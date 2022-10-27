Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
Shots-fired at Halloween event; fatal rollover; Wildfire in Pennington County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, October 30. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A report of shots-fire brought a heavy police presence to a neighborhood in central Sioux Falls early Sunday morning. Multiple officers...
dakotanewsnow.com
Active police investigation in central Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Crime Lab along with several SFPD cars are at a house in central Sioux Falls. A neighbor told Dakota News Now they heard sirens around 5 o’clock Sunday morning. The investigation is happening in central Sioux Falls around 9th and Duluth.
KELOLAND TV
Where to find big Halloween displays in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a weekend filled with Halloween fun around KELOLAND. For a third year now, a Sioux Falls development is putting on a contest to help you find some of the most festively spooky houses in town. “This is all lit up after dark,...
KELOLAND TV
Festival of Lights brings hundreds to downtown Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s not just Halloween being celebrated in Sioux Falls this weekend — the Hindu holiday of Diwali also drew in a crowd to downtown Sioux Falls. The Hindu Temple of Siouxland hosted the Festival of Lights celebration at the Multicultural Center this evening.
2 people fall victim to Xcel scam in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police have received two reports of scammers posing as an Xcel employee. In the first case, the caller told the victim they were late on a bill and gave instructions to get a re-loadable credit card. The person followed the directions, losing $800 before realizing it was a […]
kelo.com
“Grandma Lu’s Hallow” honors Halloween fan
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — What better way to honor the dead than with the undead?. Visit “Grandma Lu’s Hallow”, a family-friendly interactive Halloween Haunt. Jana Keller, with “Grandma Lu’s Hallow” says, “It is a tribute to my mom Grandma Lu, who instilled a love of Halloween in all her kids and grandkids.”
KELOLAND TV
Spooky sailors in this SF neighborhood
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People are doing a double take driving through a Sioux Falls neighborhood near RF Pettigrew elementary. Take a look, it’s a hand crafted version of the Pirates of the Caribbean. A half dozen homeowners banded together to build ships and displays based on a Halloween pirate theme.
KELOLAND TV
How to stay warm on winter adventures with Scheels
The temperatures are dropping but that doesn’t mean you can’t continue to have fun outdoors. Ashley Thompson recently stopped out at Scheels to get the latest information on the cold weather gear and cold weather camping supplies that will keep you warm on all of your winter adventures.
KELOLAND TV
Warm, dry weather likely to stick around into November
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Our team of meteorologists are not in any hurry to bring in the cooler air. Next week we flip the calendar to November, and what we originally thought would be a cooler pattern has changed. Thursday marked the 11th day this month with a...
ktwb.com
Las Vegas murderer being sought in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Officials are looking for a wanted man from Las Vegas. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information pertaining to the whereabouts of BRANDYN SMITH, aka “KING”. Smith is wanted for Murder, Robbery, and Kidnapping out of Las Vegas, NV.
dakotanewsnow.com
Wholestone Butcher Shop celebrates opening as opponents of slaughterhouse expansion allege OSHA, inhumane treatment of animals at Nebraska location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Wholestone Foods ribbon cutting was one of the largest turnouts in years, according to Chamber of Commerce members. Despite the celebration, the uncertainty of how voters will decide their expansion from butcher shop to slaughterhouse looms over their future. Company representatives, farmers, and...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: 4 young men carjacked Buick off I-90
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say they are looking for four young men who carjacked a Buick off I-90. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said on Friday morning on N Marion Road off I-90, a driver was flagged down by four young men who said they needed a ride. When the man pulled over and stopped, the suspects dragged him out of the vehicle and stole it. It is a 2004 Gold Buick Regal, and neither the vehicle nor the suspects have been found at this time.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: 16-year-old stabbed in Sioux Falls appartment building
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a 19-year-old suspect faces multiple charges after stabbing a 16-year-old and assaulting another person. Police spokesman Sam Clemens, around 3 a.m. on Friday in southwest Sioux Falls, a 19-year-old suspect stabbed a 16-year-old engaged in an altercation in the hallway of an apartment building.
KELOLAND TV
Getting spooky with a nightmare at Silverstar Car Wash
Usually when you head to a car wash, the scariest things you see are those bug guts stuck to your grill and enough bird droppings on your windshield to make you want to scream. Yeah, that’s usually the case. As you can see, there is nothing usual about our guests from today’s show. Andrea Vetos is the Vice President of Operations at Silverstar Car Wash and she brought along a couple of her deadliest and scariest friends, Michael Myers and Freddy Krueger.
kttn.com
Three injured in Saturday morning crash east of Maryville
Residents of Maryville and Sioux Falls, South Dakota were hurt late Saturday morning when a car hit the rear of a sport utility vehicle east of Maryville. The driver of the SUV, 62-year-old Katheryn Miller of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, a passenger in the SUV, 33-year-old Kyle Miller from Maryville, and the driver of the car, 58-year-old Lareena Amlong of Maryville, were taken to Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville with minor injuries.
KELOLAND TV
Washington Pavilion to open planetarium in 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Dick and Kathy Sweetman have provided the single largest donation to the Washington Pavilion in its history. The almost $2 million donation will be used to open The Wells Fargo CineDome & Sweetman Planetarium in the existing Wells Fargo CineDome. “We imagine stargazing date...
KELOLAND TV
USD receives $1 million grant for rural nursing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — University of South Dakota Nursing will receive a $1 million grant to grow South Dakota’s nursing workforce. The money from the Health Resources and Services Administration will increase the number of nurses in rural and underserved areas. The grants will be distributed over...
kiwaradio.com
Cornstalk Bales Destroyed In Fire
Alvord, Iowa– Four round cornstalk bales were destroyed in a fire on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, near Alvord. According to Alvord Fire Chief Shawn Bosler, at a few minutes before 10:00 p.m., the Alvord Fire Department was called to the report of a field fire near the 2300 block of 220th Street, one and a third miles west and a mile south of the north entrance to Alvord.
kiwaradio.com
Highway 60 Crash At Alton Sends Minnesota Man To Hospital
Alton, Iowa– A Scandia, MN man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Alton on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 1:25 p.m., 78-year-old Stanley Erickson of Scandia, MN was driving a 2016 Chevy Traverse southbound on Highway 60, about three miles south of Alton. They tell us that 35-year-old Joshua Van Es of Orange City was westbound on 490th Street in a 2008 Pontiac Torrent.
KELOLAND TV
3 local companies victims of national meat theft ring
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multimillion-dollar theft ring crossing state lines targeting meat packaging plants has been stopped. The ring included businesses in Sioux Falls, Worthington and Pipestone. According to court documents, investigators used cell phone data and GPS tracking devices to follow three Florida men, who all...
Comments / 0