golfmagic.com

Ian Poulter defeats Kevin Na at LIV Golf Miami then chirps: "F you, basically!"

Ian Poulter appeared in buoyant mood after he defeated Kevin Na in his singles match on day one of the LIV Golf $50m team championship in Miami. Poulter was involved in a bit of a tense exchange with the American earlier in the week when they traded barbs at the pre-tournament press conference.
The Spun

Open Championship Announces Decision On LIV Golfers

There have been countless debates over the past several months about whether or not LIV Golf players should be allowed to compete in majors. In an interview with Golf Digest, R&A CEO Martin Slumbers commented on the future of the Open Championship. Slumbers made it known that golfers who compete...
golfmagic.com

Report: LIV Golf deliver blow to PGA Tour with another legal victory

LIV Golf have landed a legal victory against the PGA Tour, with a judge ordering the release of more information about who its representatives have spoken to about the breakaway series. Per a report by Alex Miceli of SI, judge Susan van Keulen has allowed LIV Golf to serve "additional...
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods ahead of his return: "I may switch to a yellow golf ball"

Tiger Woods has joked he may start using a yellow golf ball when he returns to action after watching his good friend Fred Couples shoot a final-round 12-under 60 to win the SAS Championship on the PGA Tour Champions earlier this month. Woods was locked to his television screen two...
golfmagic.com

Report: PGA Tour pro involved in serious scooter crash in Bermuda

Grayson Murray was involved in a scooter crash before this week's Butterfield Bermuda Championship on the PGA Tour, forcing his withdrawal from the tournament held at Port Royal Golf Course. According to the Royal Gazette, Murray and his caddie Douglas Schwimer were riding scooters on Tuesday, October 22 in the...
golfmagic.com

Padraig Harrington reveals the real reason he turned down LIV Golf offers

Padraig Harrington has revealed how he turned down an approach from LIV Golf earlier this season, and how he also refused to join a player's LIV Golf team recently because he wanted to be "the captain" and "the best player". Harrington made his comments about the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf...
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf reveals new 60 PLAYER lineup and eight-month LIV Golf League schedule

LIV Golf has confirmed its new LIV Golf League will run from February through to September in 2023 after execs revealed a number of key changes. According to GOLF's Sean Zak, the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Tour gave a presentation on its league business model to members of the media at the LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami earlier today.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'A lot of stuff is going to happen': Phil Mickelson looks to the future after turbulent first year with LIV Golf comes to a close

DORAL, Fla. – One of the fan favorites at the LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami is heading home early. Phil Mickelson lost to Cameron Smith on the final hole on Friday to seal the deal for his team’s defeat to the Aussie’s Punch GC in the quarterfinals of the Saudi Arabia-backed series’ $50 million finale, putting to bed a turbulent year for the six-time major champion.
InsideHook

How Much Did LIV Golf Spend This Season to Compete with the PGA Tour?

With the Saudi-backed circuit’s final tournament of the season taking place this weekend in Miami at the Trump National Doral Golf Club, LIV Golf’s inaugural season is heading to the 19th hole. The upstart tour, known for dropping tens of millions of dollars to lure star players such...
Golf Digest

Seamus Power hangs on for victory in Bermuda, and offers a lesson in winning ugly

Treading water doesn’t really get you anywhere, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t an important endeavor. Ask Seamus Power, who managed to keep from sinking in the final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship just long enough to claim his second victory on the PGA Tour. Taking...

