Read full article on original website
Related
golfmagic.com
Ian Poulter defeats Kevin Na at LIV Golf Miami then chirps: "F you, basically!"
Ian Poulter appeared in buoyant mood after he defeated Kevin Na in his singles match on day one of the LIV Golf $50m team championship in Miami. Poulter was involved in a bit of a tense exchange with the American earlier in the week when they traded barbs at the pre-tournament press conference.
Open Championship Announces Decision On LIV Golfers
There have been countless debates over the past several months about whether or not LIV Golf players should be allowed to compete in majors. In an interview with Golf Digest, R&A CEO Martin Slumbers commented on the future of the Open Championship. Slumbers made it known that golfers who compete...
golfmagic.com
Report: LIV Golf deliver blow to PGA Tour with another legal victory
LIV Golf have landed a legal victory against the PGA Tour, with a judge ordering the release of more information about who its representatives have spoken to about the breakaway series. Per a report by Alex Miceli of SI, judge Susan van Keulen has allowed LIV Golf to serve "additional...
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods ahead of his return: "I may switch to a yellow golf ball"
Tiger Woods has joked he may start using a yellow golf ball when he returns to action after watching his good friend Fred Couples shoot a final-round 12-under 60 to win the SAS Championship on the PGA Tour Champions earlier this month. Woods was locked to his television screen two...
golfmagic.com
Cameron Smith lashes out at "painful" slow play from Phil Mickelson in Miami
Cameron Smith could have been forgiven for thinking Phil Mickelson didn't get the LIV Golf Tour memo. Afterall, much of the chatter about this series has been how it is golf, but louder! Golf, but faster! Shotgun starts! 54 holes!. Mickelson, it appears, was a bit slow during their singles...
golfmagic.com
Report: PGA Tour pro involved in serious scooter crash in Bermuda
Grayson Murray was involved in a scooter crash before this week's Butterfield Bermuda Championship on the PGA Tour, forcing his withdrawal from the tournament held at Port Royal Golf Course. According to the Royal Gazette, Murray and his caddie Douglas Schwimer were riding scooters on Tuesday, October 22 in the...
golfmagic.com
Harold Varner III claims there is jealousy over LIV Golf: "It's human nature"
Harold Varner III claimed the media is doing a "great job" of making it seem like there is a lot of jealousy in the game involving LIV Golf after the first day of the $50m team championship in Miami. Varner is having an interesting 2022. First he claimed he was...
golfmagic.com
Padraig Harrington reveals the real reason he turned down LIV Golf offers
Padraig Harrington has revealed how he turned down an approach from LIV Golf earlier this season, and how he also refused to join a player's LIV Golf team recently because he wanted to be "the captain" and "the best player". Harrington made his comments about the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf reveals new 60 PLAYER lineup and eight-month LIV Golf League schedule
LIV Golf has confirmed its new LIV Golf League will run from February through to September in 2023 after execs revealed a number of key changes. According to GOLF's Sean Zak, the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Tour gave a presentation on its league business model to members of the media at the LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami earlier today.
Golf.com
Sergio Garcia won’t be on 2023 Ryder Cup team. He seems fine with it
DORAL, Fla. — Sergio Garcia’s Ryder Cup career has almost certainly come to a close. Ultimately it was his decision, but as with all things pro golf in 2022, he feels there’s another side to the story. Garcia and his new teammates are at Trump National Doral...
'A lot of stuff is going to happen': Phil Mickelson looks to the future after turbulent first year with LIV Golf comes to a close
DORAL, Fla. – One of the fan favorites at the LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami is heading home early. Phil Mickelson lost to Cameron Smith on the final hole on Friday to seal the deal for his team’s defeat to the Aussie’s Punch GC in the quarterfinals of the Saudi Arabia-backed series’ $50 million finale, putting to bed a turbulent year for the six-time major champion.
How Much Did LIV Golf Spend This Season to Compete with the PGA Tour?
With the Saudi-backed circuit’s final tournament of the season taking place this weekend in Miami at the Trump National Doral Golf Club, LIV Golf’s inaugural season is heading to the 19th hole. The upstart tour, known for dropping tens of millions of dollars to lure star players such...
Years after PGA Tour left Doral, LIV Golf Team Championship opens at Trump National
Doral was home to a PGA Tour event from 1962 through 2016. This weekend, it’s the site of LIV Golf’s inaugural Team Championship.
R&A dismisses Donald Trump claim it wants the Open back at Turnberry
Donald Trump, who owns Turnberry, said: ‘The Open wants to come back,’ while Bryson DeChambeau said he is suing the PGA Tour on ‘principle’
The British Open Will Remain Open, Including for LIV Golf Players
The CEO of the R&A, which runs golf's oldest major, said 'we're not banning anyone' in regards to players in the Saudi-backed league, which includes reigning champion Cam Smith.
Golf Digest
Here's what we know—and there are still plenty of questions—about how LIV Golf's team concept will work going forward
DORAL, Fla. — An equity stake for captains, a transfer market for players and teams paying for all their operating costs. LIV Golf officials have shared several key components of what the Saudi Arabia-funded league’s franchise model will look like for its second season in 2023 and beyond.
Golf Digest
Contrary to Trump's claims, R&A says its stance on avoiding Turnberry for Open hasn't changed
DORAL, Fla. — The R&A has rejected claims made by former President Donald Trump that the governing body is looking to take the Open Championship back to the Trump-owned Turnberry course in Scotland. After the Thursday pro-am at LIV Golf’s team finale outside Miami, Trump told reporters "the Open...
Donald Trump praises Saudi Arabia, slams PGA Tour at final LIV Golf event in Miami
Former President Donald Trump is playing host to another LIV Golf event this week. Trump played in a pro-am on Thursday ahead of the LIV Golf season finale at his Trump National Doral course in Miami, playing nine holes with Brooks Koepka and then nine holes with Sergio Garcia. It...
Golf Digest
Seamus Power hangs on for victory in Bermuda, and offers a lesson in winning ugly
Treading water doesn’t really get you anywhere, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t an important endeavor. Ask Seamus Power, who managed to keep from sinking in the final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship just long enough to claim his second victory on the PGA Tour. Taking...
LIV Golf COO Atul Khosla addresses lack of OWGR points, provides update on TV deal during Miami finale
DORAL, Fla. — Two of the biggest challenges still facing LIV Golf are the lack of Official World Golf Ranking points at events, as well as the lack of a TV partner in the United States. In a meeting with select members of the media at Trump National Doral...
Comments / 0