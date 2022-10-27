E. Washington Avenue at Blair Street Reopens

(MADISON, Wis.)— As the Blair Street South project approaches the end of the 2022 construction season, the outbound lanes of E. Washington Avenue (south side of the median), between Franklin Street and Blair Street, have reopened.

“The timeline of this project continues to trend in a positive direction,” City of Madison Engineering Division Deputy for Public Works and Private Development Chris Petykowski said. “We appreciate everyone who safely and patiently navigated the brief change in traffic. These improvements to the project area will be beneficial for years to come.”

In addition to the reopening of the lanes, the bus stop for outbound E. Washington Avenue at Blair Street has moved from the median back to its original location. Inbound E. Washington Avenue turning south (left) onto Blair Street will remain one lane.

To recap, this stage of construction started in late September and included work on the sanitary sewer main and replacement of concrete pavement.

The entire project is slated to be completed by the fall of 2023.

For more information about the project, please visit the project page on the City of Madison website: https://www.cityofmadison.com/engineering/projects/blair-street-south.

