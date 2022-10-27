Read full article on original website
Related
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City Police investigating robbery at Gunderson's Jewelers
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police are investigating a robbery at Gunderson's Jewelers Saturday afternoon. Authorities were called to the high-end jewelry story in Lakeport Commons just before 1 p.m. Saturday for a reported robbery. Police say two male suspects wearing masks entered the store carrying sledgehammers, broke out the glass of a jewelry case and left the store with an undisclosed amount of jewelry.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City Police investigating double homicide Saturday morning
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police are investigating a double homicide on Sioux City's west side early Saturday morning. Authorities were called to a home in the 1400 block of West 5th Street around 2:15 a.m. At least two people had been shot, one was pronounced dead at...
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City gym holds puppy and kitten yoga sessions
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City gym held a special event today to raise money for Noah's Hope animal rescue. Big Iron Gym held its second yoga session this year that features puppies and kittens that are in search of a new home. The event was such a success last time, Big Iron Gym opened two sessions that both sold out in a matter of days; with all proceeds being donated back to Noah's Hope.
siouxlandnews.com
Powerball ticket sold in Sioux City one number off of jackpot prize
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Powerball jackpot continues its huge climb, now at an estimated $1 billion for Monday’s drawing. That grand prize is the second largest in the game's history and is getting closer to Powerball’s record jackpot amount of $1.586 billion. A Sioux City ticket...
siouxlandnews.com
Career Academy students take part in disaster drill with SCFR
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Students in the Sioux City Career Academy got to put some of their classroom learning into practice as they took part in a disaster drill. The drill tested their knowledge of the human body and how to respond to and manage a crisis situation. Some...
siouxlandnews.com
Sec. Paul Pate joins Woodbury Co. Auditor to test voting machines ahead of Election Day
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Woodbury County continued its election preparations Friday morning, with a public test of the voting machines that will be used in the upcoming election. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate and Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill were present for the testing of the machines. Each machine being sent to a precinct will be tested to ensure the machine is counting correctly, rejecting invalid ballots and recording write-in votes.
siouxlandnews.com
Should you worry about your kids Halloween candy? SCPD weighs in on Fentanyl rumor
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Halloween is just a few days away and it is also a time to be extra vigilant at night. With kids and families out in costume, it's important for drivers to slow down, turn off the radio when driving through neighborhoods, and keep an extra eye out for kids in the street. And for trick-or-treaters, Sioux City Police say having flashlights and staying on sidewalks is a good rule of thumb when going door to door.
siouxlandnews.com
Impact Beyond the Sleepout: The Gospel Mission
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Impact Beyond the Sleepout has highlighted different organizations ahead of the Siouxland Sleepout on Friday, November 4th. The Gospel Mission has been a partner since early on in the founding of the Sleepout. "This is where God wanted me to be." 1 year and 6...
Comments / 0