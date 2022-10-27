Read full article on original website
Doctor Reddy's: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
HYDERABAD, India (AP) _ Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) on Friday reported earnings of $137 million in its fiscal second quarter. The Hyderabad, India-based company said it had profit of 82 cents per share. The pharmaceutical posted revenue of $775 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by...
Banco Santander-Chile: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) _ Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $199.9 million. The Santiago, Chile-based bank said it had earnings of 41 cents per share. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings...
Fomento Economico: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
MONTERREY N.L., Mexico (AP) _ Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $531.4 million. The Monterrey N.l., Mexico-based company said it had net income of $1.03 per share. The Coca-Cola bottler posted revenue of $8.49 billion in the period. _____. This story was generated by...
JinkoSolar: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
SHANGRAO, China (AP) _ JinkoSolar Holding Co. (JKS) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $77.3 million. The Shangrao, China-based company said it had net income of 90 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 59 cents per share. The solar power product maker posted revenue of $2.74...
Colgate-Palmolive: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $618 million. The New York-based company said it had profit of 74 cents per share. The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 74 cents per share.
Best-performing Texas stocks last week
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Stacker compiled a list of the best performing stocks in Texas last week using data from IEX Cloud.
Why Pinterest Shares Jumped Around 14%; Here Are 69 Biggest Movers From Friday
Quanergy Systems, Inc. QNGY jumped 153.9% to close at $3.30 on Friday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. AGLE surged 61.4% to close at $0.92 after jumping 15% on Thursday. Nuvalent, Inc. NUVL shares gained 60.6% to close at $35.34 after the company reported preliminary Phase 1 clinical data from the ARROS-1 trial that support the best-in-class potential of NVL-520 for patients with ROS1-positive NSCLC.
