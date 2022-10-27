Read full article on original website
Related
Fentanyl sends Tulare County nurses and inmates to hospital
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A pair of inmates in Tulare County are to be charged on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance following what officials say was a fentanyl crisis at Tulare County Jail. On Saturday, officials from the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office found two inmates who appeared to have overdosed. Their staff […]
2 inmates suspected of fentanyl overdose at Tulare County jail, 3 nurses hospitalized for exposure
A suspected fentanyl overdose sent two inmates and three nurses to the hospital in Tulare County.
1 arrested after vehicle stop leads to gun found, police say
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 21-year-old man is under arrest after he was found with a loaded gun during a vehicle stop early Sunday morning, according to the Hanford Police Department. Officers say Isais Vasquez, 21, was on parole when he was found with a loaded handgun around 2:00 a.m. inside a vehicle stopped in […]
BPD investigating an attempted grand theft
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying two suspects who are allegedly involved in attempted grand theft of two off-road go-carts, according to the police department. According to officials, the incident occurred on July 27 at about 4:45 p.m.on Hollins Street. The first suspect is described as […]
Man shot, later dies in Visalia hospital
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers responded to a shooting in the afternoon of October 31 where a man was suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Visalia Police Department. At around 3:14 P.M., the police received a call about a shooting that happened near North Encina Street in Visalia. Upon arrival, officers located the victim […]
wascotrib.com
Gangs blamed for shootings
Wasco has seen a series of violent gang-related shootings that have taken place this month. Citizens are concerned about their safety. The latest occurred on Oct. 24th when deputies responded to the 1200 block of Iris Street for a victim of a shooting where they located an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Driver flips off deputy during high-speed chase in Kings County, officials say
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver in a Hummer was arrested after he led deputies on a high-speed chase on Friday afternoon, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office. At 1:16 p.m., officials said a deputy saw a Hummer speeding in the area of 18th and Kent avenues. Investigators said the driver, later identified […]
thesungazette.com
Deputies arrest man for shooting woman, at officers
TULARE COUNTY – An Ivanhoe man shot a woman and then turned the gun on deputies who were responding to a domestic disturbance call. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, just after 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, deputies were called to a home near Avenue 330 and Road 156 in Ivanhoe for a domestic disturbance. When the first deputy arrived, Joey See, 24, shot the woman inside the home and then fired several rounds at the deputy as he approached the front door.
KTLA.com
California woman admits to killing boyfriend, but she may walk free
No one disputes Wendy Howard killed ex-boyfriend Kelly Rees Pitts after finding out he molested her teenage daughter. But there remains disagreement on whether her actions were a crime or self-defense. Last week, a Kern County, California jury acquitted Howard of murder but deadlocked on a charge of voluntary manslaughter....
Shooting into Visalia home injures 1, police say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was injured after shots were fired into a home in the early hours of Halloween, according to the Visalia Police Department. Around 3:00 a.m., officers were called out to the area of Park Street and Houston Avenue for a report of a shooting into a home. When officers arrived, […]
Multi-agency gang enforcement operation ends in 20 arrests
MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — The McFarland and Delano Police Departments hosted a Street Interdiction Team operation that ended in 20 arrests Wednesday in northern Kern County. The arrests consisted of 3 felony and 19 misdemeanors. During the course of the operation, officers recovered an unregistered .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle, narcotics, paraphernalia, and other weapons, according […]
Search underway for gunman who opened fired at Visalia house party
Visalia police are searching for suspects after one person was shot during a party at West Prospect avenue around 1 a.m. Sunday.
KMPH.com
Tulare County Sheriff's Office arrest 23-year-old man in connection with Ivanhoe shooting
IVANHOE, Calif. — Detectives with the Tulare County Sheriff's Office located and arrested Jaime Humberto Ambriz of Ivanhoe on Sunday afternoon in connection with the October 7th shooting in Ivanhoe. According to TSCO, the 23-year-old was booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility and faces charges of attempted...
KMPH.com
1 arrested, 3 escape after driver crashes stolen car in Kingsburg
KINGSBURG, Calif. (FOX26) — A driver was arrested after CHP says they crashed in a stolen car Monday morning in Kingsburg. Officers spotted the stolen car and tried to pull the driver who led them on a chase northbound on Hwy. 99. The driver of the car hit a...
2 arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen utility vehicle
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests in connection with a stolen utility vehicle Monday. Sheriff’s detectives found the Kubota side-by-side vehicle at a property in the 5700 block of Ino Madera Street in Lamont but the vehicle was stolen from a farm in the Buttonwillow area overnight, according to […]
KMPH.com
One person shot at Halloween party in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (Fox 26) — One person was shot at a Halloween party early Saturday morning in Visalia. The Visalia Police Department was called out around 1:12 a.m. to the 3800 block of West Prospect for reports of a disturbance outside of a house that was having a Halloween party.
KMPH.com
Man shot while sitting inside home in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was shot while sitting in his home early Monday morning in Visalia. The Visalia Police Department was called out to Houston Avenue and Park Street around 3:07 a.m. for reports of somebody who shot into a home. When officers arrived, they found one...
Man pleads no contest to felony in connection to chase resulting in deadly police shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Early April 20, police tried to pull over a maroon Chevy Tahoe driving recklessly in the area of South H Street and Planz Road. The Tahoe matched the description of a stolen vehicle. It led officers on a brief chase that ultimately resulted in police fatally shooting passenger Jesus Javier Aleman. […]
13 arrested in Tulare County drug bust, deputies say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over a dozen people were arrested in a major takedown operation targeting drug traffickers, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. On Monday, several law enforcement agencies teamed up to seize over 1,146 pounds of meth, 2.8 pounds of cocaine, 3.7 pounds of heroin, 79 pounds of marijuana, 22 guns, […]
Man dies of injuries weeks after assault, suspect arrested: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– The Bakersfield Police Department said a man died of injuries from an assault in September and officers made an arrest of a suspect Friday morning. Officers were dispatched to Peachwood Court on Sept. 15 for a report of assault. At the time, Javier Ahumada, 36, of Bakersfield declined medical aid and then […]
Comments / 0