ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, IA

Comments / 0

Related
KCCI.com

Motorcyclist in hospital after crash near Wells Fargo Arena

DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcyclist is in the hospital following a crash Saturday evening in Des Moines. It happened at 2nd Avenue and Crocker Street near Wells Fargo Arena around 5:30 p.m. Des Moines police say the motorcyclist was seriously injured. The crash remains under investigation.
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Trucks collide south of Tyson factory Friday morning

This slideshow requires JavaScript. Two pickup trucks collided Friday morning on Iowa Highway 141 on Perry’s west side. One driver is being examined at this hour by the Dallas County EMS but does not appear to have life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred about 5:45 a.m. just east of I...
PERRY, IA
KCCI.com

Motorcyclist in hospital after Friday night crash south of Ankeny

DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcycle rider has been hospitalized following a crash on Friday night. Iowa State Patrol says it happened at around 7:15 p.m. They say the motorcycle rider rear-ended a vehicle on I-80 westbound on the northside of Des Moines. The motorcycle rider was taken to...
ANKENY, IA
Axios Des Moines

Copeland Trucking to move after facing Des Moines fines

Copeland Trucking will relocate its Des Moines operations center to near downtown under an agreement approved by the city council this week.Why it matters: The company employees dozens of metro residents and provides service to some of the largest manufacturers and food processors in the Midwest, including Tyson Foods and Pella Windows & Doors.It is being displaced from its spot near Gray's Lake because of rezoning.Catch up fast: Copeland Trucking moved its DSM operations three years ago. It had previously been across the street in the same building as Confluence Brewing. The property was zoned as an industrial area...
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

West Des Moines man allegedly injures officer in trying to flee

A West Des Moines man was arrested Saturday after allegedly injuring a law enforcement officer while trying to flee the scene of a domestic disturbance. Curtis Irvin Bigsby, 39, of 950 67th St., West Des Moines, was charged with interference with official acts-bodily injury. The incident began about 10:30 a.m....
WEST DES MOINES, IA
kiwaradio.com

Casey’s Corporate Says They Will Replace Fire-Damaged Hull Convenience Store

Hull, Iowa — The fire-damaged Hull Casey’s Convenience Store will be back. That from officials at Casey’s corporate headquarters in Ankeny. The Casey’s General Store in Hull was severely damaged in a fire on Wednesday morning, September 28, 2022. According to Hull Fire Chief Ron Hoksbergen, there were workers in the building at the time of the fire but everyone got out OK and no injuries were reported. He says the fire appeared to have started in the store room behind the kitchen. The Iowa State Fire Marshal’s office was contacted, and they completed an investigation. The official cause went down as “undetermined,” but they said the fire appeared to be unintentional.
HULL, IA
theperrynews.com

David Higgins of Grand Junction

Funeral services for David Higgins, 75, of Grand Junction will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31 at the St. Brigid Catholic Church in Grand Junction. Private family interment will be at a later date at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Grand Junction, Iowa. The family will be present to...
GRAND JUNCTION, IA
We Are Iowa

Des Moines police searching for missing 70-year-old

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are asking for help in locating a missing 70-year-old. Allan Bideaux was last seen walking away from a residential facility near 2nd Avenue and University Avenue Saturday, according to police. Bideaux was wearing blue hoodie, jeans, black shoes and a black baseball...
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Marion County Sheriff’s Report 10/28/22

IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 29 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: FIVE PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, THREE ACCIDENTS, TWO ESCORTS, TWO RESCUE CALLS, ONE PURSUIT, ONE SCHOOL BUS VIOLATION, RETURNED ONE PHONE CALL, ONE MOTORIST ASSIST, ONE WELFARE CHECK, ONE SUSPICIOUS ITEM, ONE DOG CALL, ONE VIOLATION OF NO CONTACT ORDER, ONE TRANSPORT, ONE RESIDENTIAL STRUCTURE FIRE, ONE HARASSMENT, ONE LIVESTOCK ON THE ROADWAY, ONE RECKLESS DRIVER, ONE THEFT, ONE DOMESTIC, ONE FIGHT, AND ONE OTHER CALL.
MARION COUNTY, IA
Des Moines Business Record

NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Downtown Des Moines apartment building sold for $18.6 million

A Denver, Colo.-based real estate investment group has purchased a midrise apartment complex at 660 E. Fifth St. in Des Moines, Polk County estate records show. Entities managed by VareCo paid $18.65 million for the property, which includes an 11-story apartment building. The building, called the Lyon, includes 125 apartment units, information on the county assessor’s office shows.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines business stolen from less than week after large fire

DES MOINES, Iowa — In another blow to a Des Moines business, the owners of Busy Bubbles Laundry at 31st Street and Ingersoll tell us they were stolen from recently. Busy Bubbles Laundry caught on fire last Wednesday night. Firefighters rushed out to the scene. Everybody made it out of the laundromat safely.
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Anonymous Threat Made Toward Newton School, Security Measures In Place

(Newton, IA) -- Extra security is in place at all schools in Newton after an anonymous shooting threat was made online toward Berg Middle School. The school district says students aren't being allowed to bring backpacks to school today and will have to take their coats off before going inside. Police haven't identified the person that made the threat or said if it's credible.
NEWTON, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy