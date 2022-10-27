Read full article on original website
Wheat prices soar after Russia pulls out of grain deal; eurozone inflation expected to hit new record – business live
Wheat futures in Chicago jump 7.7% to two-week high, as Russia’s move threatens to push global food prices even higher
Saudi, UAE back OPEC cuts as US envoy warns of 'uncertainty'
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are defending a decision by OPEC and its allies to cut oil production
The CEO of Airbus says there are 'concerns on the safety side' as domestic air travel in Russia takes off, but sanctions prevent plane maintenance
Russia earlier said it is planning to build 1,000 homegrown airliners by 2030, to reduce reliance on Airbus and Boeing.
China launches 3rd and final space station component
China on Monday launched the third and final module to complete its permanent space station, realizing a more than decade-long endeavor to maintain a constant crewed presence in orbit.Mengtian was blasted into space at 3:39 p.m. (0739 GMT) Monday from the Wenchang Satellite Launch Center on the southern island province of Hainan.A large crowd of amateur photographers, space enthusiasts and assorted lookers-on watched the lift-off from an adjoining beach.Many waved Chinese flags and wore T-shirts emblazoned with the characters for China, reflecting the deep national pride invested in the space program and the technological progress it represents.Mengtian, or “Celestial...
Brazil election: Lula defeats Bolsonaro to complete stunning comeback as president
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the left-wing former leader of Brazil, has emerged as the winner in the country’s momentous election, defeating the hard-right president Jair Bolsonaro in one of the most stunning comebacks in international politics.Lula’s victory after a toxic contest was, however, by a narrow margin – Lula had won 50.8 per cent of votes to Mr Bolsonaro’s 49.2 per cent with 99.1 per cent counted – raising the prospect of a possible challenge by the incumbent and his supporters taking to the streets in protests which many fear could turn violent. Lula’s inauguration is scheduled to...
