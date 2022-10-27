ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New pics of Adam Montgomery’s ‘child killer neck tattoo’ revealed hours after shock claim he killed daughter Harmony

By Forrest McFarland
 5 days ago
SHOCKING new photos of a man facing horrifying claims that he killed his own daughter reveal a twisted neck tattoo of an infamous, literary child killer.

Adam Montgomery, 31, was spotted with a disturbing Pennywise tattoo while he appeared in court Thursday morning after his estranged wife Kayla told police that he murdered their daughter Harmony, 5, in December 2019.

Adam Montgomery, 31, sat in a pre-trial hearing after his estranged wife Kayla allegedly told police he murdered their daughter Harmony, court documents reveal Credit: WMUR9
The documents allege that Kayla told police Adam beat Harmony, 5, and convinced her to lie on his behalf
Adam now faces multiple charges related to Harmony's death including second-degree murder, witness tampering, and abuse of a corpse Credit: The Mega Agency

The alleged killer was captured looking down in court during a pre-trial hearing following the shock announcement that he had been charged with murder, Manchester police said Monday.

Officials hit him with multiple charges related to Harmony's death, including convincing wife Kayla to falsely testify on his behalf, she allegedly told police during a June 2 interview.

According to court documents reviewed by The U.S. Sun, Kayla said Adam "encouraged her on multiple occasions to lie to police about Harmony’s whereabouts, basically using Kayla as a 'cover story.'"

He told her "that as long as she stuck to the cover story everything would be OK," the documents say.

Adam allegedly beat Harmony - who was five at the time - to death "with a closed fist," and "purposely altered, destroyed, concealed or removed" the little girl's body and hid it, according to the charges.

The alleged murder took place inside Adam and Kayla's Manchester, New Hampshire, home at 77 Gilford St, according to court documents.

Police were called to that house more than a dozen times between January 2019 and January 2020, according to police reports obtained by The U.S. Sun through an open records request.

On January 12, 2021, police received calls from neighbors about a "foul odor."

The notes in one of the police reports said, "BUILDING IS VACANT. FRONT DOOR HAS BEEN KICKED IN. UNK (unknown) WHEN IT WAS KICKED IN. DIDN'T APPEAR TO BE ANYONE IN THERE BUT CALLER WASN'T SURE."

Underneath was an update on the report.

"DOOR HAS NOT BEEN KICKED IN. LOOKS LIKE SOMEONE MOVED OUT AND THEY LEFT THE DOOR OPEN. ADAM MONTGOMERY (told police) THEY WERE JUST AIRING IT OUT. THERE WAS A VERY BAD ODOR."

Adam was charged with second-degree murder, falsifying physical evidence, abuse of a corpse, and witness tampering, officials announced Monday.

Adam was already being held in jail on lesser charges of child abuse, endangering the welfare of a child, and weapon possession among other charges.

He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Jury selection for Adam's trial was set to begin on November 7, but another hearing was scheduled for the 22nd instead to give the defense time to review the new information, WMUR reported.

This comes after more of Adam's dark past came to light earlier this year.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families records obtained by Boston25News, Harmony was bounced between her mother’s care and DCF for much of her young life.

The young girl was placed in the custody of her father Adam in 2019 when she was roughly five years old.

“Custody of Harmony was returned to her father in February 2019. Once Harmony was returned to her father’s care/custody, her involvement with the Department ended as she does not live in Massachusetts,” records obtained by the outlet reportedly state.

The records also state Adam was incarcerated during some of Harmony’s life before that.

Dating back to 2007, Adam's charges in New Hampshire range from burglary, first-degree assault to stalking.

In January 2014, the 31-year-old was charged with armed robbery and assault with intent to murder in Haverhill, Massachusetts.

Adam shot a man in the head during a drug deal, police records state.

A the time of his arraignment, a Haverhill District Court judge ordered Adam to be held without bail and considered him too much of a danger to the public if released.

Charges were later reduced, but he served time in connection with the incident.

