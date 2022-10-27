ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

What's New in Lafayette

By Chere Coen
Lafayette, Louisiana
 3 days ago

Lafayette is flush with new happenings, from hip restaurants opening, to more ways to enjoy the outdoors and the expansion of Moncus Park, Lafayette’s beloved property and community gathering spot in the heart of town. Check out what’s new in Lafayette.

Let’s Eat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14UOim_0ipAMkcO00

Chef Ryan Trahan opened Vestal on Jefferson Street in downtown Lafayette, which immediately created a buzz. The restaurant focused on Gulf specialties, craft cocktails, and an oyster bar was immediately named one of the 25 Outstanding Restaurants Worth the Drive by Garden & Gun magazine. “The art, the music, the food. It’s all wild, yet still tethered to Cajun roots,” said Katie Culbert, a Lafayette native and co-owner of Wild Child Wines, in the August/September 2022 issue. Check out Vestal’s 14-foot hearth!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QRecr_0ipAMkcO00

Palmyre means “Little Palm” in France, and visitors will feel like they’ve been transported away in this Parisian cocktail lounge with a touch of Southern flare. Palmyre serves up fine wines, innovative cocktails, and small bites, but the ambiance’s equally impressive, a “bleu de travail” explosion, meaning “working blues” inspired by the chore jacket worn by 1800s French railway workers. Much of the design was created by Nashville-based interior designer Lindsay Rhodes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CzbcV_0ipAMkcO00

We can’t wait for Sunday’s Soda Fountain to open on Jefferson Street in downtown Lafayette, a place to gather and enjoy sweet creations in a historic building dating to the early 1900s. The SY Yandle Confectionary & Soda Fountain once operated here, then Heymann’s Drug Store with its fountain service, so Sunday’s Soda Fountain will carry on the sweet tradition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28X7Ma_0ipAMkcO00

Over in New Iberia, the Cane River Pecan Company has supplied us with delicious pecan treats. Now, visitors may enjoy their pecan goodness in the newly opened Pie Bar, which serves up Southern specialties for breakfast and lunch, along with slices of pie, both sweet and savory. The Pie Bar offers both counter service and 55 seats overlooking historic Main Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1deTl0_0ipAMkcO00

We’re excited to learn that the folks at Bon Temps Grill have purchased a historic building on Pinhook Road for its new Whiskey & Vine, a jazz and blues club and restaurant that will serve craft cocktails and traditional Southern cuisine accented by live entertainment. The restaurant is scheduled to open late in 2022.

For more new restaurants to try, visit our blog.

Get Outdoors

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=416V9W_0ipAMkcO00

There’s so much to love at the Acadiana Park Nature Station’s 110 acres — lots of hiking trails over various terrain, canoe and kayak launches, and a nature center filled with information on South Louisiana’s wildlife and habitats. Now, a pedestrian bridge offers visitors more access to hiking trails, connecting the south side of the Francois Coulee (a stream in Cajun speak) to trails on the north side of Lafayette. Read more about this haven of nature on our blog.

https://www.lafayettetravel.com/blog/post/getting-back-to-nature-in-lafayette/

Skateboarders rejoice! Coming up will be a skate park at Thomas Park, a green space off Johnston Street between downtown and the Mall of Acadiana. Plans call for potentially 30,000 square feet of skate park with ramps and bowls, adding to the park’s jogging trails, tennis courts, recreation center, and sports field.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=015FEs_0ipAMkcO00

Years ago, a former University of Louisiana at Lafayette equestrian center sat empty in the heart of the city. Residents rode by on busy Johnston Street, staring at the expanse of greenspace with ancient live oak trees and a meandering stream, and imagined an oasis of parkland. After years of fundraising and negotiations, the “Horse Farm” is now Moncus Park, with trails, an amphitheater, and a welcoming fountain. There’s a dog park, Veterans Memorial, a 4-acre lake with a fishing pier, a playground with the Interactive Water Adventure, and one of the most incredible treehouses around, the Savoy Family Treehouse and tree hammock.

