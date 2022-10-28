Read full article on original website
Christine Matuzak
2d ago
Shes a plain girl with a lot of money. lets be honest nothing special about her other than her birth right
Christine Carolyn Reader
1d ago
Where does a kid get that much money? Never been a fan of Beyoncé, don’t think there’s anything special about her and her kid looks like the dad and no r cute at all
Blu
2d ago
How does she steal the show? It's a plain blue pant suit that cost a fortune.
Mariah Carey's Daughter Monroe, 11, Looks All Grown Up During Night Out with Mom: Photo
Mariah Carey enjoyed a special girls' night out with her daughter Monroe. The mother-daughter pair posed for a sweet photo together Saturday while celebrating the premiere of Michaela Angela Davis's project The Hair Tales. Carey and Monroe, 11, spent the evening at a dinner party at The Top of The...
Janet Jackson Shares Rare Photo with 'Beautiful Niece' Paris Jackson
Janet Jackson caught up with her niece, Paris Jackson, over the weekend!. The singer shared a gorgeous snap alongside her late brother's daughter on Instagram on Sunday. In the photo, Janet donned a white dress shirt under a gray suit jacket with a tie and black pants. She wore her hair in a tall bun accessorized with a cute red, white, and blue bow.
Lori Harvey Channels Beyoncé For Halloween And Nails It!
Lori Harvey won Halloween with her Beyoncé costume and we're loving it!
ABC News
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever': Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong'o, shine on the purple carpet
The “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” premiere took over Hollywood Boulevard on Wednesday night with stars from the film showing up in their best outfits. From Angela Bassett’s purple ensemble to Lupita Nyong'o's stunning white gown, many came out to support the sequel to "Black Panther" in their "purple" carpet best.
Queen Latifah & Son, 3, Seen In 1st Photos As They Hold Hands On Shopping Trip
Queen Latifah was photographed for the first time in public with her toddler son! The Equalizer star, 52, was beaming in Los Angeles on Saturday (October 8) as she enjoyed an afternoon of retail therapy with the adorable toddler she reportedly shares with her longtime partner Eboni Nichols. Dressed in an ultra casual ensemble of a tee, shorts, sneakers and a baseball cap, Latifah looked to be on cloud nine as she held the hand of her boy, who was too cute in his monster truck shirt.
Ben Affleck & Ex Jennifer Garner Reunite To Visit Son Samuel, 10, At School: Rare Photos
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunited on Friday (October 7) as they both stopped by their 10-year-old son Samuel’s school in the tony Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood. The former power couple put on a solid show of co-parenting by arriving with smiles on their faces, as they both appeared to be in high spirits. Ben kept it cool and casual in a in a grey puffer jacket and matching pants, while Jen looked fitness-chic in her camouflage leggings, sweatshirt and baseball cap.
How Many Children Does Zoe Saldana Have? Meet Her Gorgeous Family
From blockbuster smashes like Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy to cult classics like Center Stage and Crossroads, actress Zoe Saldana has been gracing our screens since the late '90s. And her latest role in Netflix’s From Scratch is already garnering tons of attention. Article continues below advertisement. But...
See Kim Kardashian’s Kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm Show Their Modeling Skills During Photo Shoot
Watch: Kim Kardashian Reveals North West Gets This RARE Luxury Good. Now this is model behavior. A behind-the-scenes look at a photo shoot starring North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West was shared to Kim Kardashian and North's joint TikTok account on Oct. 25—and it's picture perfect. As seen in...
What Did Khloe Kardashian Name Baby No. 2 With Ex Tristan Thompson? See Clues on Son’s Moniker
Khloé Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child together via surrogate on July 28, and the Kardashians star has remained tight-lipped on the status of her newborn child. Naturally, fans are curious if the new member...
Lori And Marjorie Harvey Slay In Trench Coats And Designer Shades For Paris Fashion Week
Lori and Marjorie Harvey are still killing the fashion game at Paris Fashion Week and just gave us fashion envy with their latest looks.
