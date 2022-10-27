Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Motorcyclist in hospital after crash near Wells Fargo Arena
DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcyclist is in the hospital following a crash Saturday evening in Des Moines. It happened at 2nd Avenue and Crocker Street near Wells Fargo Arena around 5:30 p.m. Des Moines police say the motorcyclist was seriously injured. The crash remains under investigation.
KCCI.com
Three people seriously injured in motorcycle accident on I-235 exit in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Three people are in the hospital following a motorcycle crash in Des Moines. Des Moines police say a motorcycle collided with a car on the north side of the I-235 and MLK Parkway bridge around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Two people on the motorcycle were taken...
theperrynews.com
Trucks collide south of Tyson factory Friday morning
This slideshow requires JavaScript. Two pickup trucks collided Friday morning on Iowa Highway 141 on Perry’s west side. One driver is being examined at this hour by the Dallas County EMS but does not appear to have life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred about 5:45 a.m. just east of I...
KCCI.com
Motorcyclist in hospital after Friday night crash south of Ankeny
DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcycle rider has been hospitalized following a crash on Friday night. Iowa State Patrol says it happened at around 7:15 p.m. They say the motorcycle rider rear-ended a vehicle on I-80 westbound on the northside of Des Moines. The motorcycle rider was taken to...
Copeland Trucking to move after facing Des Moines fines
Copeland Trucking will relocate its Des Moines operations center to near downtown under an agreement approved by the city council this week.Why it matters: The company employees dozens of metro residents and provides service to some of the largest manufacturers and food processors in the Midwest, including Tyson Foods and Pella Windows & Doors.It is being displaced from its spot near Gray's Lake because of rezoning.Catch up fast: Copeland Trucking moved its DSM operations three years ago. It had previously been across the street in the same building as Confluence Brewing. The property was zoned as an industrial area...
theperrynews.com
West Des Moines man allegedly injures officer in trying to flee
A West Des Moines man was arrested Saturday after allegedly injuring a law enforcement officer while trying to flee the scene of a domestic disturbance. Curtis Irvin Bigsby, 39, of 950 67th St., West Des Moines, was charged with interference with official acts-bodily injury. The incident began about 10:30 a.m....
KCCI.com
Construction underway in Iowa on one of most accessible waterfront parks in the US
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Construction is now underway on what's being called one of the most accessible waterfront parks in the country. Polk County Conservation broke ground Wednesday afternoon at Easter Lake on the new Athene North Shore Recreation Area. It will include ramps to allow people with limited...
kiwaradio.com
Casey’s Corporate Says They Will Replace Fire-Damaged Hull Convenience Store
Hull, Iowa — The fire-damaged Hull Casey’s Convenience Store will be back. That from officials at Casey’s corporate headquarters in Ankeny. The Casey’s General Store in Hull was severely damaged in a fire on Wednesday morning, September 28, 2022. According to Hull Fire Chief Ron Hoksbergen, there were workers in the building at the time of the fire but everyone got out OK and no injuries were reported. He says the fire appeared to have started in the store room behind the kitchen. The Iowa State Fire Marshal’s office was contacted, and they completed an investigation. The official cause went down as “undetermined,” but they said the fire appeared to be unintentional.
theperrynews.com
David Higgins of Grand Junction
Funeral services for David Higgins, 75, of Grand Junction will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31 at the St. Brigid Catholic Church in Grand Junction. Private family interment will be at a later date at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Grand Junction, Iowa. The family will be present to...
Des Moines police searching for missing 70-year-old
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are asking for help in locating a missing 70-year-old. Allan Bideaux was last seen walking away from a residential facility near 2nd Avenue and University Avenue Saturday, according to police. Bideaux was wearing blue hoodie, jeans, black shoes and a black baseball...
KCCI.com
Deputies in Marion County believe they are close to solving serious hit-and-run crash
MARION COUNTY, Iowa — Marion County authorities are closer to making an arrest in a hit-and-run. Deputies said they have the vehicle involved in the crash that badly hurt a bicyclist over the weekend. You can see a picture of the mangled bicycle on your screen. Deputies are waiting...
kiow.com
Progress Report on Construction of Large Wind Farm in North-Central Iowa
Officials say a large wind farm in north-central Iowa is on schedule to be complete in a few months. Denny Monge is the project engineer for the Great Pathfinder Wind project in Hamilton and Boone counties, where construction started this summer. Monge says construction of the tall turbines is almost...
Des Moines Police: Man shot in both legs early Thursday on south side
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person early Thursday morning on Des Moines’ south side. Officers were called to apartments in the 400 block of SE McKinley on a report of a shooting just before 4:00 a.m., according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. When […]
kniakrls.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 10/28/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 29 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: FIVE PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, THREE ACCIDENTS, TWO ESCORTS, TWO RESCUE CALLS, ONE PURSUIT, ONE SCHOOL BUS VIOLATION, RETURNED ONE PHONE CALL, ONE MOTORIST ASSIST, ONE WELFARE CHECK, ONE SUSPICIOUS ITEM, ONE DOG CALL, ONE VIOLATION OF NO CONTACT ORDER, ONE TRANSPORT, ONE RESIDENTIAL STRUCTURE FIRE, ONE HARASSMENT, ONE LIVESTOCK ON THE ROADWAY, ONE RECKLESS DRIVER, ONE THEFT, ONE DOMESTIC, ONE FIGHT, AND ONE OTHER CALL.
Des Moines Business Record
NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Downtown Des Moines apartment building sold for $18.6 million
A Denver, Colo.-based real estate investment group has purchased a midrise apartment complex at 660 E. Fifth St. in Des Moines, Polk County estate records show. Entities managed by VareCo paid $18.65 million for the property, which includes an 11-story apartment building. The building, called the Lyon, includes 125 apartment units, information on the county assessor’s office shows.
KCCI.com
Des Moines business stolen from less than week after large fire
DES MOINES, Iowa — In another blow to a Des Moines business, the owners of Busy Bubbles Laundry at 31st Street and Ingersoll tell us they were stolen from recently. Busy Bubbles Laundry caught on fire last Wednesday night. Firefighters rushed out to the scene. Everybody made it out of the laundromat safely.
iheart.com
Anonymous Threat Made Toward Newton School, Security Measures In Place
(Newton, IA) -- Extra security is in place at all schools in Newton after an anonymous shooting threat was made online toward Berg Middle School. The school district says students aren't being allowed to bring backpacks to school today and will have to take their coats off before going inside. Police haven't identified the person that made the threat or said if it's credible.
Des Moines bar’s liquor license temporarily suspended after X-rated performance
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines City Council voted Monday night to temporarily suspend the liquor license of a downtown club after a lewd performance. The city says last month, a performance at Shag’s on Court Avenue turned X-rated and violated Iowa’s indecent exposure law. A video of the incident was widely circulated on […]
weareiowa.com
'Friday Night Blitz' Part 2 (Oct. 28, 2022)
Indianola gets revenge on Bondurant, ending their season, 35-13. SE Polk destroys Ames, 49-3, while Dowling overtakes Davenport, 35-0.
KCCI.com
Vacant Des Moines motel could become multi-housing unit
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines City Council on Monday unanimously approved a rezoning request to turn a vacant motel off Euclid Avenue into a multi-unit housing development. The property is located in the vicinity of 1331 East Douglas Ave.