The park hosts a weekly Farmer’s Market on Saturday mornings, unique in that it includes a Cajun jam, local artisans, and special events. Food Truck Fridays bring innovative dishes to the park, and special events range from yoga classes to seasonal festivals. And there’s more with Phase Three coming soon. Read more about our “Sanctuary in the City” on our blog.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

How Lafayette Parish's oldest restaurant started with a Youngsville man's sno-ball cart

It's been 90 years since Hulo Landry learned he wouldn't be able to work in the family business of baking Evangeline Maid Bread because of an allergy to the bakery's flour. That misfortune — along with his entrepreneurial spirit and some encouragement from his supporters — would ultimately inspire Landry to open Poor Boy's Riverside Inn. Today, it's believed to be the oldest restaurant in Lafayette Parish — and possibly all of Acadiana.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
1037thegame.com

First Ever Fall Festival At Moncus Park

Moncus Park is getting ready for it’s first fall festival. Autumn in the Oaks is this Saturday form 5pm to 8pm. No cost to attend. There will be trick or treating for the children, local food trucks, hayrides, fun jumps, games, drinks, musical theater, and music. The Hay ride...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KTLO

Louisiana man reported missing at Buffalo River

Clinton Smith (Photo courtesy of National Park Service) Authorities have been searching for two days for a Louisiana man reported missing at the Buffalo National River. Sixty-seven-year-old Clinton Smith of Baton Rouge reportedly did not return from a planned hike Thursday on the Hemmed-in-Hollow Trail in Newton County. According to...
NEWTON COUNTY, AR
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY.com

Fall Garage Sale

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Gates open at 7 a.m. and shopping begins at 8 a.m. at the Lafayette Jockey Lot’s Fall Garage Sale. As usual, Jockey Lot is giving the community a chance to get ahead on their holiday shopping this weekend from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be games and entertainment for the kids as well as live music.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Buy Lafayette’s Best Meat Pies Straight From the Oven on Thursday

If you've never had an original Kane River meat pie from D.R.E.A.M.S. here in Lafayette, you haven't had the best meat pie in the world. And this Thursday, you're in for a treat!. The D.R.E.A.M.S. (Disability, Resources, Education, Activities, Management, and Services) Foundation of Acadiana, a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization,...
LAFAYETTE, LA
wbrz.com

Greater Baton Rouge State Fair kicks off at its new location

GONZALES - The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair, a tradition for decades in the capital area, has started its annual festivities for the first time at its new location. The fair open Thursday at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center and runs through Nov. 6. Gates open at 5 p.m. on weekdays and at noon on weekends. It closes at 10 p.m. each night.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

Diocese to hold mass for all unclaimed bodies in Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Bishop Douglas Deshotel will celebrate a Mass of Christian burial for all the unclaimed bodies at morgues in Lafayette Parish. The mass will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 2 (All Souls’ Day), at 5:30 p.m. at Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist. Men, women, and children, from throughout Lafayette Parish who […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Popeyes Asks – What Retired Item Should We Bring Back?

If you want someone to take note of your social media page, just post something nostalgic. Titles like "Vintage Photos of Northgate Mall" and "10 Discontinued Items That Need to Come Back" do well on websites and social media pages, because they stir up feelings of nostalgia. Popeyes' social media...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana for Week 9

Week 9 of the high school football season in South Louisiana is crucial for plenty of teams, and this will be the place to keep up with scores from the big games in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. Scotlandville-Catholic, Central-Woodlawn and Lafayette-Southside are among the important games...
LAFAYETTE, LA
worldatlas.com

6 Most Beautiful Towns in Louisiana

The history, illustrious culinary traditions, and unique character of Louisiana are captured in its little communities — for a fraction of the cost and without the crowds. Visitors frequently picture New Orleans first when they think about Louisiana. Some urban areas in Louisiana have a multicultural, multilingual heritage and are regarded as exceptional in the United States because they have been so heavily influenced by a blend of 18th century French, Saint Dominican, Spanish, French Canadian, Acadian, Native American, and West African cultures. Towns and small cities, however, are where Louisiana's heart and soul are found.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy