expecting any problems.

"Although, we certainly respect the process and respect any decision the commission comes to."

Paul tweeted: "Stop playing with me! #PaulSilva is 1000% happening."

Silva addressed the comments when speaking to media members just three days out from the fight.

He said: “Listen guys, let me tell you something very important.

"When I talk about the guys doing the hard sparring and the knockout, it was just joking.

"Because I’m training with the young kids and the guys asked me, and I don’t put nothing bad in my mind, and the guys say, ‘Oh, Anderson take knockout in training.’

"Of course not. I just like to help and put my partners up, that’s the question.”

Silva made the controversial comments during an interview with MMA Weekly.

He said: “I’m training hard for win — I’m training with the good boxers, high-level, and five guys come to help me.

“And the last sparring with [my sparring partner], he is knocked me out two times, and when I finish my training, I talked to my coach and even said, ‘Coach, let me tell you something, why the guys knock me out two times?’

"And the coach said, ‘You need to prepare for war, and you prepare for war.’”

Silva's trainer Luiz Carlos Dorea denied the comments and Silva later released a statement addressing the situation.

He wrote: “After seeing the reports and concern for me, I’d like to clarify two important things. One, I was NEVER knocked out in sparring.

"I misspoke in that interview as I sometimes do when interviewing in English and exaggerated the normal back-and-forth action that occurs in sparring.

“Second, this sparring session I referenced was in early September.

"The interview with MMA Weekly was done on Sept. 13 and, for some reason, just released this week. So, it wasn’t recent.”