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Both Attend Saint’s Basketball Game After He Was Dropped By Adidas: Photos
Kim Kardashian, 42, and Kanye West, 45, were photographed at their son Saint’s basketball game on Oct. 28, just days after Adidas cut ties with the latter. They arrived separately and were seen watching their second-oldest child in different sections of the gymnasium, which was in Calabasas, CA, as other parents joined around them.
Gabrielle Union Walks Into Age 50 ‘Like A Champion’
Gabrielle Union took to Instagram to show fans how she's walking into 50 and of course she's doing it in style.
Kandi Burruss’ daughter Riley’s weight loss shocks fans (photo)
Riley Burruss, the daughter of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss, lost so much weight that it has shocked fans. Riley, 20, posted a video for her 828K followers where she’s gyrating to Soldier Boy’s smash hit “Pretty Boy Swag” with the words “daughter who loves spending money” scrawled across the screen.
Inside the Kardashian-Jenner kids’ epic Halloween party
A spooky celebration! The Kardashian-Jenner kids created “memories to last a lifetime” with an extravagant Halloween party over the weekend. Khloé Kardashian documented the bash’s epic decor via her Instagram Stories, from a spider balloon arch to hanging witch hats. The little ones snacked on themed treats, from ghost-shaped cookies and candy corn to vampire fang gummies and festive cupcakes. The 38-year-old reality star’s daughter, True, 4, was all smiles making crafts with her cousins. Kourtney Kardashian’s 7-year-old son, Reign, also attended the celebration, as well as Kim Kardashian’s daughter Chicago, 4, and Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream, 5. The cousins made slime and painted before posing...
Drew Barrymore Recounts Daughter Meeting a Friend in the Park — Who Turned Out to Be Harper Beckham
Drew Barrymore is revealing a sweet connection she shares with Victoria Beckham through their daughters. In a sneak peek of Friday's episode of her eponymous talk show series, Barrymore, 47, chats with Beckham, 48, and reveals that their kids are friends. Explaining that she previously "went to London" to take...
Beyonce! Kelly Rowland! Lori Harvey! See All the Looks From the Wearable Art Gala
A night to remember! The Where Art Can Occur Theater Center celebrated its 5th annual Wearable Art Gala with some serious fashion. The theme for the Saturday, October 22, event, which was hosted by WACO founders Tina Knowles-Lawson and Richard Lawson, was Harlem in the 1920s through the 1950s. Guests channeled their inner Billie Holiday, […]
Harper's Bazaar
Beyoncé Shares Photo of Blue Ivy Carter Dressed Impeccably in a Blue Suit at the Wearable Art Gala
Beyoncé's Grammy-winning daughter Blue Ivy Carter went viral for bidding $80,000 on a pair of diamond earrings at the Wearable Art Gala this past weekend, and now, Bey has given the internet a good reason to talk about Blue again. The singer shared more photos from the night on Instagram, including a photo of her posing with Blue, who's nearly as tall as her now. The photo offered the first full look at Blue's, well, perfectly royal blue suit, complete with patent black gloves, a silver bag, dangle earrings, and black platform shoes. So, everyone, how does it feel to be out-dressed by a 10-year-old?
Watch Beyonce and Jay-Z's Daughter Blue Ivy Carter Bid More Than $80K at Art Auction
Watch: Blue Ivy Carter BIDS OVER $80K for Diamond Earrings at Art Gala. Blue Ivy Carter isn't afraid to put up the big bucks. At the 2022 Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles on Oct. 22, the 10-year-old participated in a luxury auction, where she vied for the highest ticketed item of the evening.
Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North West Dresses as Aaliyah for Halloween Costume in Her Iconic ’90s Tommy Hilfiger Outfit
North West posed with her siblings in a ’90s-inspired picture on Kim Kardashian’s Instagram. The kids resembled different music artist from the time period that changed the industry. The daughter of Kanye West and Kardashian dressed in the same ensemble Aaliyah wore in the 1996 Tommy Jeans campaign....
TODAY.com
61-year-old mom becomes face of her fashion designer son's brand
Fashion designer Travis Terry’s company caught the attention of major celebrities when he featured his mom Laverne as a model. NBC’s Morgan Radford shares how the business became a family affair.Oct. 27, 2022.
