humboldtsports.com
Exciting finish as Little 4 showdown goes down to the wire
The Arcata Tigers kept their playoff hopes alive with their third win in four games on Friday night, edging the Ferndale Wildcats 28-26 in a very entertaining showdown at McKinleyville High. The win lifts the young Tigers to 3-2 in league play, and while the Little 4 championship is out...
humboldtsports.com
Panthers secure Little 4, as Warriors lose another heartbreaker
The McKinleyville Panthers apparently weren’t in much of a sharing mood on Friday night. After clinching a co-championship in the Little 4 last week, they sealed it outright this week with a 14-12 win in an exciting showdown at Hoopa. The win was the fifth straight for the Panthers,...
humboldtsports.com
Cal Poly Humboldt women end long playoff drought
The Cal Poly Humboldt women’s soccer team is headed to the playoffs for the first time in 16 years after a 1-0 win over Chico State at College Creek Field on Thursday. Megan Janikowski scored the only goal of the game in the 65th minute, netting on a Kylea Becker corner kick.
humboldtsports.com
Longtime local official recognized by H-DNL as she steps down
By Ray Hamill — The Crusaders and the rest of the H-DNL wanted to make sure one longtime local official got the send-off she deserved after playing such an important role for the league for much of the past quarter century. On Wednesday night, before their North Coast Section...
humboldtsports.com
Hartwell, CR women dominate conference championships
An impressive season for College of the Redwoods cross country continued on Friday, as the women’s team swept the top three spots on the way to a comfortable team victory at the Golden Valley Conference championships. Competing at Butte, the record-setting Hannah Hartwell placed first overall and finished the...
kymkemp.com
Skeletal Remains Found Near Rohner Park in Fortuna
Emergency dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call reporting remains had been found near Rohner Park in Fortuna around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 29. Today we were able to confirm with Sergeant Mowry of the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office that emergency dispatchers received a report of remains found near a trail is the area of Rohner Park. Sergeant Mowry said he believes a female juvenile hiker located the remains.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Gary Milton Albee, 1936-2022
Gary Milton Albee passed away at home on October 19, 2022, at the age of 86. He was married to his loving wife Janice for 63 years. Gary was preceded in death by his parents Milton and Florence Albee, his brother Gordon and wife Joan Albee, his aunts Mabel Albee and Mildred McIntosh, his cousin Pat McIntosh and his brother-in-law Peter Vallerga.
mendofever.com
A Controlled Burn in Humboldt County Darkens the Skies of Mendocino and Sonoma Counties
CAL FIRE and California State Parks are conducting a prescribed burn in Humboldt Redwood State Park intended to address 450 acres of the forest understory. While firefighters manage the flames, Mendocino County is getting hit with smoke. National Weather Service Meteorologist Scott Carroll has analyzed the skies of the North...
kymkemp.com
Free Large Item Dump Day in Willow Creek on November 5th
Caltrans, the Willow Creek Community Services District (CSD), and the Willow Creek Chamber of Commerce will host a free large item Dump Day. This Dump Day event is part of Governor Newsom’s $1.2 billion Clean California initiative which makes this event, and other litter prevention and educational events occurring throughout the state, possible. Residents are encouraged to properly dispose of their unwanted, bulky items.
kymkemp.com
Planning & Building’s Eureka Office Will Be Closed for the Afternoon on November 4th
This is a press release from the County of Humboldt:. The Planning and Building Department office at 3015 H Street in Eureka, will close to the public at noon on Friday, Nov. 4, to allow all department staff to participate in an afternoon training. The department will be open the morning of Nov. 4 from 8:30 am until noon. This closure will also impact the public counter for Public Works Land Use Division and that office will also be unavailable to the public during these hours. Planning and Building Department operations will resume regular office hours on Monday, Nov. 7, at 8:30 am.
kymkemp.com
Dangerous Levels of Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning (PSP) Toxins Have Been Detected in Mussels from Humboldt
Press release from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH):. Dangerous levels of paralytic shellfish poisoning (PSP) toxins have been detected in mussels from Humboldt and San Luis Obispo counties. The naturally occurring PSP toxins can cause illness or death in humans. Cooking does not destroy the toxin. The California...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
3.4-magnitude earthquake rattles off Northern California coastline, geologists say
A 3.4-magnitude earthquake rattled off the Northern California coastline, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 18-mile-deep quake hit near Petrolia in Humboldt County at 10:54 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, according to the USGS. So far, 26 people from as far away as Kneeland and Eureka reported feeling the tremor...
informedinfrastructure.com
Crowley, Humboldt Bay to Develop and Operate California Wind Terminal
EUREKA, Calif. – Crowley signed an agreement today with the Port of Humboldt Bay to exclusively negotiate to be the developer and operator of a terminal to serve as California’s first hub for offshore wind energy installations. Through Crowley’s Wind Services group, the company will enter into negotiations...
kymkemp.com
Arcata Wants You to Know About the Pending Title 24 Code Changes
The City of Arcata’s Building & Engineering Department wishes to inform homeowners, contractors, drafters, architects, and engineers about pending Title 24 code changes. The City of Arcata’s Building & Engineering Department wishes to inform homeowners, contractors, drafters, architects, and engineers about pending Title 24 code changes. A new...
North Coast Journal
Arcata Police Investigating Homicide
The Arcata Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man found in a tent around 11 p.m. Oct. 18 near the Mad River. Lt. Todd Dokweiler said officers arrived at the scene after receiving a report of a possibly deceased man in a tent north of the Carlson Park area of Valley West and found the 33 year old, who appeared to have been shot. His name is not currently being released pending additional notification of kin.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Amanda Dee Freemantle, 1985-2022
Amanda Freemantle, of Eureka passed away on September 22, 2022, in Ava, Missouri following a hard-fought four-year battle with liver cancer. Amanda was born on Thanksgiving Day November 27, 1985, to Suzanne Shaw- Brady and Jim Lapham in Eureka. Amanda attended local schools, she graduated from Eureka Senior High school class of 2003. Amanda and her high school sweetheart Nick Freemantle married on June 13, 2015. Together they were raising their five beautiful children, Kaidence, Paul, Wyatt, Kodi, and Liam. Amanda’s husband and children were the sunshine of her soul…
lostcoastoutpost.com
Mother Nature Has Cleared the Toxic Cyanobacteria Out of Big Lagoon Until Next Summer at the Earliest, DHHS Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services:. The harmful algal bloom advisory for Big Lagoon has been lifted after water quality results from recent sampling showed cyanobacterial toxin concentrations below health advisory thresholds according to the State Water Resource Control Board. The original advisory was placed on the lagoon in August after samples from Big Lagoon tested high for toxins produced by cyanobacteria.
4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Northern California
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An earthquake shook things up a bit in NorCal on Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The 4.2 magnitude quake struck just outside of Fortuna, California. The earthquake was deep underground, striking around 14.6 miles below the surface and struck at precisely 11:16 a.m. on Sunday.
kymkemp.com
Arcata Man Arrested for Hit and Run Fatality
This is a press release from the Arcata Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 10/26/22 at about 5:53 AM, Arcata Police Department received a 9-1-1 call of a pedestrian down in...
krcrtv.com
Missing woman survives a night in steep drainage ditch with her dog before being rescued
HONEYDEW, Calif. — A woman and her dog reported missing out of Honeydew were found and rescued safely by Humboldt County Search and Rescue crews Tuesday night. Crews began searching for Nelson on Tuesday morning after her family said they hadn't seen her or the dog since 1 p.m. the day prior.
