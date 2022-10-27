Read full article on original website
Jeff Horner Bringing Team Back to Iowa
Former Hawkeye Point Guard Coaching Truman State in Exhibition
kciiradio.com
Grundy Center too Much for Columbus to Handle
The second-ranked Grundy Center Spartans rolled to an impressive 41-7 victory over the Columbus Wildcats yesterday. The Spartans raced out to a quick 20-0 first-quarter lead after converting a 3rd and 27 on their opening drive of the game to keep a drive alive that resulted in a touchdown before finishing off the quarter with a short field touchdown after the defense caused a fumble.
hawkeyesports.com
MBB Game Notes: vs Truman State
Game Notes (PDF) Gameday Live Game Program B1G+ ($) Live Stats. LOCATION Iowa City, Iowa (Carver-Hawkeye Arena) Iowa will host Truman State (Division II) on Monday, Oct. 31, in an exhibition game. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. (CT) on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena (15,056). Tickets are $10 for adults, and $5 for youth and UI students.
Pen City Current
Hounds end year at physical, fast Waverly-Shell Rock
WAVERLY - It's been 33 years since the Fort Madison football team got to a state-recognized playoff game. And the first one in more than three decades didn't go the way the Hounds or Head Coach Derek Doherty had imagined. The Class 4A No. 2 Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks bullied Fort...
Daily Iowan
Iowa women’s basketball newcomers Hannah Stuelke, Molly Davis make impact in exhibition
Iowa women’s basketball newcomers Molly Davis and Hannah Stuelke made an instant impact in their first game as Hawkeyes. Iowa beat Nebraska-Kearney, 108-29, in a preseason exhibition at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Stuelke, a 6-foot-2 freshman, played 22 minutes with 18 points and five rebounds. Stuelke shot 8-for-10 from the floor...
247Sports
Reasons to be encouraged, reasons to be discouraged after Iowa's win over Northwestern
Iowa got back to its winning ways on Saturday as the Hawkeyes took down Northwestern, 33-13, inside Kinnick Stadium to get back to 4-4 on the season. Here are reasons to be encouraged and reasons to be discouraged after the Hawkeyes' victory over the Wildcats. You can get an annual...
Daily Iowan
Photos: No. 4 Iowa women’s basketball vs. Nebraska-Kearney
No. 4 Iowa women’s basketball defeated Nebraska-Kearney, 108-29, during an exhibition game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday. Iowa guard Caitlin Clark and forward Hannah Stuelke both scored 18 points during the game. Czinano followed closely behind with a total of 16 points, shooting 7-of-7 in field goals. The Hawkeyes...
kilj.com
Sports, October 28th
The Holy Trinity Catholic Crusaders are the Class 1A Region 8 Regional Champions and they will play next Tuesday, November 1st, at the State Tournament against Gladbrook-Reinbeck. High School Football. The WACO Warriors will host Central City for the second round of the playoffs for 8-man football tonight. KILJ will...
thegamenashville.com
One can’t miss, one scores at will: Iowa stars form duo college hoops has never seen
Statistically, Caitlin Clark and Monika Czinano did something last season that had never been done before in college basketball. They’re ready for an encore.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
kiow.com
Missing Iowa Persons List Published
Follow the link below to view the most recent persons reported missing:. If you have information regarding the disappearance of this individual, please contact the Missing Person Information Clearinghouse, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation at 1-800-346-5507. If you recognize this missing person, DO NOT TAKE ANY ACTION YOURSELF. Get as much information as you can (e.g. license number of a vehicle, exact location of sighting, activities the individual was involved in) and then call the number listed above or the reporting agency.
Mystery disease and drought is killing Iowa’s white oaks
For 10 years now, Iowa foresters have been watching century-old white oaks wither and die in just a few weeks.
3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Pen City Current
Pothitakis surpasses 30 years in dental field
FORT MADISON - Just over 30 years ago Dr. Mark Pothitakis walked into his very first dental office and took care of his very first patient. That was 1992 in the small southeast Iowa town of New London. Now Pothitakis owns six offices in five communities and, at 59 years...
Heavy police presence in Iowa city
A heavy police presence was reported in Davenport this morning, with multiple squad cars from the Davenport and Bettendorf Police Departments and the Iowa State Patrol blocking the area after a chase ended in a grassy space at Kimberly and Elmore, across from Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh. A red SUV was seen being taken away […]
Iowa Native Lands Grand Slam Gig as World Series Umpire
Game 1 of the World Series is tonight and even if you, like me, don't necessarily have a rooting interest in either of the teams playing (Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros) the games can still be fun to watch. In this year's series, an Iowa native will be behind the...
KCJJ
Iowa State Patrol investigates fatal accident between Iowa City and Solon
The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a fatal Saturday morning accident between Iowa City and Solon. The official accident report indicates a semi being driven by 38-year-old Parvinder Kaur of Elk Grove, CA was trying to do a U-turn on Highway 1 at 280th Street just before 2:15am, causing the trailer to block the southbound lane. The trailer was hit by a southbound 2005 Ford Taurus being driven by 22-year-old Riley Reynolds of Iowa City. Reynolds died when the Taurus left the road and crashed into a ditch.
Incredible History From This Iowa Town You’ve Probably Never Heard Of
The state of Iowa is made up of hundreds of small towns with a population of fewer than 5,000 people. As a matter of fact, there are 629 according to Iowa Demographics. Every single one of those towns has something about them that makes them unique and they all have a story to tell. I took particular interest in this small Iowa town because this town and I have something in common. We share a name.
Best ‘Dish to Pass’ In South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa
When it comes to casseroles everybody has a favorite. Whether it is your go-to weekday hot dish that you make for your family or a favorite that a friend makes for you. Hot dishes, in my mind, are the perfect comfort food. Multiple ingredients joined into one tasty mish-mash of flavors that really work together. A big plateful of something hot & yummy on a fall or winter day. . .that truly is the ultimate comfort.
Iowa Native Achieves Childhood Dream of Touring With Shania Twain
Shania Twain, one of the biggest names in music, will have an Iowa native join her on her 2023 tour. Shueyville, Iowa native Hailey Whitters will be the opening act on part of Shania Twain's tour. On Friday, October 28th Shania Twain dropped a major announcement. Not only is she...
