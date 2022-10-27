Read full article on original website
Top Gun: Maverick gets UK Paramount Plus streaming date
Top Gun: Maverick has finally set its Paramount Plus release date in the UK and Ireland. The Tom Cruise-led blockbuster will be available for subscribers on Thursday, December 22 – just in time for a Christmas rewatch. Set more than 30 years after the original movie, the movie follows...
Top Gun: Maverick Director Explains The Extreme Scene That The Navy Pilot Flying Tom Cruise Said He'd Never Do Again
According to the director of Top Gun: Maverick, the pilot flying Tom Cruise said there was one scene he would never do again.
Navy Times
‘Jack Ryan’ Season 3 looks poised to go full Jason Bourne
When we left Tom Clancy’s “Jack Ryan” at the end of Season Two, the titular character was navigating a few close calls on his way to restoring democracy to Venezuela. If the trailer for the follow up of the Amazon Prime show, which dropped Thursday, is any indication, Season Three promises to be the show’s most rogue iteration yet, with sights set on Russia and a massive conspiracy theory.
Navy Times
Why Comic Sans should be the official Army font
The U.S. Army has a regulation for everything — braid styles, hands in pockets, colors and types of acceptable pens. The list even includes a font specification for professional correspondence — Arial, size 12. According to Army Regulation 25–50, section 1-19 of “Preparing and Managing Correspondence,” which specifies...
Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Devil in the White City' Hulu Series
Keanu Reeves' dabble on the small screen was short-lived. The Matrix star, 58, has exited his role in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City series at Hulu, Entertainment Weekly reports, just two months after his casting was announced as an architect and urban planner Daniel H. Burnham.
Keanu Reeves Jokes About Plans to Become a U.S. Citizen: 'Yeah, Man — Why Not?'
Keanu Reeves is down to become a U.S. citizen. During the 58-year-old John Wick star's Thursday appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Reeves reflected briefly on his journey to Hollywood fame from his roots in Toronto, Canada before Jimmy Kimmel inquired whether Reeves would be interested in becoming a naturalized American citizen.
A.V. Club
Mr. Popular, Henry Cavill, now also starring in Guy Ritchie's next movie
[This article contains spoilers for a recent superhero movie that will remain nameless, because its very presence in the spoiler warning for this article would constitute a spoiler. Alas, the complicated world in which we live!]. Henry Cavill is once again a hot property in Hollywood at the moment, having...
Inside Rebecca Ferguson's Relationship With Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise has been the top-billed star of every "Mission: Impossible" flick since 1986, but as with James Bond movies, it's often the female actors who keep our eyes glued to the screen (and our butts in the theater seats). If you've seen Rebecca Ferguson's depiction of the mysterious and...
purewow.com
‘Star Trek’ Writers Discuss the Scrapped Film That Would’ve Seen Chris Hemsworth Unite with Chris Pine
Star Trek fans have been anxiously waiting for the next film in the intergalactic series ever since Star Trek Beyond arrived in theaters back in July 2016. And while the currently-titled Star Trek 4 is still under development, Hollywood screenwriters J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay recently sat down with Esquire to discuss the scrapped film they wrote, which would've seen Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pine starring side by side.
‘Black Adam’ Star Aldis Hodge to Play James Patterson’s Alex Cross in Amazon Series
Amazon has ordered a series based on James Patterson’s Alex Cross novels, with Aldis Hodge set to play the lead role. Officially titled “Cross,” the series is described as a thriller, with Cross himself said to be “brilliant, flawed, and full of contradictions. A doting father and family man, Cross is single-minded to the point of obsession when he hunts killers. He is desperate for love, but his wife’s murder has left him too damaged to receive it.” Variety exclusively reported that “Cross” was in the works in January 2020. Ben Watkins is writing and executive producing the series, and will...
theplaylist.net
‘1923’: ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel With Harrison Ford & Helen Mirren Premieres On December 18 On Paramount+
“1923,” the second “Yellowstone” spin-off series after “1883,” finally has a release date. IndieWire reports that the Paramount+ drama with Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren has an official premiere date of December 18 on the streaming platform. It’s the latest series in Taylor Sheridan‘s “Yellowstone” TV universe about the Dutton family, who own the largest cattle ranch in Montana.
IGN
1923: Yellowstone Prequel Has a Release Date
The upcoming Yellowstone prequel series, 1923, will debut later this year. Paramount+ has announced that 1923 will head to the online streaming service on December 18 in the US and Canada, premiering on December 19 in the UK and Europe. 1923 is said to introduce a “new generation” of the...
startattle.com
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (2022 TV Special) Disney+, trailer, release date
The Guardians of the Galaxy celebrate Christmas and set out to Earth to find the best present for their leader Peter Quill. Startattle.com – The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is intended to be the second Marvel Studios Special Presentation in...
